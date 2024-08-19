The Big Picture Spy movies can be inspired by real events, showcasing a mix of sensationalized and historical storytelling.

Terrific actors are essential for playing nuanced spy characters, adding realism to secret operations.

Films like The Third Man and North by Northwest exemplify the blend of intrigue, mystery, and thrilling spy narratives.

Spy movies occupy a unique space in thriller cinema, as they can be both comperley sensationalized and surprisingly historical. While it's easy to hear the word “spy” and think about the James Bond franchise, the Mission: Impossible saga, or the Bourne series, the truth is that many of the best espionage movies ever made are actually inspired by real events. The beauty of the genre is that both interpretations can exist, and can be equally successful.

Regardless of which direction they end up going, the best spy movies require terrific actors to play their enigmatic characters. Playing a spy who has to mask their identity requires a nuanced level of acting in order for it to feel plausible that these types of secret operations could actually happen in the reality that the film has established.. Here are the ten best spy movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘The Third Man’ (1949)

Directed by Carol Reed

Image via British Lion Films

The Third Man laid the groundwork for the espionage genre as it exists today, as it is unlikely that other international thrillers would have emerged without the work that Carol Reed did to lionize this format of storytelling. The Third Man features one of the all-time great film protagonists in Joseph Cotton’s performance as Holly Martins, an American author of pulp fiction spy novels who finds himself intertwined within a real conspiracy in modern day Europe.

As charismatic as Cotton is, The Third Man’s greatest scene-stealing performance came from the great Orson Welles in one of the rare appearances in a film that he did not direct. Welles’ transficing, enigmatic performance is further proof as to what he was a generational icon whose influence would be hard to ignore by any film scholar interested in exploring the origins of spy fiction.

The Third Man Pulp novelist Holly Martins travels to shadowy, postwar Vienna, only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime. Release Date February 1, 1950 Director Carol Reed Cast Orson Welles , Joseph Cotten , Alida Valli , Trevor Howard , Paul Hörbiger Runtime 93 Minutes Main Genre Noir Writers Graham Greene , Orson Welles , Alexander Korda Studio(s) London Film Productions Distributor(s) Selznick Releasing Organization Expand

Watch on Prime Video

9 ‘North by Northwest’ (1959)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via MGM Studios

North by Northwest served as one of the best collaborations between Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant, who also worked together on To Catch A Thief, Notorious, and Suspicion. North by Northwest essentially created the notion of an “ordinary man caught up in extraordinary circumstances,” giving Grant room to play a character that the audience could actually relate to.

The brilliance of Grant’s performance is that he is not a well-equipped spy like James Bond or Ethan Hunt, and makes a lot of mistakes when trying to clear his name from involvement in a conspiracy. North by Northwest is a cheeky, emotional, and action-packed romp that showed why Grant was one of the definitive movie stars of this era of Hollywood; virtually every major action blockbuster released in the subsequent decades owe at least some debt of gratitude to what Grant did in North by Northwest.

North By Northwest A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies, and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt. Release Date December 18, 1959 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Cary Grant , Eva Marie Saint , James Mason , Jessie Royce Landis , Leo G. Carroll , Josephine Hutchinson Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Mystery Writers Ernest Lehman Tagline Alfred Hitchcock takes you.... North by Northwest! Expand

Watch on Tubi

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Image via United Artists

The Manchurian Candidate was a fascinating entry into the Cold War thriller canon, as it was released when tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were still at an all-time high under the Presidency of John F. Kennedy. The Manchurian Candidate is best known for its iconic villainous performance by Angela Lansbury; while she’s often known for playing more genial and compassionate characters, Lansbury completely transforms her image to play one of the scariest maternal figures in film history.

The Manchurian Candidate also features stellar work from Frank Sinatra, who drops his typical charisma in order to play a more troubled, nervous secret agent that doesn’t fit the typical hero mold. While Sinatra’s inherent charisma had been used to great effect in films like From Here To Eternity and Guys and Dolls, The Manchurian Candidate proved he had more range than he was often given credit for.

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) An American POW in the Korean War is brainwashed as an unwitting assassin for an international Communist conspiracy. Release Date October 24, 1962 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Frank Sinatra , Janet Leigh , Angela Lansbury , Henry Silva Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Richard Condon , George Axelrod , John Frankenheimer Expand

Watch on MGM+

7 ‘The Conversation’ (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Conversation is one of the many masterpieces made by Francis Ford Coppola in the 1970s, but told a far more isolated and intimate story when compared to Apocalypse Now and the two The Godfather films. The Conversation rests on the appeal of Gene Hackman in one of his best performances as a lowly surveillance expert who begins to suspect that he has just become a witness to a politically charged murder.

Hackman embodies the inherent fear that all skeptics face when they think that they are being watched, delivering a performance that is completely heartbreaking. The Conversation is also a film that is stacked with interesting performances from regular Coppola collaborators, including Harrison Ford in an unusually sinister role several years before he became the iconic hero of a generation with his work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

The Conversation A paranoid, secretive surveillance expert has a crisis of conscience when he suspects that the couple he is spying on will be murdered. Release Date April 7, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Gene Hackman , John Cazale , Allen Garfield , Frederic Forrest , Cindy Williams , Michael Higgins Runtime 113 mins Main Genre Drama Writers Francis Ford Coppola Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Harry Caul is an invader of privacy. The best in the business. Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘The Parallax View’ (1974)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Parallax View was a perfectly timed entry into the conspiracy thriller canon, as it took advantage of the real anxieties that many Americans felt amidst the Watergate scandal and resignation of President Richard Nixon that dominated the 1970s. At the center of this chilling story about murders and conspiracies is one of Warren Beatty’s best performances as a skeptical journalist who follows a trail of clues hinting at a sinister force that ties multiple operations together.

Beatty had to bring to life the same shock, fear, and righteous anger that the viewer did, and managed to get the audience on the side of the press. Beatty would subsequently earn more attention for his work as a director on films like Heaven Can Wait and Reds, but The Parallax View showed why he was a compelling movie star unlike any other.

The Parallax View

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘Marathon Man’ (1976)

Directed by John Schleisinger

Marathon Man was a brilliant spy thriller that put an unusual protagonist at the forefront of the story, as Dustin Hoffman played a student with no expertise in the world of spycraft. It was an interesting creative choice from director John Schleisinger that allowed the viewers to bridge a more emotional connection with the character; this admiration was only strengthened by a brief supporting performance by Roy Scheider as Hoffman’s on screen brother.

Marathon Man is best remembered for its captivating villainous performance by Laurence Olivier, who waged a personal battle against cancer whilst filming was completed. It was rare to see an actor as well-known for his work in Shakespearean theater to take a chance on such a bold genre film, but Olivier gave Marathon Man the respect that it deserved, and earned an Academy Award nomination for it.

Marathon Man After the shocking murder of his older brother, a New York history student finds himself inexplicably hounded by shadowy government agents on the trail of a Nazi war criminal who is trying to retrieve smuggled diamonds. Release Date October 8, 1976 Director John Schlesinger Cast Dustin Hoffman , Laurence Olivier , Roy Scheider , William Devane , Marthe Keller , Fritz Weaver Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers William Goldman Tagline One man's dangerous attempts to clear his father's name. Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘The Hunt For Red October’ (1990)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Hunt For Red October served as the first ever adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels, and for many fans of the original source material, Alec Baldwin is still the definitive onscreen depiction of the character. However, The Hunt For Red October is really an ensemble film, as Baldwin gets just as much screen time as Sean Connery does as a proud Soviet Union submarine captain who decides to defect to the United States.

The Hunt For Red October is absolutely stacked with great character actors, as Stellen Skasrgard, Tim Curry, Scott Glenn, Sam Neill, and James Earl Jones all make surprising appearances. While both Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger proved to be interesting continuations of the franchise, they didn’t have the depth of characterization that made The Hunt For Red October such an instant spy classic.

Watch on Max

3 ‘Munich’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Amblin Entertainment

Munich is by far one of the darkest films that Steven Spielberg has ever made, as it aimed to deconstruct the complex series of revenge missions waged between Israel and Palestine that has only grown more relevant in recent years. Munich was a notable entry in the espionage genre because it was willing to portray its spy characters as less than idealistic; Eric Bana plays a morally dubious Israeli secret service agent who is constantly forced to question whether or not the ends justify the means when carrying through with his mission.

Munich notably featured an early performance by Daniel Craig, making it completely understandable why he was cast as 007 in Casino Royale around the same time. Craig has a captivating aura of charisma that dwarfs that of his co-stars, even though Munich also featured an incredible supporting performance by the great Ciarin Hinds.

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Image via StudioCanal

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is perhaps the best adaptation of any of John le Carre’s legendary spy novels, as it had enough time to flesh out all of the great author’s iconic characters. Gary Oldman received the first Academy Award nomination of his career for playing the master espionage agent George Smiley; while it was a role that the great Sir Alec Guinness portrayed in the original television adaptation, Oldman was able to make the character his own.

Supporting performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Mark Strong, Toby Jones, Colin Firth, and Stephan Graham among others ensure that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has a stacked cast like no other. Although the notion of director Tomas Alfredson would develop a sequel that would unite the surviving cast members feels rather unlikely, it's amazing that so many generational talents were able to bring this storied source material to life.

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Zero Dark Thirty is one of the most controversial films of the 21st century, but it would be impossible to deny how well-acted it is. Jessica Chastain may have earned some notoriety for her work in The Help, Take Shelter, and The Tree of Life a year prior, but her role as a hardworking CIA agent determined to track down the terrorists responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center is absolutely captivating. She’s a morally dubious protagonist that the audience can’t help but invest in.

Zero Dark Thirty ensures that all the military proceedings in the film feel realistic thanks to the dark performances by Jason Clarke, Chris Pratt, and Kyle Chandler among others. Zero Dark Thirty has a fair amount of action, but it's the characters that make it such a spellbinding take on recent history.

Zero Dark Thirty A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L.s Team 6 in May 2011. Release Date December 19, 2012 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Kyle Chandler , Jennifer Ehle , Harold Perrineau Jason Clarke , Reda Kateb , Jessica Chastain Runtime 157 Main Genre Drama Writers Mark Boal Tagline The greatest manhunt in history. Website http://zerodarkthirty-movie.com/ Expand

Watch on Hulu

KEEP READING: Every Jack Ryan Movie, Ranked By Rewatchability