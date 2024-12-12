Spy movies are fun and entertaining, but many of them are also cinematic masterpieces with great acting. The genre has been a staple since the golden age of Hollywood, and is being kept alive by some real-life-inspired stories, beloved franchises, and even comedies and parodies. Every bit of the genre included keeps it alive and thriving.

People love spy movies because characters in them often get to play different types of roles in their line of work. Covert operations and hidden plots are just some of the reasons the spy movie genre is so alluring; it's thrill-chasing, dangerous, slick, and badass, with a poignant story under the surface. Some of the best spy flicks of all time have also been made in the last 25 years. From the start of the 2000s, movies have become more innovative, CGI is better, and bigger teams work on creating a lasting impact with the final product. The best spy movies of this period are surely a staple in many people's homes.

10 'Spy Game' (2001)

Directed by Tony Scott

The fast-paced editing of Spy Game gives its runtime a chaotic feel, or at least that's the impression after watching it the first time around. After watching it several times, the movie comes together, showing the exciting spy thriller it intends to be. While Spy Game's rewatchability factor plays a big part in why it's good, its biggest advantage is Robert Redford in the lead. Redford does one of his best roles in this movie; Roger Ebert said he, "Admired Redford for the way he created a performance that sometimes consisted only of quick shots of his facial expressions."

With subtle acting conveying a larger story at play, Redford plays a nearly-retired CIA boss, Nathan Muir. He's summoned to work because his former protégé, Tom Bishop (Brad Pitt), has been arrested in China for espionage. The viewers are introduced to Muir and Bishop through a series of Muir's memories, seeing how the two men learned and drew inspiration from each other. Spy Game is a great representative of Tony Scott's directorial career that should never be outshined by his brother, Ridley Scott.

9 'Syriana' (2005)

Directed by Stephen Gaghan

Stephen Gaghan dedicated his life to writing Syriana, literally. During research backed up by former agent Robert Baer's book See No Evil, Gaghan was kidnapped in Beirut and taken to meet a Shiite cleric of the highest order. He transferred that experience into the movie, with George Clooney's character experiencing a similar situation. Gaghan's purpose with Syriana was to write about all the ways in which the global oil industry plays a part in everyday affairs.

Syriana has several intertwining stories merging into one, with Matt Damon portraying an energy analyst in Geneva, George Clooney playing a fictionalized version of the real-life spy Robert Baer - Bob Barnes, and Jeffrey Wright starring as a law associate, Bennett Holiday. The story follows the merger of two oil companies and the consequences surrounding that event. With modern spy stories relating to the oil business, drug trafficking, and very often the gun trade, Syriana reflects on those stories through a powerful and tense thriller that uncovers so many real-life events that take place daily.

8 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. could be considered simply an homage to the spy genre, but it's more than just a stylish and entertaining take. Henry Cavill portrays Napoleon Solo, an exceptional (if not a bit smug) CIA spy tasked with extracting the daughter of a nuclear scientist, Gaby Teller (Alicia Vikander). Joining him on a collaborative mission is the brutish KGB spy Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer), in which they have to stop Gaby's father from making a nuclear missile for a pair of criminals known as the Vinciguerras.

Guy Ritchie made The Man from U.N.C.L.E. based on the MGM hit series of the same name from the 1960s; he made sure to follow and depict the aesthetic of the times, immersing the viewers into the Cold War era style. It's also reminiscent of the older James Bond features, giving the movie even more beauty and flair, while the story is typically Ritchie-esque, with a mixture of clever comedy and action. Henry Cavill usually shines when he and Guy Ritchie join forces, and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. is a great example of how charming of a leading man he can really be.