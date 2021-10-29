Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Squid Game Season 1.Although Squid Game only has one season on Netflix, it has already generated more (and better) memes than many shows do after multiple seasons. For some reason, this show presents powerful meme material. Perhaps it’s the constant drama or the haunting similarities of the fictional scenarios to real life - in terms of poor, desperate people being pitted against each other for money and to the death for the benefit of the rich, English-speaking, evil VIPs. Or maybe it’s the treacherous and disappointing evil that emerges amongst the participants themselves. Like when they start going outside the specific rules of a game to trick each other, outright murder their fellow contestants or betray the ones they got closest to. Or maybe it's simply that creepy red light, green light doll who started it all.

Whatever it is, the show has made for some quality memeage, so we’ve compiled some of the best. Hopefully, some of them will help you cherish your memories of watching the show, and/or recover from the trauma you experienced while watching. Spoilers ahead, but I would bet a whole lot of won that you've already watched.

RELATED: Shows Like 'Squid Game' to Watch for More Danger and Drama

Sweet, Sweet Gi-hun

Biggest Snake in the Game

He May Be A Snake, But the Memes Are Too Relatable

Ali, Our Saviour

Image Via Reddit

When Squid Game and Mark Zuckerberg Collide(r)

Image Via Reddit

Ali in General

Marbles Have Never Been So Damn SAD

Sang-Woo, You Got What You Deserved

Image Via Reddit

We'll Never Look at Honeycomb the Same

When You're as Broke as the Characters on Squid Game

Just How Unrealistic Is This Show Supposed to Be?

I Don't Know If I'll Ever Be Ready for A Season 2

KEEP READING: 'Squid Game': Every Clue to That Big Reveal at the End

'Servant' Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Release Date for M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ Series "I will wait right here for them, and I will protect my family."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email