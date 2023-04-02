Squidward Tentacles (Roger Bumbass) is one of the most recognizable characters from SpongeBob SquarePants. Forced to work a thankless job as the Krusty Krab's cashier, he would much rather be at home painting or playing his clarinet. As if being overworked by his boss wasn't enough, he's almost never able to get some peace and quiet due to SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke).

Though he usually serves as a cynical foil, Squidward has starred in several episodes over the show's impressive career. Many of these episodes remind us that Squidward isn't a bad person at heart and endeared him to older fans of the show.

10 "Suction Cup Symphony" (s06 ep03b)

After learning that the Bikini Bottom Symphony Orchestra is accepting original compositions, Squidward spends all day trying to create his masterpiece. Unfortunately, Patrick ends up breaking his butt when Squidward kicks him and SpongeBob out of his house. SpongeBob agrees to be Patrick's doctor, and the ensuing noise works its way into Squidward's creative process.

While light on jokes compared to most episodes, "Suction Cup Symphony" stands out for a few reasons. It has an interesting message regarding the creative process and how a dash of chaos can be a source of disruption and inspiration. Plus, it's nice to see Squidward get a win in a post-movie episode, where he usually gets subjected to unnecessary levels of abuse.

9 "Culture Shock" (s01 ep10a)

Due to a lack of customers, Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) asks his employees for ideas to bring their profits back up. Squidward suggests hosting a talent show with himself as the star. Squidward accepts the likes of Pearl (Lori Alan), Gary the Snail (Tom Kenny), and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) but does all he can to deny SpongeBob.

"Culture Shock" is a fun episode that explores the subjectivity of talent and the danger of showboating. While everyone wants their time in the sun, it's important to recognize your audience and encourage fellow creatives rather than dismiss them because they don't fit your idea of talent. It also treats the audience to a number of memorable jokes, including a running gag with Mr. Krabs' salad bar and Squidward's unique dancing at the end.

8 "Krusty Towers" (s04 ep09a)

After realizing how much money hotels charge for their services, Mr. Krabs decides to change the Krusty Krab into Krusty Towers. He forces SpongeBob and Squidward to do whatever the customer asks, regardless of how ridiculous it sounds. The abuse drives Squidward to quit his job, but he soon returns as a guest.

This episode makes good use of its premise, but the second half is what makes it memorable. After years of being overworked and underpaid, it's beyond cathartic to see Squidward turn the tides on his stingy boss. It's also got some hilarious jokes from Patrick and a fun cameo by Squidward's mother.

7 "Squidville" (s02 ep06b)

When SpongeBob and Patrick destroy his house with reef blowers, Squidward moves out of Bikini Bottom. His new home at Tentacle Acres is perfect, inhabited by other cephalopods who share Squidwards interests and goals. Yet as the days go on, Squidward finds himself growing bored.

"Squidsville" explores the classic theme of receiving too much of a good thing. It reminds the audience that while it's amazing to get what you want, sometimes you need elements of chaos in your life to keep things interesting. Squidward learns this when he receives a reef blower of his own, resulting in him becoming the SpongeBob and Patrick of his new community.

6 "Dying for Pie" (s02 ep04a)

When Mr. Krabs enforces a gift exchange between his employees, Squidward buys a pie from some pirates for SpongeBob. However, it turns out the pie was a bomb, and Mr. Krabs predicts it will explode at sunset. Overcome with guilt, Squidward decides to make SpongeBob's last day the best day of his life.

Even though the audience knows SpongeBob isn't going to die, it's amazing to see the lengths Squidward goes to in order to make him happy. It shows that just because we don't like someone, that's no reason not to try and make their last moments as comforting as possible. Plus, the scenarios SpongeBob and Squidward partake in are hilarious, ranging from saying hi to everyone in town to open-heart surgery.

5 "Just One Bite" (s03 ep 03a)

When SpongeBob learns Squidward has never eaten a Krabby Patty, he insists that eating one will improve Squidward's mood. Yet when Squidward takes a bite, he loudly proclaims that he is the one person in the world who hates Krabby Patty. Of course, this is all an act, and Squidward becomes obsessed with eating a Krabby Patty without SpongeBob's knowledge.

"Just One Bite," takes advantage of its silly scenario with plenty of good jokes based around Squidward's desperation. This situation is of his own making, and the point is driven in again and again with every failure until it builds to an explosive climax. Depending on your country, you may also be treated to an extra scene as Squidward tries to break into the Krusty Krab after hours.

4 "Idiot Box" (s03 ep04b)

Squidward is shocked one day to discover that SpongeBob and Patrick ordered a television only to throw it away and play with the box. When he asks them, SpongeBob explains that the box allows them to use their imagination. Squidward dismisses this, but the more he listens to their games, the more obsessed he becomes to experience it himself.

"Idiot Box" is an episode that promotes kids to use their creativity to ensure that they'll never be bored. Its writing is some of the best in the entire show, making plenty of jokes land without any visuals to back them up. The scene of SpongeBob creating a rainbow as he says the word imagination has also become a popular internet meme.

3 "Pizza Delivery" (s01 ep05a)

Just as the Krusty Krab is closing for the night, a customer calls asking for a pizza. Mr. Krabs quickly whips one up and tasks SpongeBob and Squidward with delivering it. Unfortunately, the two end up lost and have to traverse a hostile environment with nothing by SpongeBob's knowledge of the Pioneers to see them through.

"Pizza Delivery" is a classic example of jokes that seem to write themselves just by putting two conflicting personalities together, but what makes it a classic is the ending. When the customer refuses to accept the pizza, Squidward goes to bat for a depressed SpongeBob. It shows that, while he does get frustrated by SpongeBob, he doesn't want to see him brought to tears.

2 "Christmas Who?" (s02 ep08)

After learning about Christmas from Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), SongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom become enraptured with the idea of Santa Claus. Soon everyone is preparing to celebrate their first Christmas and sending letters to Santa. That is, except for Squidward, who dismisses it all as pointless.

Though Squidward begins this special as the typical holiday curmudgeon, the ending propels this into one of his best moments on the show. To cheer SpongeBob up, he dresses as Santa and ends up giving away his possessions to fulfill the requests of the people of Bikini Bottom. Rather than break character, Squidward goes along with it and actually feels happy spreading joy to others.

1 "Band Geeks" (s02 ep15b)

While trying to practice his clarinet, Squidward is blindsided by a call from his old rival, Squilliam Fancyson (Dee Bradly Baker). He informs Squidward that his marching band won't be able to play at the prestigious Bubble Bowl and mockingly offers for Squidward to substitute with his band. Squidward agrees and hastily tries to train up a band in time for the show.

"Band Geeks" is widely considered the best episode of SpongeBob, and a big reason for that is Squidward. Between the hilarious jokes and an unforgettable ending song, it's a story of Squidward trying to fulfill his dream despite the odds. It's touching to see the people of Bikini Bottom rally behind him at the end after a rousing speech from SpongeBob, showing that at the end of the day, they care for Squidward as much as any other member of the community.

