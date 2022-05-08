As storytelling mediums, live musical theatre and animation share a lot of common creative and performative qualities. Both employ wildly expressive and projective acting practices and engage with the audience to suspend their disbelief that what they are seeing is reality. Each medium transports the viewer to another place and time, whether it's through puppetry and costumes on the stage or drawings and CGI on the screen. Both live theatre and animation are illusionary artforms, yet convey a sense of believability in their stories and spectacle, which stands to reason why so many animated tales have been brought to life on stage in recent years. Films like The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, Anastasia and many others have presented golden opportunities to meld the limitless potential of both mediums to create wholly new experiences.

Here are nine of the best productions that adapted great animated stories and characters to the live stage:

Shrek

DreamWorks Animation’s iconic 2001 comedy Shrek sparked a revolution in animated features that catered to both adults and older kids through its savvy sense of cynical humor that took digs at the idealized Disney fairy tale formula. 2008’s Shrek The Musical brought the beloved story of the cranky ogre and the snarky princess to the Broadway stage with a newfound sense of fun and depth that veered away from the solely satirical. Throughout its introspective song numbers, the musical sincerely explores how Shrek and Fiona’s childhoods formed who they were and what their relationship means to one another. Along with showstopping songs and wall-to-wall original laughs, Shrek The Musical adds more layers to the original story than any onion.

The Prince of Egypt

Image Via Dreamworks

Much like its 1998 animated basis, The Prince of Egypt is a story of humanity. Both the musical and the film present a condensed retelling of the Book of Exodus by focusing on the core conflictive relationship between the Hebrew deliverer Moses and his adoptive Egyptian brother Pharaoh Ramses. While the animated film renders the story in spectacular fashion with masterful pacing and hand-drawn animation, the musical takes the film’s narrative direction and expands the scope to greater focus on the characters. With most of the film’s songs in tow, The Prince of Egypt spotlights the human element of the biblical story by rooting the stage’s spectacle in the performances and choreography amidst minimalist set work.

Spirited Away

Image Via Netflix

Adapting any of famed director Hayao Miyazaki’s films to live theatre is Herculean task in and of itself. Debuted in Japan earlier this year, the stage play rendition of Miyazaki’s globally beloved magnum opus Spirited Away succeeded in doing the near impossible feat of bringing Chihiro’s world and the realm of the spirits to life on stage. What characterizes Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s animation is in how much life is imbued into every facet of the world and its characters on screen with thanks to an animator’s hand. The play mimics the tactically livable essence of the film by evoking every element with a performative and exaggerated sensibility as if it were animated. The puppets, sets, makeup and costumes all elicit a sense of heightened liveliness in them that make everything on stage feel as alive and breathing as the animation on screen did.

Aladdin

Image via Disney

The 2011 Aladdin musical best exemplifies how to adapt the elasticity and energy of animation to the live stage. Along with set work and costumes that bring Agrabah to life in beautiful fashion, the musical masterfully translates what worked best in animation onto the stage. Far and away, the stand-out element of the original animated feature was Robin Williams as the Genie. The Genie’s seamless union of voice role to fluid animation elevated the entertainment value of the story and the style of its spectacle. Both the film and the musical take advantage of the possibilities and benefits of their respective medium to achieve what worked best about the character in their own ways. Just as Willaims was a reality-bending, larger than life presence on screen with electrically cartoony animation, Broadway originator James Monroe Iglehart translated the animated Genie into a magical stage presence that echoes to the balconies with wit, speed and charm. Both Genies serve the same function in the story and have the same likability, but go about achieving them in ways unique to the realm of animation and stage.

Sailor Moon

Since the anime’s debut in 1992, Sailor Moon has been a monolithic phenomenon in Japan and overseas. The adventures of Usagi Tsukino and her fellow Sailor Guardians have captivated fans of all ages though toys and merchandise coinciding with the long-running anime. The Sailors’ popularity also merited the series dozens of live-stage musicals spanning nearly three decades. Seldom performed outside of Japan, the musicals operate as everything from recaps to spin-offs. The Sailor Moon musicals represent an almost omnipresent ancillary experience to the ongoing main series, adapting storylines and characters as they are introduced in the anime and manga through grandiose costumes, special effects, endearing performances and loads of soulful ballads.

Beauty and the Beast

The first Disney film to be adapted to the theatre stage, Beauty and the Beast fully realizes the already musical texture of the animated original. Just as they did for their previous Disney project The Little Mermaid, composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman envisioned Beauty and the Beast with old Broadway storytelling sensibilities, effectively setting a new standard for Disney musical films to come. In coming to Broadway, the tale as old as time took to the live stage like a duck to water as the film’s musical sequences already had the qualities of live stage theatre, such as operatic ensemble casts and traditional musical staging. Featuring grand scale Parisian-inspired production design and previously unused song numbers, Beauty and the Beast set just as much a standard for popular musical theatre as it did animated features.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Image via Disney

Across all of Disney’s stage adaptations of their animated classics, the greatest opportunity each production presents with is the chance to expand upon the original story and even adhere closer to their original literary source material. Adapted twice as a 1999 German and 2015 American stage production, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is aged up from the animated version with a darker tone and story changes that harken to the original Victor Hugo story. The dramatic and religious themes alluded to in the film are amplified on the stage to enhance the tragedy of the story and complexity of the characters, while still keeping the musical soundscape of the Disney film, making both productions vastly different from both each other and their animated forerunner.

SpongeBob SquarePants

The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical blurs the line between cartoon and live theatre. Based on the aquatic Nicktoon sensation, the musical builds its whole identity around the show’s cartoony nature and plays out as effectively an extended episode of the show. Much like the Sailor Moon musicals, SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends are brought to life not as a reinvention for the stage, but as direct translation of their characters as fans have always known them. The musical is also filled to the brim with in-jokes, sound effects and an overall aesthetic that makes it look like the show brought to life. The SpongeBob SquarePants Musical treats itself as a faithful extension of the series and not a reinterpretation of it.

The Lion King

Image via Disney

One of the most successful animated films of all time became one of Broadway’s longest running musicals. Initially scoffed internally at Disney as a silly concept, the idea of bringing The Lion King to the stage was seen as a risky one that needed an out-of-the-box creative approach. Director Julie Taymor sought to bring the story of Simba and his journey along the circle of life as an adaptation of the story and its themes into a new vision and not a 1:1 beat-for-beat retelling like the 2019 Jon Favreau film. The production’s most inspired creative angle was always allowing the human performers to be seen amidst the costumes and puppets. Regardless of if the main cast or ensemble are playing flora or fauna, the animal characters and their surroundings leave a thin veil to allow the humanity of the production and the story to be ever present. The Lion King is a universally human story and the creative direction of the stage musical is constantly aware of it.

