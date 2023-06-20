The late, great Stan Lee is one of the most important figures in comic book and superhero history, helping shape the entertainment world as we know it with his immeasurable contributions and the legacy of all his created characters. In collaboration with other legendary names such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee played a major role in creating some of the most popular comic book characters, with a resume that ranges from The Hulk to Black Panther to Doctor Strange. Marvel, as the juggernaut we know today, would not have been able to achieve these heights without Lee's creativity and inspiration. Over the decades, Lee became a prominent face in media thanks to his prevalent and memorable cameos in countless films, and not just for superhero movies. For Marvel, he became the quintessential Easter egg; a cheeky wink to the audience and a testament to his importance to the franchise. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe specifically, Lee made 22 cameo appearances, up until his passing in 2018. However, among these many appearances over the years, one stands out as the best and most impactful cameo by Lee— and it wasn't even a part of the MCU. Stan Lee's greatest cameo appearance was in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he shared immeasurable wisdom to Miles, and to the audience watching.

Why Is Stan Lee's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Cameo His Best?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a teen from Brooklyn bitten by a radioactive spider who has just begun his journey to become Spider-Man. Soon after receiving his powers, Morales witnesses the death of his world's first Spider-Man and as the city mourns the loss of their hero, his widow Mary Jane is heard on television encouraging people to step up and carry the mantle of Spider-Man. She shares that Peter Parker believed it could have been anyone underneath that mask; in essence, anyone could be Spider-Man.

Miles purchases a Spider-Man costume from a store, owned and cashiered by none other than Stan Lee. Lee laments the loss of Spider-Man, sharing about how he'll miss him. When Miles asks if he'd be allowed to return the suit if it doesn't fit, Lee shares some impactful words with the young man: "It always fits, eventually." There's a cheeky glance at a sign that says there are no refunds, but the words carry important weight nonetheless, as it affirms the theme of the movie: anyone can be Spider-Man.

Why Was Spider-Man One of Stan Lee's Favorites?

This Stan Lee cameo is particularly touching because of the deep connection between himself and the webhead. Spider-Man was always one of Stan's favorite co-creations. He related to the way that Peter Parker faced constant obstacles that were relatable to normal people, not just superheroes. Parker started out as a normal person and that everyman status was core to his identity. He faced problems that most people could relate to, worrying about his finances, his love life, and even just getting to work on time. Stan related to the way Spider-Man was met with constant challenges but powered through to overcome them, despite any mistakes he made along the way. And, in addition to that, Spider-Man's costume meant that he could be anyone underneath the mask. Anyone could imagine themselves as Spider-Man, and Stan Lee loved that trait of the character. Lee says it himself in this cameo. When referring to Spider-Man, he says, "We were friends, you know?"

Stan Lee didn't create the character of Miles Morales, but that actually adds significance to this moment. Miles is grappling with the fact that he's not Peter Parker; he feels inadequate in comparison, unable to live up to the expectations and responsibilities thrust upon him now that he's Spider-Man. Having one of the creators of Spider-Man give him encouragement is symbolic not just in the film, but for the character of Miles Morales in totality. He can live up to the mask. Lee doesn't give room for interpretation, he gives Miles the guarantee that the mask and suit will fit. As Peter grew into a great hero, so too will Miles. And by the end of the film, he truly does become the world's Spider-Man, and the Spider-Man for the next generation.

It's Poetic That Stan Lee Was Animated

Though most of Stan Lee's cameos occurred in live-action movies, it is ultimately an even greater tribute to his work that he was featured in an animated film rather than in person. Lee was a comic book writer, first and foremost. These characters all had their start in print, a visual media; they were vibrant drawings in worlds that didn't look exactly like ours. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most beautifully complex and unique animated movies ever produced, pushing the boundaries of animated filmmaking with its many intricacies and daring creative choices. It combined different animation styles, played with different frame rates, and brought eclectic visual aesthetics into one movie that felt cohesive, and daring, and challenged the norm of cartoon movies as a visual medium. The film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and set a new, impossibly high, standard for future animated movies. That expectation is exceeded in its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is likewise a frontier-expanding animated film that featured sequences so intricate that it took years to complete. Having Stan Lee make an appearance in a movie as groundbreaking and visually beautiful as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is poetic, honoring his work and the character's humble origins on the comic book page.

There's no doubt that seeing Spider-Man in live-action is a spectacle unto itself; look no further than the phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home where three versions of Spider-Man shared the screen to the untenable excitement of fans worldwide and across generations of viewers. But at the end of the day, there's just something special about seeing Spider-Man in animation that can't be replicated with live-action visual effects. Seeing Spider-Man at the top of his game, paying tribute to his creative origins and the artistic innovation of Stan Lee's creations, makes this animated cameo feel deeply rooted in the spirit of the character and the genius of his creator.

In 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' Stan Lee Passes the Mask to the Next Generation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first appearance of Stan Lee in a film after his passing, as the film was released a month after his death. It was bittersweet for fans, who sorely missed their icon but were happy that he could appear at least once more in a Marvel film. When he tells Miles that, eventually, the mask will always fit, he's not just speaking to the character, but to the audience watching. Spider-Man was always meant to represent everyone with aspirations of doing good in the world; the mask serves as a symbol to show that it doesn't matter what you look like beneath it, as long as you live out the ideals that he represents.

Stan Lee's encouragement to Miles resonates with the audience as well. Those comforting and encouraging words aren't just going to the fictional character, but to every person that loves Spider-Man. Even though this appearance was brief, it was the best send-off to Stan Lee, who is able to bid farewell to his fans, while continuing to give them the same hopeful inspiration that his characters have been sharing for generations.

After Stan Lee's passing, fans have sorely missed seeing him pop up in their favorite movies. And though it would be nice to see more of him, there's reverence and honor in putting the cameos to rest as well. Stan Lee's cameos have always been moments of levity and fun in the movies that feature them; this appearance is likewise touched with humor meant to put a smile on the audience's faces. But the combination of this film's release coinciding with his passing, the deep-rooted connection between Lee and Spider-Man, and the way that these words resonate off the screen into viewers' ears makes this the best Stan Lee Cameo.

