Stanley Kubrick is regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His visionary body of work, characterized by a meticulous, calculated cinematic style, which some have described as "hypnotic", remains one of the most influential in cinema history. Few directors have had such a profoundly impacting and consistently riveting run of films. It's no stretch to say that he's had more than a few masterpieces in his oeuvre.

With a slew of classics that include the groundbreaking sci-fi film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and titan of the horror genre, The Shining, Stanley Kubrick's work retains a timeless quality worth endlessly revisiting. This list includes 10 of his definitive masterpieces.

10 'The Killing' (1956)

Starring: Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray and Vince Edwards