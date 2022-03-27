A well-known fact about the Star Trek franchise is that several actors caught the directing bug while working on their respective shows and have gone on to carve out successful careers behind the camera. Though some actors dabbled only within the franchise, others branched out and have credits across genres, television shows, and films. Among the roster of actors, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Roxann Dawson, and Robert Duncan McNeill have put their acting careers on the back burner in favor of directing!

Several actors on Star Trek shows have multiple directing credits in Star Trek and each brings their own unique style to the proceedings. Everyone has their favorites, but let’s take a look at some of the best Star Trek episodes directed by Star Trek actors. For this list, we’re looking at directorial efforts of actors who were members of the main cast of a Star Trek series, not guest stars or recurring actors.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 4, Episode 4: “Hippocratic Oath”

The late Rene Auberjonois, who starred as Chief Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, had a total of nine directing credits in the series. One of his most unforgettable directorial efforts was “Hippocratic Oath”, an episode where best friends Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) and Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) find themselves on ideologically opposing sides. After their runabout crashes in enemy territory, the Jem'Hadar leader asks Bashir for help, but O'Brien believes this is a fool’s errand. Auberjonois captures the tension of the characters’ situation while ramping up the friction between the two friends. He is also able to lighten the mood with the B-plot involving Worf (Michael Dorn) and perennial nuisance Quark (Armin Shimerman), which balances out the intensity of the episode.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 6, Episode 13: “Far Beyond the Stars”

Avery Brooks brought one of Deep Space Nine’s most impactful episodes to life on screen and behind the camera. In “Far Beyond the Stars”, Captain Benjamin Sisko (Brooks) receives a vision from the Prophets where he is a 1950s science-fiction writer named Benny. The episode is a gut-wrenching and poignant look at racial bias in the US, told through the eyes of a man out of time. Brooks is able to bring out riveting performances from his colleagues, whether they’re playing no-nonsense editors or silly secretaries. But it’s his own ability to capture the nuances of Benny and Sisko’s grievances, all while directing the episode, that makes “Far Beyond the Stars” not only one of Brooks’ best directing efforts but one of the show’s best episodes overall.

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 1, Episode 8: “Ex Post Facto”

LeVar Burton has plenty of Star Trek: Voyager directing credits, starting with “Ex Post Facto”. This Season 1 episode directly riffs on classic whodunits, which is hardly a surprise since The Next Generation included many nods to murder mysteries, especially Sherlock Holmes stories. In the episode, Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) is sentenced to relive the final moments of the man he supposedly murdered on an alien planet. When Voyager finds out, Tuvok (Tim Russ) is sent to investigate what really happened. This episode is gloriously cheesy, and Burton captures the old-school noir style of storytelling from the first scene onwards. He perfectly pairs the gimmicks of the 24th century with archetypal elements of this kind of story. It’s a fun, intense, and steamy romp.

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 5, Episode 6: “Timeless”

One of the most heart-breaking time travel stories on Voyager (maybe even all of Star Trek) is “Timeless”. Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) and Chakotay (Robert Beltran) are the only living members of Voyager after an accident kills the rest of the crew, and now they’re desperate to use new technology to send a message into the past and save their friends. Burton infuses a great sense of melancholy in every scene of this episode, making the viewers feel the weight of Harry and Chakotay’s loss. There are moments of levity that undercut the intensity but never downplay it. Burton’s skilled hand comes to the fore in the final act when the tension is ramped up and everything is at stake. This is an incredibly moving episode because of the writing and Burton’s direction.

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 6, Episode 6: “Riddles”

Roxann Dawson’s directorial debut was the remarkably touching episode, “Riddles”. Starring Voyager’s odd couple Tuvok and Neelix (Ethan Philips), in the episode, Tuvok is injured by an alien weapon, causing him to lose all his memories. Neelix, who was on the away mission with Tuvok, takes it upon himself to help Tuvok on his road to recovery. Tuvok and Neelix have always had a strained relationship, but this episode puts a different spin on the pair, making their latent fondness for each other bubble to the surface. Dawson brings out the best in Philips and especially Russ, since “Riddles” is a departure for him—usually Russ had to play Tuvok as a stoic Vulcan. The episode will get you in the feels and leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

Star Trek: Enterprise: Season 1, Episode 7: “The Andorian Incident”

Though Star Trek: Enterprise is disliked by many, one of the episodes heralded as a success in the series is “The Andorian Incident”. This was the first of many episodes that Roxann Dawson would go on to direct on the series. On a trip to a Vulcan monastery, Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), “Trip” Tucker (Connor Trinneer), and T’Pol (Jolene Blalock) find the place swarming with uninvited guests—the Andorians. The episode is thrilling and chilling as Dawson and the writers turn the oft-laughable Andorians into menacing enemies and showcase the Enterprise crew in real peril. The interplay between the away team and the aliens, especially Jeffrey Combs’ Shran, is compelling, all of which culminates in a tense and satisfying final act.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 3, Episode 16: “The Offspring”

Jonathan Frakes’ first directing effort on The Next Generation was a Data-centred (Brent Spiner) episode. In "The Offspring", Data creates his own android, Lal (Hallie Todd), and perceives her to be his child. Except, since Lal is an android who is also a full-grown woman and a novelty, Data’s stint at parenting doesn’t go as planned. This is a rollercoaster ride of an episode, with comedy and tragedy intermixed. Under Frakes’ guidance, the performances are superb, especially Hallie Todd, who appears as a guest star and believably portrays the childlike naivete of a newborn as well as the chaos of a synthetic being. The final act is devastating but foreshadowed Frakes’ illustrious career as a Star Trek director.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 3, Episode 12: “Past Tense Part II”

Many Deep Space Nine episodes are allegories for real-world issues, and the two-parter “Past Tense” is among those stories. Jonathan Frakes directed the second part, piggy-backing on the concepts of its predecessor. In the episode, Sisko, Bashir, and Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) are transported back in time during a pivotal moment in Earth’s history. The second part is epic—the stakes are high, lives and history are on the line, and it’s possible that one of the crew will not be returning home. Frakes captures the claustrophobic environment and the dread of the hostage situation while ratcheting up the tension in the scenes where the Deep Space Nine crew try to retrieve their lost comrades. This episode is not for the faint of heart.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, Episode 9: “Project Daedalus”

“Project Daedalus”, directed by Jonathan Frakes, has a little of everything, but this Star Trek: Discovery episode is emphatically an emotional rollercoaster. While the crew tries to discover the location of the evil secret department Section 31, and Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) attempts to make peace with her estranged brother Spock (Ethan Peck), they have no idea that evil is closer home than they think. Star Trek is at its best when it mirrors human emotions, and Frakes brings those to the fore with the story of Airiam (Hannah Cheesman). This episode will leave you emotional thanks to some brilliant direction and writing that embodies the ethos of Star Trek. The final act involves a high-octane fight scene, but the ending is powerful and utterly heart-breaking.

Star Trek: Picard: Season 1, Episode 5: “Stardust City Rag”

The final Jonathan Frakes entry for this list opens with one of the most disturbing scenes in Star Trek. It is an agonizing scene and Frakes ekes out the shocking reveal. “Stardust City Rag” is an interesting episode as it’s tonally lighter and more vibrant than much of Star Trek: Picard. Despite the gory opening scene, the rest of the episode takes place on Freecloud, a planet that looks like a futuristic metropolis. The main cast gets to dress up, Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) gets to be a badass, and there’s a satisfying showdown to end it all. Frakes is able to juggle the myriad storylines, character viewpoints, revelations, and twists in the episode to make it an exciting entry in the franchise.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 7, Episode 19: “Genesis”

Star Trek: The Next Generation occasionally dabbled in body horror, and one of the most memorable entries was Gates McFadden’s sole Star Trek directing credit, “Genesis”. After a busy day in Sick Bay, it appears several members of the crew are behaving strangely. When Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and Data leave on an away mission, they return to a ship transformed. This is a dark and eerie episode, with jump scares at every corner. McFadden uses the makeup artists’ effects to great use to build suspense and tension. And this piggybacks on how she’s able to leverage the actors’ abilities to capture their erratic behavior. “Genesis” isn’t for everyone, and that’s the brilliance of it—McFadden brings a totally new genre to Star Trek with this episode.

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 5, Episode 22: “Someone to Watch Over Me”

Another episode featuring an oddball pairing, this time it’s the Doctor (Robert Picardo) and former Borg Seven of Nine. When the Doctor teaches Seven how to socialize, new feelings emerge that neither is prepared for. Robert Duncan McNeill brings to the screen a romantic story that’s funny, silly, and heartbreaking all at the same time. McNeill’s ability to leverage Picardo and Ryan’s easy chemistry sells the story. The scene where the two of them sing “You Are My Sunshine” is such a delight, it will bring a smile to your face. This is a classic tale of the mentor falling for his oblivious mentee, but McNeill’s direction veers the story away from ick territory. Instead, “Someone to Watch Over Me” is a sweet tale of love found and lost. The last scene is a tear-jerker, doesn’t matter how many times you watch it.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6, Episode 8: “A Fistful of Datas”

When Worf is ordered to enjoy his time off, his son Alexander Rozhenko (Brian Bonsall) drags him to join a Holodeck program. But their father-son holiday takes a turn for the weird when the Holodeck characters start resembling Commander Data. The Next Generation utilized the concept of the Holodeck brilliantly, and one of the more impressive episodes was “A Fistful of Datas”, directed by Sir Patrick Stewart. Who doesn’t love a jaunt through the Old West? Sir Patrick captures the genre so well that it’s easy to forget what show you’re watching. The actors are clearly having a great time in the setting, especially Spiner who manages to be believable as every character in the program. Sir Patrick and the editing team do a fabulous job of embedding multiple versions of Brent Spiner in the episode, considering the technology available in the 90s. This is a fun jaunt that still manages to be suspenseful.

