Throughout the many episodes of the various Star Trek series, writers have used the high-tech setting of science-fiction to allow for some unusual and creative story to be told through the use of a holodeck. The holodeck appears frequently across the franchise, and creates particularly compelling narratives in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. This machine allows for a life-like simulation to occur within the ships seen within the shows to place the characters within situations that would otherwise be unachievable. This means that characters aboard the ships could be placed into scenarios from any time period, from the gothic to the noir to even alternative timeline scenarios. Here are the episodes that we think stand out as some of the best holodeck episodes available.

"The Big Goodbye" - Star Trek: The Next Generation (Season 1, Episode 11)

It's important to recognize when the holodeck got its first major appearance in an episode. In this episode, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Data (Brent Spiner) enter into a 1960s private eye holodeck program with a visiting historian when a malfunction causes the group to be stuck in the program with disabled safety protocols. This results in Picard breaking character and attempting to explain to the projected mobsters that they aren't real. This leaves an impact on one of the other artificial characters, who ends up asking Picard what becomes of their reality when the program is disabled, to which Picard is unable to form a concrete answer. From the first episode using the holodeck it is shown that the A.I. involved is incredibly smart, and it leads to the beginning of a philosophical question regarding the humanity of artificial beings.

"Our Man Bashir" - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 4, Episode 9)

One pattern to notice within the holodeck episodes is that the writers really like to make parody versions of other hit pieces of media. This episode clearly takes inspiration from the spy genre of movies, especially with the episode releasing in the same month as Goldeneye. The episode revolves around Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) attempting to stay alive while also making sure that none of the crew in the holosuite die either. This is because outside the holosuite an issue has caused for the physical patterns of the crew to be placed into the program while the technical difficulties are resolved. This transformed the program from a fun spy game into a high stakes episode where the lives of the entire crew were in danger.

"His Way" - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 6, Episode 20)

One idea that was utilized within Star Trek: Deep Space 9 was the recurring use of a club that was run by a hologram that was self-aware of his existence as part of a program. This lead to the introduction of recurring holosuite character Vic Fontaine (James Darren), a charming hotel club owner and talented singer. Despite being aware that he was just a hologram, Vic was very helpful towards the crew and often helped them through their own issues. This first episode showed his ability to play matchmaker as he pushed Odo (Rene Auberjonois) and Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor), who shared feelings towards one another, closer together.

"Elementary, Dear Data" - Star Trek: The Next Generation (Season 2, Episode 3)

It only makes sense that a hyperintellectual character such as Data would be intrigued by the stories of Sherlock Holmes. Unfortunately, being so smart also means that solving the holodeck programs based around the detective became a trivial task. Thus, the creation of Moriarty (Daniel Davis) occurred with the help of Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), and due to a misunderstanding, he was given awareness of his existence as a hologram. This results in the crew of the Enterprise having to find a way to beat the sentient hologram. Fortunately, the hologram decides to accept that he is stuck in the program, at least for now, and lets those who were trapped in the program leave. This later results in a captivating sequel episode where Moriarty makes his return.

"A Fistful of Datas" - Star Trek: The Next Generation (Season 6, Episode 8)

In what must be one of the wackier episodes that utilize the holodeck, Worf (Michael Dorn) accompanies his son in a wild-west style adventure during some downtime. While La Forge and Data attempt to mess with some systems to allow Data to control ship functions in case of an emergency, the android-lifeform and the holodeck get meshed together, and suddenly all the characters begin to not only look like Data but adapt all his skill sets as well. This silly premise leads to some interesting scenes that offer quite an entertaining watch!

"Take Me Out To The Holosuite" - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 7, Episode 4)

It can be quite the shift in tone to go from a high focus on science-fiction to a rivalry baseball game, but that is exactly what entails in this holosuite episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) is challenged to a baseball game by a rival of his, and he works hard to try and get the crew ready for a match of a game many of them have never played. The team loses, but not before scoring one run after Sisko learns that it is more important to let everyone have their chance at enjoying the game rather than winning. The crew celebrates despite losing the match 10-1, knowing that they all had a fun time together in the end.

"Ship In A Bottle" - Star Trek: The Next Generation (Season 6, Episode 12)

With such an enticing premise, it was only a matter of time before Moriarty made his dastardly return in this holodeck episode. Data finds himself with Picard and Reginald Barclay (Dwight Schultz) when Moriarty seemingly wills himself into reality, thus breaking away from his ties to the holodeck completely. Of course, as with any detective story things aren't always what they seem, and it is up to the three to find a solution to Moriarty's latest schemes and regain control of their surroundings. This is an excellent sequel episode that really portrays the antagonist as not necessarily evil, but simply desperate to break away from the world that they feel trapped in.

"Bride of Chaotica!" - Star Trek: Voyager (Season 5, Episode 12)

If the wild west episode was wacky, then this episode is full-on camp material. After an incident has caused the holodeck to become unable to end its current program of 'The Adventures of Captain Proton,' it is found out by the crew that photonic-state aliens have made their way into the program where they face a deadly threat from the evil Dr. Chaotica (Martin Rayner). Determined to help save the photonic beings, Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeil) and Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) get assistance from the Doctor (Robert Picardo) and Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to keep up the act of the show while also finding a way to ensure the safety of the alien creatures. The episode quickly becomes something that any viewer will remember, with a particularly noticeable performance by Kate Mulgrew herself.

"Badda-Bing Badda-Bang" - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 7, Episode 15)

Vic Fontaine returns in this holosuite episode where the choice of the crew to leave his simulation running full-time appears to lead to an unusual consequence. After Vic gets his club taken over by a mobster and longtime rival Frankie eyes (Robert Miano), Bashir and Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) attempt to remove the mobster from the program only to find out that the only way to do so would be to reset the whole program. This would reset Vic to before he knew the crew, and they consider Vic to be part of the crew as well which means that the only way to get rid of Frankie is to have him be removed within the program itself. What follows is an Ocean's 11 style episode with an entire heist planned by the crew to help Vic take back his club. It's a very fun episode that precedes the start of the series' final episodes, allowing for one last light-hearted adventure before things get serious.

"Pathfinder" - Star Trek: Voyager (Season 6, Episode 10)

Fans of Star Trek always love a good cameo, and in this episode from Star Trek: Voyager there is a prominent cameo from Star Trek: The Next Generation's Barclay! In the episode, Barclay attempts to establish communication with the USS Voyager through the Pathfinder project on Earth. Barclay utilizes a holographic version of the Voyager and its crew in an attempt to better understand the ship and capabilities that they currently have. It is heartwarming to see the lengths that Barclay goes through to contact the crew of the Voyager, and fans who have watched the show up to this point may even get a little emotional when Admiral Owen Paris states "I want you all to know we're doing everything we can to bring you home."

"The Killing Game" - Star Trek: Voyager (Season 4, Episode 18 & 19)

The next entry on the list is a two-parter that involves the crew being placed within a holodeck program of World War II by the Hirogen, a race of hunters who keep erasing the memories of the crew in order to continuously hunt them. This hunt takes place in 1944 France during the occupation of the Nazis, with the crew being members of the French resistance fighting against the Hirogen who had taken roles as part of the Nazi forces. The episode does an excellent job at making sure that the historical importance of the time period being used is not wasted, and it provides excellent commentary especially regarding the Hirogen as their place in the program as Nazis. One of the Hirogen even criticizes a hologram Nazi captain, stating how the captain's ideas of Nazis as a "master race" cause him to underestimate his prey by not respecting the strengths of the prey he will surely fail. It is an important set of episodes that tells an engaging story while actively condemning the Nazi party.

"Flesh & Blood" - Star Trek: Voyager (Season 7, Episode 9)

Yet another two-parter from Star Trek: Voyager, this set of episodes shows the results of the Hirogen obtaining holodeck technology. What ensues is a very philosophical debate on the humanity provided to holograms given the advanced technology provided in the series. The Doctor, being a hologram himself, sympathizes with the hologram beings that were forced to endure pain through the Hirogens in order to simulate hunts more realistically. Ultimately, it is shown that the leader of the hologram resistance is too stubborn in his beliefs against organics, and he is destroyed by the Doctor after he executes the Hirogen leader. This two-part story offers a lot of debate regarding how hologram beings are made and what constitutes them as human or not. The Doctor holds great understanding regarding the others of his kind, but he is also aware that not all holograms are created with such levels of independence or free thought, and it allows for a complex discussion to be held regarding the question "when does an artificial being obtain 'humanity' or something along the same lines?"

"Future Imperfect" - Star Trek: The Next Generation (Season 4, Episode 8)

When William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) finds himself sixteen years in the future and now promoted to Captain of the USS Enterprise after an incident on Alpha Onias III, he finds that things are difficult for him to adjust to. One of the most difficult aspects of his future that he struggles to grasp is the appearance of Tomalak (Andreas Katsulas) as an ambassador for the Romulans. Riker, knowing Tomalak as being a nemesis to the Enterprise, refuses to reveal sensitive Starfleet information and finds that he made the right choice when he realizes that he is actually in a holodeck program. The ruse now seemingly over, Riker is held captive with a boy that the Romulans used to create Riker's fictional son, and the two attempt to escape the Romulan clutches. The episode also goes on to have another twist that we won't spoil here, but let's just say that the episode really stretched the limits of what viewers could expect from holodeck episodes.

"Nothing Human" - Star Trek: Voyager (Season 5, Episode 8)

Leave it to Star Trek: Voyager to really delve into the philosophical debates over the growing potential of artificial intelligence and the questions we ourselves will be forced to ask in the not-so-distant future. In this episode, a new ethical dilemma is created when B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) becomes the host of a mysterious creature that the crew finds as the result of a distress call. The Doctor, having no method to solve the situation without potentially killing the creature and/or Torres, seeks out the help of a hologram version of a former Cardassian exobiologist by the name of Crell Moset (David Clennon). It is revealed, however, that the real Crell Moset had performed experiments on countless lives that, while the results lead to beneficial treatments being developed, the process was ethically questionable at best as he used the lives of people the likes of which were under Cardassian occupation. While such an ethical debate is certainly not new, the twist comes in whether to use the help of a hologram version of the scientist who committed such acts. Ultimately Torres is saved due to the combined help of the Doctor and Moset, but the Doctor has Moset deleted when the scientist attempts to convince the Doctor that his methods are necessary to ensure the survival of the crew.

"It's Only A Paper Moon" - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Season 7, Episode 10)

Wrapping up the list is an entry into Star Trek: Deep Space Nine that focuses on the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. When Nog (Aron Eisenberg) has to get a replacement leg after a battle injury, he seems to develop PTSD, keeping himself locked away within Vic's club program to distract himself from reality. This goes so far as for Nog to attempt to live within the program with Vic, taking the idea of using the holosuite to help rehabilitate him too far. When Vic attempts to convince Nog that he needs to leave soon as he is feeling better, Nog refuses and leaves Vic no choice but to forcibly end the simulation. Nog, unable to re-activate the simulation due to Vic's interference, accepts the emotional trauma that the battle caused him and faces reality once again with his friends and family. As a thank you to Vic for helping him to overcome this obstacle in his life, Nog arranges for Vic's program to be left running at all times as a way to offer Vic a chance at the "real life" that he experienced due to the program being run for a prolonged period of time.

