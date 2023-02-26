The third season of Star Trek: Picard began earlier this month, and fans are excited. Their devotion to one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Patrick Stewart, is easy to understand. Picard has been an icon in the Star Trek universe for over three decades, and his return to the screen is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for long-time fans.

The series' storylines are thought-provoking and often tackle complex ethical dilemmas, providing commentary on contemporary society; the show's visual effects and action sequences are well-executed, and the music by composer Jeff Russo is evocative and memorable. Star Trek: Picard captures the franchise's spirit and is a worthy addition to the Star Trek universe. Fans eager to see where the story goes next can start by checking out the best episodes so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 Season 2, Episode 3 — "Assimilation"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

When Picard (Stewart), the Queen (Annie Wersching), and their friends travel back to Los Angeles in the year 2024, they must find “The Watcher” to find to correct their timeline. While there, against Picard's warnings, Agnes (Alison Pill) unites her mind with the Queen and discovers the exact location of the Watcher before she is assimilated.

This episode ranked highly with fans predominantly for the return of one of the most iconic and fearsome villains in the Star Trek franchise: the Borg. "Assimilation" also deals with themes of grief and loss since Picard (Stewart) is still mourning the death of his friend and former crew member, Lt. Commander Data (Brent Spiner). Additionally, the episode introduces a new character, Soji Asha (Isa Briones), who is a synthetic being like Data. Fans enjoy Picard's relationship with Data as it has always been a central facet of his character, and the episode's exploration of Picard's grief and emotional state reverberated deeply with fans.

9 Season 1, Episode 4 — "Absolute Candor"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Picard (Stewart) instructs his crew to take a detour to the planet Vashti. While on the planet, Picard and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) encounter 14 Romulan refugees, including Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan.

Fans rated "Absolute Candor" favorably because of the analysis of Romulan culture that was long overdue. It offered an engaging and refreshing take on the Star Trek universe. "Absolute Candor" delivered a more in-depth familiarity of the Romulan people, who have been recurring antagonists in the Star Trek franchise.

8 Season 1, Episode 6 — "The Impossible Box"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

When Narek (Harry Treadaway) realizes that Soji (Briones)has the same nightmare each night, he discovers that he has finally discovered a way to exploit knowledge from her safely. Picard (Stewart) and his crew then track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, to the nearby planet Nepenthe.

"The Impossible Box" episode is a fan favorite due to its intentional deep dive into the character of Soji. Since fans of the StarTrek franchise have always been curious about the notion of synthetic life and the ethics surrounding its creation, the episode adds to the ongoing exploration of this concept. The episode also features the return of Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco), a former Borg drone who first appeared in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "I, Borg” and has always been a fan favorite.

7 Season 1, Episode 3 — "The End Is the Beginning"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

After Starfleet fires Raffi (Hurd) and her resentment for Picard (Stewart) grows, she helps him compel a pilot named Rios (Santiago Cabrera) to search for Maddox (John Ales). When Zhat Vash operatives attack Picard, Jurati (Pill) helps kill all of them but one.

"The End Is the Beginning" sets the stage for the show's overarching story and the season's stakes by showing the threat posed by the Romulan secret society, the Zhat Vash. Fans gave it a high score because of its action sequences and tense moments, not to mention the incredible character development, particularly for Picard, who struggles with the trauma of the destruction of Romulus and his failure to prevent it.

6 Season 1, Episode 7 — “Nepenthe”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Picard (Stewart) attempts to connect with Soji (Briones) while seeking shelter on Nepenthe with old friends. Meanwhile, Hugh (Del Arco) tells Elnor (Evagora) he will direct an uprising against the Romulans and seize the Artifact.

The episode “Nepenthe” struck a chord with fans primarily because of the reunion of two fan-favorite characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). The two characters have a long and storied history, and their interactions in "Nepenthe" are emotional and heartfelt. The emotional depth of the episode and its exploration of complex themes are hallmarks of the Star Trek franchise, and "Nepenthe" delivers on these fronts.

5 Season 1, Episode 1 — “Remembrance”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

In the opening episode of the series, 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Picard (Stewart) is sought out by a strange woman, Dahj (Ella Gross), who needs his help. After meeting her, Picard learns that she could be Data's (Spiner) daughter.

"Remembrance" is an episode that appealed to Star Trek fans due to its use of nostalgia and callbacks to the earlier Star Trek series. The episode’s plot develops a sense of tension and urgency that immerses viewers, makes them invested in the story and reintroduces fans to one of the franchise's most cherished characters, Jean-Luc Picard.

4 Season 2, Episode 1 — "The Star Gazer"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Picard (Stewart) is called upon to protect the galaxy. When he and his crew arrive, a Borg ship appears from the anomaly and transports their Queen onto their ship.

"The Star Gazer" delivers a solid start to the second season of Star Trek: Picard, and it presents a heartwarming combination of nostalgia, new challenges, and deeper themes that keep fans engaged and excited. It also explores more profound themes, such as sacrifice, regret, and the consequences of one's actions. The episode also ranks high because it features poignant moments where Picard reminisces on the choices he has made in his life and the people he has lost along the way.

3 Season 2, Episode 2 — "Penance"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

When Picard (Stewart) learns from his longtime nemesis Q (John de Lancie) that he and his friends have been transported to an alternate timeline in the year 2400, the group must figure out how to get home. As the group is preparing to leave, security officers beam aboard the ship, shoot Elnor (Evagora), and prepare to execute them.

“Penance” receives a perfect score for its character-driven style that digs into the past of Picard and investigates his feelings of regret and remorse. The episode also features several action-packed sequences, including a space battle and a chase through the streets of Paris.

2 Season 2, Episode 5 — "Fly Me to the Moon"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

In exchange for medicine that can save his daughter Kore's (Isa Briones) life, Q (de Lancie) asks for Soong's (Brent Spiner) help to deal with Renée (Penelope Mitchell). Meanwhile, Picard (Stewart) understands that Renée is destined to find a sentient organism on Jupiter's moon and realizes that it is essential that she does not.

"Fly Me to the Moon" is an episode that offers a change of pace from the typical action and adventure frequently found in the StarTrek franchise. Instead, it explores ideas of friendship, love, and loss, which builds an emotional depth that resonates with viewers and leads to the perfect score. Furthermore, the episode's humor and lighthearted moments, such as the banter between Picard and Elnor, add to its overall appeal. The episode strikes a balance between wit and emotion, which creates an emotional and enjoyable viewing experience.

1 Season 2, Episode 6 — "Two of One"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Picard (Stewart) and the crew, with the help of Tallinn (Orla Brady), gain entrance to a gala. When Soong (Spiner) warns security that Picard (Spiner) is dangerous, he is eventually hit by a car and knocked unconscious.

“Two of One” firmly focuses on character development and examines the relationship between the android sisters as they struggle to reconcile their differences and come to terms with their true identities. “Two of One” was also very popular with fans because it featured the return of several beloved characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, including Data and Q.

