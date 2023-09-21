Created by Gene Roddenberry, classic sci-fi series Star Trek first premiered on NBC in the 1960s with its optimistic view of the future, where races and even different species work alongside each other peacefully. The series has since become a huge franchise and pop-culture phenomenon. Although it only ran for three seasons, its popularity exploded when it went into syndication. Now, decades later, its influence is undeniable, and the universe only keeps getting bigger, having added 13 movies and 11 TV shows, plus games, books and more over the years, with more on the way.

With hundreds of episodes, the Star Trek TV series explore other parts of the galaxy, from prequels hashing out the events leading up to the original series to spinoffs set even farther into the future, even animated series featuring new characters. Most of them have pleased audiences and critics alike, with scores on Rotten Tomatoes in the 80s and 90s. But the best Star Trek series build on the original and present a more serious take.

10 'Star Trek: Voyager' (1995-2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Voyager follows the crew of a ship after getting stranded in the Delta Quadrant—with a journey home that could take 75 years. The ship is forced to travel through unexplored areas of the galaxy and encounter a variety of other life forms. Voyager premiered in 1995 and lasted seven seasons.

The premise and setting of Voyager meant the series was able to introduce new alien species, but fan opinion of the show is divided. However, the series was notable for being the first to have a female captain—Kathryn Janeway, played by Kate Mulgrew.

9 'Star Trek: The Original Series' (1966-1969)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The original Star Trek series follows Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner, and his crew on the U.S.S. Enterprise as they voyage through space in the 23rd century, including encounters with alien races—friend and foe.

Although short-lived, the original series went on to have massive influence. While it is sometimes remembered as being somewhat silly, its cast members became household names, and the characters they played are pop-culture icons.

8 'Star Trek: Discovery' (2017-2024)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Discovery is set a decade before the events of the original series, with the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery exploring new worlds and their inhabitants under the command of Captain Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Discovery premiered in 2017 on Paramount+ and will end with Season 5.

Discovery helped launch the current era of Star Trek shows, which only keeps getting better—Discovery’s epic missions are great to watch. Part of the show's strength comes from Burnham, a character with depth and a rough history.

7 'Star Trek: Picard' (2020-2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Jean-Luc Picard to explore the character’s next chapter in Picard, set 20 years after the events of the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis. The series premiered in 2020 on streaming platform Paramount+ and ran for three seasons.

Picard reunited the crew of the U.S.S.Enterprise, which is worth seeing in its own right—plus Stewart is an amazing actor who’s always a delight to watch. Like other Star Trek series, Picard revisited familiar plots and villains in the series.

6 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' (1993-1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

A spinoff of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine is about a Federation space station guarding the entrance to a wormhole and handling other groups that might want access to it. DS9 premiered in 1993 and lasted seven seasons.

DS9 is notable for being the first Star Trek series that wasn’t created by Roddenberry—but it also has more of a focus on social issues, touching on subjects like race, religion and more, and often, the line between right and wrong isn't so clear. And although it’s not the highest-rated of the series on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s often cited as one of the best.

5 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (2020-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Set in the year 2380, Lower Decks is an adult animated series about the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerrito, one of Starfleet’s least important ships. It premiered in 2020 on Paramount+. Four seasons have aired so far, and a fifth is on the way.

Lower Decks takes a more humorous look at Star Trek—essentially, it’s workplace sitcom. But it’s not all about comedy. Lower Decks still has great characters and story arcs, and it even had a crossover episode with Strange New Worlds.

4 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987-1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The Next Generation is set 78 years after the original series and follows Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. It premiered in 1987 and ran for seven seasons.

TNG features an ensemble cast that includes some of the most memorable characters in the franchise, including Picard. Like the original series, its stories were focused on space exploration, but it was a more mature series, with more dramatic plots and longer story arcs.

3 'The Animated Series' (1973-1974)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Star Trek: The Animated Series was a continuation of the original series and was released in 1973. Like its predecessor, it was short-lived, with only 22 episodes and two seasons, but it also featured the same cast providing the voice acting.

TAS is often overlooked, but it’s still a well-done and super entertaining entry in the Star Trek franchise. Although it can be silly at times and is not considered canon, it also featured interesting plots, and it’s notable for being the first animated show in the franchise.

2 'Star Trek: Prodigy' (2021-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Animated childrens’ series Prodigy follows a crew of enslaved teenage aliens in the Delta Quadrant after they escape and find the abandoned U.S.S. Protostar. Prodigy premiered in 2021 on Paramount+ and later aired on Nickelodeon, and although it only lasted one season, a second was completed with the hope it will be picked up by another streaming platform.

Prodigy is a fun, lighter look at the Star Trek universe, and it’s the first in the franchise intended for kids and the first to use all 3D animation. Despite this, longtime adult Star Trek fans will enjoy the ways it ties into the franchise’s other movies and shows, and, like the franchise overall, it’s built a loyal fanbase.

1 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Strange New Worlds premiered in 2022 on streaming service Paramount+ and is a prequel to the original series. Set on the U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain Kirk came aboard, the series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One and the rest of the crew as they explore new worlds in the galaxy.

Strange New Worldshas been praised by both critics and fans, as proven by its top ranking on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 98%. It’s walked the line between familiar and new wonderfully, both revisiting classic Star Trek storylines and doing its own thing.

