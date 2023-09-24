There are a lot of staples in TV, but none more infamous than The Villain Of The Week. Whether it's cop procedurals or gernas shows like Doctor Who and Smallville, this formula has been the backbone of network TV for decades. With several episodes a season, a fresh antagonist can shake up the monotony of watching the same core cast doing the same thing from week to week.

If there's one show known for its iconic Villains, it's Star Trek Nex Generation. This Iconic show and its more methodical villains laid the foundation for the influx of serialized sci-fi shows that followed in the 90s. Legendary antagonists like Q and the Borg are renowned by fans for intellectually challenging the crew of the Enterprise and viewers alike. This made for some of the most memorable moments in the franchise that fans still debate over two decades later.

10 The Duras Sisters

These mischievous sisters, made famous for showing that Klingon women are just as ruthless as their men, were so popular they're featured in multiple Trek series and a big-screen film for their lovably evil onscreen presence.

This diabolical duo is beloved for doing whatever it takes to achieve their selfish ambitions. In their first appearance, they take advantage of their own and force their young nephew to try and take control of the Klingon Empire. Instead of immediately going to violence, they try seducing Picard to gain Starfleet's support, making for a memorable franchise moment and showing these sisters play chess, not checkers. They also offer their cunning by doing the unthinkable and teaming up with Klingon's mortal enemies, The Romulans, showing how resourceful the sisters are. Naturally, the sisters abandon their innocent cousin without remorse when caught. Ironically, their unlikability is what makes fans adore them. The Duras sister's commitment to going for what they want by any means necessary is oddly admirable.

9 Armus

When a race of Titans extracted evil from within themselves and abandoned it on a planet, it became the entity known as Armus. While he may seem like an angry oil slick, he goes down in TNG history for killing off a major character and fan favorite, Lieutenant Yara.

Armus is cruel; his every action is evil and for his amusement. This makes it oddly self-serving when Picard defeats him with cruelty of his own, telling Armus that he'll always be alone and miserable no matter who he kills. Astonishingly, viewers feel sympathy for this murderous creature speaking to the brilliant writing of this episode.

8 Nagilum

This immortal being outside the universe capable of creating illusions is one of the creepiest villains the Enterprise crew has ever faced.

His nightmarish appearance aside, Nagilum is so terrifying because of his indifference towards human life. He creates seemingly life-threatening phantom obstacles for the crew to overcome just so he can study how they'll react. To him, they are no more than rats in his experiment; he even kills a bridge member just to see what death looks like. Even more disturbing, Nagilum plans to kill a third of Picard's crew for observation, only stopping after Picard threatens to destroy the Enterprise, prematurely ending his experiment.

7 Gul Madred

When Cardassians capture Captain Picard, he's tortured for information by a master manipulator that makes Guantanamo Bay look like a summer camp.

David Warner brings a Shakespearean gravitas to this character, that could have been just another tough guy villain. While eloquent and seemingly pleasant, there's a menace behind everything he says as he puts Picard through a rigorous assortment of mental and physical tortures. Madred does what no villain has done before breaking Picard's will, which Picard admits only after being rescued. However, Madred is quite complicated, being almost friendly at times and a devoted father. This makes him one of TNG's most head scratching villains.

6 Lore

In a much-maligned first season, Data's evil twin brother is one of the high points starting an epic seven-season-long rivalry.

Lore is one of those recurring villains that always leaves an impact, no matter the episode. Whether it's impersonating Data so he can offer up the Enterprise to intergalactic entities or teaming up with Starfleet's sworn enemies, the Borg, Lore is known for being featured in memorable episodes. Perhaps none more than the Brother's episode where Lore has no diabolical plans but is jealous of Data being his father's favorite. However, the best thing about Lore is seeing Brent Spiner, who's usually confined to playing the stoic Data, get to be animated and fun for a change.

5 The Borg

This enslaved hive-minded group of cyborgs have become known by some fans as Picard's number one nemesis. Even non Trekkies are familiar with these colonizing antagonist.

There's something just extremely off-putting about these villains who have no feelings or sympathy. They have a one-track mind, and it's to assimilate as many species as possible. The fact that they're merely victims under mind control makes them even more haunting. Their determination to assimilate Earth almost drives Picard to the brink, leaving the usually resilient captain with PTSD after being assimilated himself.

4 Sela

After just one season, Denise Crosby left TNG, finding her character, Lieutenant Yara, uninteresting. Ironically, she would return to play Yara's villainous Romulan daughter, arguably becoming one of the series' most memorable characters.

As if Sela's backstory of being the daughter of both Yara from an alternate timeline and a Romulan general wasn't interesting enough, she's now determined to destroy the organization her mother gave her freedom to protect. Her cunning and military strategy in Romulus and Starfleet's Cold War makes her one of Star Trek's best villains, always pulling strings from behind the scenes. More importantly, Sela allows fans to see Crosby in the show even after her premature exit from the series.

3 Locutus

The only thing worse than a Borg is a Borg with the knowledge of one of the best captains in Starfleet.

After Captain Picard is assimilated into the Borg, he becomes known as Locutus. Locutus stands out from your typical Borg because he has a sense of individuality. This individuality helps him almost bring down Starfleet because of his military knowledge taken from Captain Picard and the technologically advanced Borg ships. With every move Starfleet makes, Locutus can predict and thwart them. Only when Captain Riker stops thinking like his mentor is he able to defeat him.

2 Moriarty

This Hologram of the famous Sherlock Homes character may not sound threatening. However, like the book, Moriarty ends up being one of Picard's most formidable and intellectual opponents while not even being real.

This Frankenstein-like villain is created as a character on the Holedek for fun when he begins questioning his existence. He then battles Picard for the right for him, and eventually, his girlfriend exists outside the Holodeck. Moriarty is a Trekkie favorite for always being ten steps ahead of Picard, even trapping Picard in a hologram program, unbeknownst to him or the audience. However, his moral conundrum is even more fascinating because he yearns and fights for what people have for thousands of years: a right to live and love.

1 Q

In the series's first episode, the Enterprise crew meets an all-powerful celestial being that puts them and humanity on trial, kicking off one of the greatest TV rivalries.

This fan-favorite villain is so intriguing to fans because of how he straddles the line between good and evil. Even at his most villainous, he's challenging humanity's own vicious nature, leaving audiences and Picard with much to think about. Even with good intentions, he puts the crew in life-threatening danger. Q even forcefully teleports them to Borg Space so Starfleet can see what they're up against, with a crew member dying as a result. John De Lance's charismatic portrayal of this villain adds to his appeal. He plays him like a bored, rebellious child who happens to be omnipotent, making Q hilarious and scary. The most exciting thing about Q is that neither fans nor the Enterprise ever know what will happen when he shows up.

