Love–it’s an inherent part of being alive. It rules thoughts, feelings, and actions. It spans across galaxies, causing great joy or sometimes, great heartache. It has started wars and ended them. The lengths someone will go to for love are limitless, having the power to alter a person’s entire destiny.

Darth Vader wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for love, and neither would Ben Solo–one birthed from the pain that comes when love is ripped away, and the other from love’s most unbreakable bond. Love is a force that is strong in the Star Wars galaxy, and these couples are strong with that force.

10 Chewbacca & Mallatobuck

Image via 20th Television

Everyone needs love, even Wookiees. Chewbacca finally got his chance when his wife Mallatobuck–“Malla” for short–was created for the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. She then went on to make her first canon appearance in the novel A New Hope: The Princess, The Scoundrel.

RELATED: Most Romantic Star Wars Moments

Chewie was sadly separated from his wife and son, Lumpawaroo when they were enslaved by the Galactic Empire, but reunited after the liberation of Kashyyyk. While not a whole lot is known about Malla, according to Han Solo she has hair like silk and is extremely intelligent. It seems Chewie has a thing for smart women with great hair.

9 Ezra Bridger & Sabine Wren

Image via Disney

Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren are everyone’s favorite Star Wars Rebels couple that isn’t a couple. Try telling the “Sabrezra” fans that! Jedi Ezra was instantly enamored with Mandalorian Sabine but unfortunately for him, the crush was one-sided.

RELATED: 'Ahsoka': Release Window, Setting, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Although, as the series progressed, it was clear that the two had formed a special bond–Ezra becomes more comfortable around Sabine, and Sabine starts to open up to Ezra more. After Ezra disappears, Sabine vows to help Ahsoka Tano bring him home–and fans are hoping to see a live-action reunion in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo cast as Sabine.

8 Bail & Breha Organa

Image via Disney

Star Wars fans know Bail and Breha Organa as Princess Leia’s adoptive parents. But before that, Bail was a nobleman in love with the Crown Princess of Alderaan. Bail gave up his own family legacy to be with Breha Organa, taking on her family name and acting as her viceroy and governor once she became Queen.

The pair provided a loving home for the young Princess Leia, protecting her from the shocking reality of her paternity. They were founding members of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, secretly helping those living under the tyranny of the Empire. Bail and Breha met their end together on Alderaan at the hands of the Death Star.

7 Luke Skywalker & Mara Jade

Image via Dark Horse Comics

While the pairing is strictly non-canon, it’s a fan favorite from the mythology of Star Wars Legends. In an alternate universe, Luke Skywalker was married to former assassin turned Jedi Mara Jade. The pair met when Mara was assigned by Palpatine to kill Luke. Instead, she ended up being forced to work with him, and the two developed feelings for each other.

They later married on Coruscant and had a son called Ben. While they often disagreed, they trusted each other and even used Force Melding when in battle–a.k.a. mind linking. Mara’s nickname for Luke was “Farmboy” harkening back to his moisture farmer roots on Tatooine.

6 Obi-Wan Kenobi & Satine Kryze

Image via Warner Brothers

Star Wars: The Clone Wars couple Obi-Wan Kenobi and Satine Kryze met when Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn were sent to protect the Mandalorian duchess during the Mandalorian Civil War. The youthful Obi-Wan was immediately drawn in by Satine’s positive and idealistic nature. But they never acted on their obvious feelings and parted ways once the war ended.

Upon meeting again years later, Satine confessed her love for Obi-Wan to which he responded that he would’ve left the Jedi order if only she had asked. Although they truly loved each other, their paths deviated for greater purposes. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop Maul from killing Satine in an act of revenge against Obi-Wan.

5 Han Solo & Qi'ra

Image via Disney

There’s something to be said for first love–it’s all-consuming but often ends abruptly. The same can be said for Han Solo and his first lady love, Qi’ra. The pair grew up together on the mean streets of Corellia, under the watchful eye of Lady Proxima. When they attempted to escape, they were separated with Han promising to return for Qi’ra–he never did.

Their paths crossed again years later and they briefly rekindled their relationship, with Qi’ra even killing her master Dryden Vos of Crimson Dawn to save Han. But this time it was Qi’ra’s turn to leave Han behind, to work with Maul and become the public leader of Crimson Dawn

4 C3PO & R2D2

Image via 20th Century Fox

The galaxy’s favorite droid couple, C3PO and R2D2 have been through it all. Built by Anakin Skywalker from spare parts, 3PO first met R2 when the astromech droid traveled to Tatooine with a young Padme Amidala and Qui-Gonn Jinn. From then the two became best of friends, being the only ones in attendance at Anakin and Padme’s wedding and eventually going to Bail Organa when the Empire took over.

The pair returned to Tatootine and fell into the hands of Luke Skywalker who was their faithful companion until his disappearance, after which R2 went into low power mode. Despite their constant bickering and absence of an actual heart, the two cared deeply for each other. Were they besties, lovers, or both? Rogue One director Gareth Edwards deems the nature of the relationship a little more droid-fluid.

3 Rey & Kylo Ren / Ben Solo

Image via Disney

Reylo stans assemble–the galaxy’s hottest “ship” that actually became canon has arrived. Fledgling Jedi Rey and moody, brooding Kylo Ren had plenty of romantic subtext in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. From that bridal style carry on Takodana to the sexy “force time” shirtless scene that spawned a thousand “Ben Swolo” memes, it’s not hard to see why these two inspired an incredible number of fan-fiction stories.

RELATED: Best Rey and Kylo Scenes, Ranked

In the trilogy’s final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans were vindicated when the pair were confirmed to be a Force Dyad–two halves of the same whole–who could communicate telepathically and sense what the other was feeling. In an ultimate final act of love, Ben gave his life to save Rey’s, not before sharing a kiss.

2 Anakin Skywalker & Padme Amidala

Image via 20th Century Fox

Before he was Darth Vader, a young Anakin Skywalker was captivated by Queen Padme Amidala of Naboo. The pair first met in Watto’s shop on Tatooine where Anakin asked Padme, “are you an angel?” Fast forward ten years, an all-grown-up Ani was sent on a mission to protect Padme, during which he confessed his feelings. Padme initially shot him down, reminding him that his Jedi status made a relationship impossible, but love persevered and the two were secretly married on Naboo.

It was this all-consuming love that led Anakin to become Darth Vader–after having a dream of Padme dying in childbirth, Anakin stopped at nothing to save his wife. This included becoming a Sith under the guidance of Palpatine, which ultimately broke Padme’s heart and caused her to die in childbirth. Vader’s pain and anguish over the death of his wife fuelled evil ways for years to come until he gave his life to save his son’s, affirming Padme’s unwavering belief that there was still good in him.

1 Han Solo & Princess Leia

Image via 20th Century Fox

The galaxy’s OG favorite couple, Han Solo and Princess Leia, first met during Leia’s rescue and subsequent escape from the Death Star. The fiery pair initially clashed, hurling insults at one another which included Leia calling Han a “stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf-herder” and kissing her brother to make him jealous (look she didn’t know at the time, ok?)

Leia confessed her love for Han when he was captured by Boba Fett. Before he was frozen in carbonite, Leia told him she loved him to which Han delivered the iconic line “I know.” The pair eventually married after the Battle of Endor and had their son, Ben Solo. After Ben fell to the dark side, Han and Leia separated, both choosing to grieve in their own way but were reunited in the sequel trilogy where they embraced before Leia asked Han to bring their son home. When Han died, Leia felt it acutely through the force, indicating that she never really stopped loving him.

NEXT: From C-3PO and R2-D2 to Finn and Rey: Best Non-Jedi Duos in Star Wars