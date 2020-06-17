The Best ‘Star Wars’ Documentaries to Watch If You Like ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’

One of the best things to come out of the Star Wars franchise is Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Disney+’s much-anticipated behind-the-scenes doc chronicles the making of the first Star Wars live-action TV series — and how executive producer and writer Jon Favreau and his team brought the instantly iconic Baby Yoda to life.

Like the original Star Wars before it, The Mandalorian is responsible for introducing new technological innovations that will forever change how Hollywood produces television and film. As a result, Disney Gallery’s deep-dive into how the landmark series uses a mix of new digital production tools and analog practical effects is the type of content that makes us want to take an even deeper dive into the making of one of our favorite franchises. Here are ten more essential behind-the-scenes docs and special features that reveal how Lucasfilm made that galaxy far, far away come to life.