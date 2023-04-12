Every Star Wars fan has their favorite droid, but if your personal preference isn't Chopper from Star Wars: Rebels, I'm here to inform you that your choice is bad, and you should feel bad. R2-D2? Overrated. BB-8? Boring. C-3PO? I don't know him. Chopper, the cantankerous astromech with the second-highest kill count in Star Wars, deserves anthems of praise. And not just because he'd gleefully fry us alive without hesitation if we didn't pay him our dutiful respects.

Officially named C1-10P but operating under his far cooler nickname, Chopper is culturally relevant to the moment given his brief appearance in the trailer for Disney+'s upcoming Ahsoka series. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular Togruta in the role Ashley Eckstein originated in animation, Ahsoka seems for all intents and purposes a live-action sequel to Star Wars: Rebels. The trailer included sneak peeks of other returning main characters, namely Mandalorian graffiti artist and brief Darksaber-wielder Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo, originated by voice actor Tiya Sircar) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, originated by Vanessa Marshall), a Rebel general and the best pilot in the galaxy (sorry not sorry, Anakin). In the trailer, Chopper was briefly seen warbling away as Hera soared her beloved ship — the Ghost — through the skies.

Chopper Is a Devoted Droid Friend in ‘Star Wars: Rebels'

In the style of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and R2-D2 or Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) with BB-8, Hera and Chopper were rarely far apart. The girl and her droid became close friends during the Clone Wars after a young Hera rescued Chopper from the wreckage of his crashed Y-wing ship. Hera's father, Cham Syndulla (Robin Atkin Downes), was frustrated that Hera spent more time with a droid than seeking out her father. In turn, Hera felt ignored by Cham and Chopper's friendship filled that emotional void. To no one's shock, the two stirred up mischief in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1, Episode 11.When Hera left her home planet to join the earliest grassroots stages of the Rebellion, her best and closest ally followed. Hera formed the Spectre resistance group and granted Chopper the codename "Spectre-3," third only in the group to Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Hera. She also charged Chopper with maintaining and repairing the Ghost, a task he only performed after intense procrastination and with heaving, aggrieved sighs.

Chopper Is a Cranky Old Man With Murderous Tendencies

Speaking of Chopper's...unique...personality. This little astromech is the droid equivalent of an old man yelling "damn kids, get off my lawn" while also wreaking gleeful destruction everywhere he goes. (What would Chopper do? Blow sh*t up. Duh.) He steals important items just to be a troll, electrically shocks his friends and enemies at the slightest annoyance, boots an Imperial droid off the Ghost to its plummeting demise, runs down stormtroopers with the Imperial version of a giant tractor, and masterminded how to blow up a Star Destroyer from the outside. He has hissy fits, cackles maniacally over his carnage, and makes strategic use of his buzzsaw. Simply put, he wakes up and chooses violence every day.

If Rebels had Darth Chopper instead of Darth Vader, he would've eliminated the Rebellion within a week and merrily whistled about it.Some of this sassafras attitude we can trace purely to Chopper being an old man. He's a Clone Wars-era droid rolling around almost two decades later. Sometimes his parts barely hang on — I'd also act cranky without remorse. And woe betide to anyone who brings up his advanced age. When C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) calls him old, Chopper literally blows a circuit. In the same episode he also body-slams R2, cusses him out with a string of indignant expletives, and nearly goads him into a fight. Go big or go home, right?Chopper's especially miserly toward Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) when the teenager first joins the Ghost crew. He basically hazes his new cohort with pranks, shoulder pokes, and mockery. His devious tendencies earn him affectionate (not) nicknames such as "rust bucket" and "metal menace" among the Ghost squadron. And who gives life to Chopper's cackles and squeaks? Rebels and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, the current king of the Star Wars creative universe. (Rebels would easily earn an R-rating just for Chopper's dialogue if there were onscreen subtitles.)

The Best ‘Star Wars’ Droids Have Nuance

All the same, droids are people with nuanced personalities, and Chopper's no exception. He makes an unexpected friend in AP-5 (Stephen Stanton), the most chronically depressed protocol droid this side of the Outer Rim. Their relationship starts hostile, but Chopper donates his shiny new leg for AP-5 when the latter needs repairs to survive. The two bicker akin to a married couple once AP-5 joins the Phoenix Cell and look after one another with the same energy. (Have either of these guys tried therapy?)In the Season 3 episode "Twin Suns," Chopper and Ezra find themselves stranded and lost on Tatooine. Chopper sticks by Ezra through a dust storm even if he has little choice in the matter and grouches all the way. He always goes into battle alongside Hera and helps discover a safe hiding place for the Phoenix Cell's base of operations. The Rebellion thinks highly enough of him to dub the secluded area Chopper Base, which definitely doesn't go to his metal head or anything.

And one of Rebels' most breathtaking and devastating moments wouldn't be complete without the four seasons' worth of personality the series instilled within the tiny rust bucket. In the immediate aftermath of Kanan's sacrificial death, a shell-shocked Hera mourns the love of her life by wordlessly staring into the rising sun. Chopper rolls up to her side and delicately takes her with his metal one. There isn't a beep or wail to be heard. He comforts his best friend and never leaves her side in her darkest moment. All hail a multifaceted murderer!Chopper will surely have more grievances to air and more enemies to decimate this August when Ahsoka premieres on Disney+. Until then, Star Wars fans can rewatch his lethal hijinks in Rebels or meet their new Supreme Leader for the first time.