Star Wars is a massive universe full of a wide cast of colorful characters. From heroic Jedi Knights to charming smugglers, and ruthless Sith Lords there's never a shortage of compelling characters to follow. Though, when Disney bought the rights to Star Wars back in 2012 many characters from the novels and comics, unfortunately, didn't make the jump into the new canon.

Related:Best Jedi and Sith From the 'Star Wars' Expanded Universe

Over the years, with content likeThe Mandalorianand Rebels, Disney has brought back some of the old Legends characters into the new canon with a fresh new twist. Still, many of the best characters from Legends haven't crossed over yet and are still waiting for their story to be told.

Starkiller

Darth Vader's secret apprentice was an extremely powerful force-adept that could rip Star Destroyers from the sky with the Force. Galen Marek, better known as Starkiller, was the son of a Jedi during the Great Jedi Purge. He and his father hid from the Emperor on the Wookiee homeworld, Kashyyyk, where they were eventually found by Darth Vader.

Vader killed Galen's father and then raised the boy to be a powerful weapon that Vader would one day use against his master. Starkiller became an efficient killer that hunted down surviving Jedi. Starkiller was a fascinating character in the Legends canon, going toe-to-toe with Vader and winning as well as helping start the Rebellion, making him a crucial part of the Empire's eventual fall.

Darth Nihilus

There are a few bad guys out there that are just purely, terrifyingly evil. Darth Nihilus is one of them. A Sith Lord who was completely corrupted by the dark side to where he is nothing more than a shell of a man. His body was consumed by the dark energies that he craves, Darth Nihilus ravaged the galaxy consuming all the force energy he could find.

With his insatiable appetite, Nihilus could devour an entire planet and rip the force from it causing devastating outcomes. With his incredible power and mysterious appearance, Darth Nihilus became a cult icon in the Legends Canon. He is unlike any Sith shown before on screen and would make a killer villain for an upcoming movie/show.

Exar Kun

Exar Kun was a fallen Jedi who betrayed the order and started the Great Sith War. Kun was a warrior that trained four thousand years before the destruction of the Death Star. Kun was a confident and capable Jedi Knight who sought knowledge. Forbidden knowledge. He soon discovered Sith's teachings and became corrupted, naming himself the Dark Lord of the Sith.

Kun would go on to annihilate the Jedi, corrupting their followers, and attacking their home worlds. Kun would be defeated by his friend and protégé, Ulic Qel-Droma, on the planet Yavin 4. Kun mirrors the story of Anakin Skywalker, once a great Jedi Knight that was corrupted by the powers of the dark side, showing that the fight between the light and dark is an ancient struggle.

HK-47

The tell-it-how-is assassin bot, HK-47, quickly became a fan favorite when he was first introduced in Knights of the Old Republic as a companion character aboard the Ebon Hawk. HK-47 was created by his master, Darth Revan, in order to help the dark lord train as well as take out certain individuals across the galaxy.

Related:Funniest Star Wars Characters, Ranked

There are plenty of droids in the universe of Star Wars but not like HK-47. The hunter-killer droid is shown to be extremely proficient in his skills and also very loyal to his creator, helping the dark lord Revan even after he turned toward the light. HK-47 would be a great threat to any meatbag that gets in his way.

Darth Sion

If there's anything to be said about Knight of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords it's that it's full of great villains. Darth Sion is one of the three dark members of the Sith Triumvirate, a group of three Sith Lords that banded together to destroy the last of the Jedi Knights. Known as the Lord of Pain, Sion scoured the galaxy in search of the last Jedi, the Exile.

Having once fought in the Great Sith War in Exar Kun's Sith Army, Sion was slain in battle and then resurrected by the Dark Side. Now fully consumed with hatred and excruciating pain, Sion made it his quest to kill any Jedi in his way. Trapped in his agony, Sion finally found peace when he last faced exile and saw the price for his immortality and blind hatred, finally able to let go of it in the end and die for good.

Dash Rendar

The cocky, daring, hot-shot smuggler, Dash Rendar, was first introduced as a "Han Solo replacement" in the Legends book "Shadows of the Empire". Helping out Luke and Leia against the evil crime syndicate boss, Prince Xizor, when Han was still frozen in carbonite.

Usually seen as a cheap knockoff to the real deal, Dash does differ from Han Solo occasionally. Dash holds a lot of resentment toward the Empire after the Emperor exiled Rendar's entire family after his brother crashed into an Imperial Museum. The more dark and brooding of the two, Dash would be a fun addition to a young Han Solo's team showing their "friendly" rivalry on the screen.

Kreia:

There are plenty of old, sage Jedi Masters yearning to teach their young pupils about the mysteries of the Force in the Star Wars universe, but none are as interesting and complex as Kreia from Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. Wise, cryptic, and constantly waxing philosophical, Kreia is unlike any Jedi seen before.

Having treaded both lines of the Force, Kreia has learned everything there is to the mysterious energy that binds the entire universe together. In her studies, Kreia grew to despise the Force and everyone's reliance on it, believing herself to be a slave to destiny, thus planning to eradicate it completely. This highly complex character would be a real game-changer for the Star Wars universe if ever introduced into canon.

Kyle Katarn

Kyle Katarn has done it all. First, an Imperial Officer turned Rebel Hero, Katarn eventually became one of Luke Skywalker's greatest Jedi Knights in the New Jedi Order. Eventually fighting alongside the New Republic against the terrible alien invaders, the Yuuzhan Vong.

Related: Characters From 'Rogue One' We Hope Show Up in 'Andor'

Given that there isn't much background around Luke's new academy in canon, Katarn could easily be introduced as a fellow Jedi Knight helping train Luke's new students. Maybe even crossing paths with a young Ben Solo?

Mara Jade

Not introducing Mara Jade into the new canon may be one of Disney's biggest missteps with Star Wars. Mara Jade was a highly skilled spy, smuggler, turned Jedi Knight that was once the secretive right-hand woman to the Emperor himself. Mara was a loyal Imperial follower, even at her dark master's death, until Luke Skywalker showed her the light and turned her over to good.

Mara Jade and Luke's relationship would grow from there with the two eventually marrying and having a child together, Ben Skywalker. Mara would go on to be a great Jedi Knight that fought in countless battles for the New Order. Unfortunately, with the new canon Mara and Luke's relationship never happened, but given how compelling a character she is it would be a shame for her to never get the limelight she deserves.

Darth Bane

Always two there are. No more. No less. The Sith have had a long history of domination, wars, and treachery, but none have altered their history more than the dark lord, Darth Bane. The creator of the Rule of Two, where only two Sith can be allowed in the galaxy, a Master and an Apprentice, Bane eradicated the old Sith and made his own.

Now Darth Bane technically does show up in the new canon as a force ghost in a vision to Yoda during the Clone Wars, but Bane's true story hasn't been touched. His struggles as a young miner to eventually a great and powerful Sith Lord would be a fascinating movie or series that delves into the darker aspects of the Star Wars Universe.

Next: Bravest Rebel Allies That Aren't The Ghost Crew