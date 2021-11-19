Many video games have been created as a result of Star Wars' massive popularity. But with so many games to choose from, which ones are most worth it? Do the older games stand strong against the test of time, or is it the newer releases that give the best Star Wars experience?

This ranking of the best Star Wars PC games will be based on a few criteria. First and foremost: does it feel like a Star Wars game? Without proper immersion into the universe, the game might as well not be related to Star Wars in the first place! Next up is gameplay: getting immersed into a world means fitting into the world as the player, and clunky or boring gameplay is a quick way to break that immersion. The last criterion is story — though while a good story will do wonders for immersion, it isn't necessarily needed in order to accomplish a good Star Wars game, as we will see later.

Today, we find out just what makes the best Star Wars PC games stand above the rest.

10. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Image via LucasArts

When it comes to the fast-paced, cutthroat sport of podracing, there's only one game that can satiate the urge to zoom along the racetracks at high speeds, and that is Star Wars Episode I: Racer. In this title, released in 1999, players get to experience the thrills of racing on tracks taking place along eight planets as one of 23 total playable characters (many of which are unlocked as players enter and win tournaments). With an upgrade system incentivizing players to perform at their peak to earn the currency of truguts and four total tournaments to master, this is the only game that can genuinely leave players saying, "Now this is podracing!" Unfortunately, the lack of any real story makes this game fall short on the list overall, though it still holds up today for what it is: a fun, fast racing game set in the Star Wars universe.

9. Star Wars: Empire at War

Image via LucasArts

With a franchise that is titled Star Wars, it only makes sense to have games that revolve around the concept of taking the lead in the battles that compose said wars. One of the prime examples of this comes from Star Wars: Empire at War. Players take on the commanding role of either the Imperials or the Rebellion during the Galactic Civil War era. The game also later released an expansion pack titled Forces of Corruption that added the organized crime syndicate of the Zann Consortium, which also came with its own unique campaign. However, despite the grand scale of the game itself, the gameplay falls a little short in some regards, with games tending to become repetitive and dragging on a bit too long. Still, if you're looking to lead an army towards victory in the Star Wars universe, then we suggest grabbing a copy of this game and preparing yourself for battles that will last you hours at a time.

8. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Image via LucasArts

It's no surprise that fans of the series want to experience the thrills of leading their own squadron of fighters through missions that we otherwise would never get to see from the films themselves. In Star Wars: Rogue Squadron​​​​​​, that is exactly what players get to live out, as several critical missions are shown throughout the game's 16 campaign levels (and even 4 secret unlockable levels). The game offers a variety of crafts to pilot, from A-Wings to X-Wings, Snowspeeders to Y-Wings, and even the lesser utilized V-Wings. Each one brings its own unique feel and playstyle, and repeat playthroughs of missions allow for players to pilot any craft instead of whatever is initially given to be used. The game also calls back to the days of cheat codes, as multiple other ships can be unlocked through the entry of secret codes. Those looking for a nostalgia trip should heavily consider giving this game a try.

7. Star Wars: Squadrons

Image via EA

Just barely beating out its predecessor, the similarly named Star Wars: Squadrons also offers an immersive experience behind the cockpits of various ships. In this title, players are also able to play as the Empire, something that Rogue Squadron did not offer (unless you put in the TIE fighter cheat code). What also gives this entry an edge over the former is the ability to incorporate Virtual Reality into the experience. While not the most fluid integration, the ability to place yourself practically right into the cockpit with a first-person view of the battles is an experience wholly unique to this title. The ability to customize your pilot and cockpit makes for an experience that players can tailor to their personal standards.

6. Star Wars: Republic Commando

Image via LucasArts

Anyone who has played Star Wars Battlefront II knows that one of the Enforcer characters playable is that of a Clone Commando. What most players probably don't know is that there was once a game, Star Wars: Republic Commando​​​​​​, that revolved around the endeavors of the top squad of Clone Commandos known as Delta Squad. This squad was composed of four elite troops: Scorch, Fixer, Sev, and Boss (the player character), the Republic's most elite and secret team. The game offered a unique team management system in which the player can assign their three squadmates to perform various tasks. It offers a variety of challenging yet fun levels that give players the feeling of being powerful and able to overcome any obstacle that stands in their path. The biggest flaw with the game is the fact that it had a sequel in production that was unfortunately cancelled. Let's hope that someday the series will be revived in hopes of picking up from the cliffhanger ending the game provided all those years ago.

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Image via LucasArts

Released in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a role-playing game that engrossed players into the Star Wars universe as no game had done before. Players found themselves meeting a plethora of unique characters across a vast array of planets. Along the way, they'd be given choices that ultimately shift the narrative depending on whether they lean towards the light side or find themselves corrupted by the dark side. This alignment system allowed for multiple playthroughs and play styles, and that amount of freedom helped to make Knights of the Old Republic so memorable to this day. Other memorable aspects were the ability to customize your character to the playstyle of your choice, adding even extra replay value.

4. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Image via LucasArts

It's hard to talk about Star Wars games without eventually getting to this title. While there have been many Lego Star Wars games, this one includes levels from both the prequels and the original trilogy. Players can experience the entirety of these six movies in a new, comical format. Despite the inability of the characters to talk in this entry, plot points are expertly displayed through non-verbal communication. Kids and adults alike love this game for various reasons, and it offers something for everyone. From the ability to play as obscure characters to unlocking cheats that alter gameplay, even just starting a brawl in the hub tavern is an absolute blast. If a more casual experience is what you're after, then this is the top pick for you!

3. Star Wars Battlefront II

Image via EA

Mentioned previously in the Republic Commando entry, the action-shooter game Star Wars: Battlefront II is one of the top games to play for clean, satisfying gameplay that takes place in the Star Wars universe. With a large variety of classes to customize and play, this game allows players to partake in various battles that take place across all three generations of Star Wars trilogies. Battle Separatist droids as Republic clones on Kamino, crush the Rebellion as Imperial soldiers on Hoth, or prevent the growth of the First Order as Resistance fighters on Ajan Kloss. These are just a few examples of the battles painted by Battlefront II, and these battles sometimes include vehicles and dogfights in the air. With a variety of game modes, players can look forward to experiencing all this game has to offer for years to come.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image via EA

Taking place five years after the end of the Clone Wars, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order places players into the boots of former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis as he works to bring forth a new Jedi Order. Since the purge of Jedi as a result of Order 66, Cal has been trying to hide from Sith Inquisitors who will stop at nothing to make sure that any Jedi remnants are smothered into extinction. The game offers a playstyle that has never been seen before from a Star Wars title focusing on combat that feels reminiscent of a Dark Souls title. Cal can meditate at certain points to refresh his health and force meter, with the drawback of respawning any enemies that may have previously been slain. Over the course of the adventure, he will also unlock a variety of lightsaber and force techniques that keep progression feeling fresh and fun. The story here is also very well-written, with some twists that will catch players by surprise.

1. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Image via EA

Initially released in 2011, Star Wars: The Old Republic is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that takes a lot from Knights of the Old Republic. However, what separates this game from the rest of the RPGs is that it is still being updated to this day. Just as recently as July of 2021, the eighth major expansion to The Old Republic was announced, titled Legacy of the Sith. With eight classes and two sub-classes for each one, along with each class having its own unique three-act storyline, The Old Republic greatly expands on the ability for players to customize their character to fit exactly what they want out of the world. The best part is that the game is now free-to-play, with an optional subscription service opening the door to even more features such as some of the content introduced within the major expansions. If you want the best of immersion, gameplay, and story, then you absolutely must try out Star Wars: The Old Republic.

