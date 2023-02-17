The force will be with you, always.

Star Wars: The Most Iconic Quote from Each Skywalker Saga Movie

With the news that Star Wars: Visions second volume will release on May 4th, the lore will continue to expand. Beginning in 1977, the franchise has been revolutionary and certainly inspired multiple generations. Star Wars is obviously iconic, and many iconic quotes have helped to cement its reputation in the last few decades.

From Darth Vader's legendary "no, I am your father," to Obi-Wan Kenobi's greeting to General Grievous, the Skywalker Saga has spoiled everyone.

9 “Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” (Yoda) 'The Phantom Menace'

Anakin Skywalker is presented to the Jedi Council. Grant Master Yoda (Frank Oz) warns him to overcome his fears as he begins training.

This was obviously iconic, as it foreshadowed Anakin's eventual dark path as he transitioned into Darth Vader. It reflected his journey in the Prequel Trilogy. The scene also cemented Yoda as a legend; Star Wars fans were eagerly anticipating the thought of seeing Yoda in his prime. His return didn't disappoint, despite his role being minor in the first film.

8 "I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.” (Anakin Skywalker) 'Attack of the Clones'

Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) begin to fall for each other on Naboo. In an attempt to flirt, Anakin describes his childhood hatred of sand.

This placing was an inevitability, as Anakin's declaration of hatred became unintentionally hilarious. Whilst a meme, it ultimately made sense in the grand scheme of things, as sand represented an extremely dark time of Anakin's upbringing.

7 "Hello There!" (Obi-Wan Kenobi) 'Revenge of the Sith'

Obi-Wan readies himself to face General Grievous on Utapau, as the Clone Wars nears its conclusion. He greets Grievous in a typically charming fashion.

Whilst the Prequel Trilogy certainly had its moments, it was sad that many of its iconic quotes were memes. But, Ewan McGregor's Kenobi was always a highlight, and to hear a throwback to Alec Guinness' portrayal of the character was fantastic. "Hello there" was so iconic, that he uttered it again during Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022.

6 "The Force Will Be With You. Always." (Ben Kenobi) 'A New Hope'

Old Ben Kenobi (Guinness) is finally killed by Darth Vader. As a force ghost, he guides Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to destroy the first Death Star.

In the first film of this iconic franchise, audiences were thrown into the unknown; nothing was known about the mysterious 'force.' However, even back then, Kenobi's calming influence was felt by everyone even after his death. This quote gradually became even more important as the franchise's lore developed following the Original Trilogy.

5 "No, I am your father." (Darth Vader) 'The Empire Strikes Back'

After severing Luke's arm, Darth Vader begins to discuss his lineage. Vader reveals that he is in fact Luke's father.

A quote so iconic that it transcended Star Wars, Vader's words became engrained in pop culture. The scene was even parodied in Pixar'sToy Story 2. A great performance from Hamill was supported excellently by James Earl Jones. This scene alone has gone a long way to explain the long-running success of the Star Wars franchise.

4 "It's a trap!" (Admiral Ackbar) 'Return of the Jedi'

Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Admiral Ackbar (Erik Bauersfeld) lead the rebel's assault on the second Death Star. Ackbar reveals that enemy reinforcements have arrived.

This line practically served as Ackbar's entire characterization, but that alone made him absolutely treasured. This perhaps was the biggest meme of the Original Trilogy, and it wasn't hard to see why. It was tragic to hear that Erik Bauersfeld passed away in 2016.

3 "Chewie, we're home." (Han Solo) 'The Force Awakens'

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca are revealed to have stolen back the Millennium Falcon. They are back where they belong.

This was such a well-loved quote; not only did it represent the first on-screen appearance in decades for Han and Chewie, but after a decade away from the franchise, fans were also back home. The film contained a fantastic appearance from Ford, and appealed to a whole new generation of fans. The trilogy started so well.

2 "The greatest teacher, failure is." (Yoda) 'The Last Jedi'

An older Luke is unable to teach Rey after he failed Ben Solo. Yoda's force ghost convinces him to try again and learn from his mistakes.

Honestly, every word that comes out of Yoda's mouth is memorable. In spite of only making a small appearance in this film, the importance of Yoda's words sparked Skywalker back into life. It also provided a great message that everyone should follow in everyday life.

1 "I am all the Jedi" (Rey) 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Image via Lucasfilm

Rey (Daisy Ridley) battles the resurrected Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) with the redeemed Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Rey turns his own power against him to end his life for good.

Whilst the final film of the Skywalker Saga wasted many opportunities, it was nice to hear the voices of the Jedi that perished throughout the saga. Regarding the film's conclusion, this is the quote that most would remember when reflecting back on what happened.

