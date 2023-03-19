Star Wars is one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time. Its memorable characters, thrilling action, and deep lore captured the imagination of audiences for decades. Throughout the years, Star Wars has given us truly unforgettable quotes from its many movies and TV shows.

Quotes are able to bring the audience back to the time they first watched it. For Star Wars, Din Djarin's line "This is the way" and Obi-Wan's line "You were my brother, Anakin" will forever be remembered as one of the best quotes in the franchise. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, these lines are sure to resonate with you in one way or another.

1 "May the Force Be With You."

General Jan Dodonna, 'A New Hope' (1977)

After receiving the Death Star plans from Leia, General Dodonna briefs the fight squadrons on the plan. He ends the briefing with the now-famous line, "May the Force be with you."

Although many characters have uttered this line over the years, the first time audiences ever heard the phrase was from Rebel General Jan Dodonna. Despite his soft-spoken words, his line would carry on the belief that anyone can be a hero and keep hope alive. This simple yet elegant phrase captures the essence of the Star Wars universe: binding everyone together to achieve great things.

2 "I am your father."

Darth Vader, 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

During the infamous fight in Cloud City between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, Vader reveals the plot twist of the century: he's Luke's father. This surprising news terrifies Luke, causing him to scream "Nooooo!" after already having his own father slice off his hand with a lightsaber.

As one of the most memorable lines of Star Wars, it's constantly misquoted. Although everyone would love it if Vader said "Luke," he actually said "No." This pivotal plot twist forever changed the trajectory of the franchise and helped this sequel become even more popular than its original.

3 "Do... or do not. There is no try."

Yoda, 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

In Dagobah, Yoda becomes Luke Skywalker's mentor as he trains him in the ways of the Force to become a Jedi. Luke becomes discouraged and impatient with how slow training is going. He tells Yoda he will try to lift his X-wing fighter, which disgusts Yoda. Yoda doesn't want him just to try, but to do it.

This quote is a powerful reminder that success requires more than just good intentions. It can be taken either negatively or positively, but it's simply urging Luke to take action rather than simply trying to. In order to achieve your goals, you must be committed, dedicated, and willing to do whatever it takes.

4 "It's a trap!"

Admiral Ackbar, 'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

During the Battle of Endor, Admiral Ackbar and other rebels are trapped upon arriving at the second Death Star. They end up in between multiple star destroyers with terrible news that the Death Star is fully operational, and its planetary shield is still up.

As a high-ranking commander, Ackbar is known for his tactical knowledge, but to everyone's surprise, his plans are derailed. He's left speechless at the sight and must figure out how to get his team to safety. It's a reminder that even when things seem to be going well, danger can be lurking around every corner.

5 "He's the chosen one. He will bring balance."

Qui Gon Jinn, 'The Phantom Menace' (1999)

In The Phantom Menace, Qui Gon Jinn's last request from his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi is for him to train the boy, Anakin Skywalker, just as he would've. Qui Gon truly believed that Anakin was the chosen one and wanted to make sure that his own apprentice would guide him to follow the right path.

Qui Gon already sensed the Force was strong in Anakin from the beginning. With the chosen prophecy in mind, Qui Gon understood how talented the boy was beyond his age. Once Qui Gon discovered that Anakin's cells had the highest concentration of midi-chlorians he had ever seen, it simply further confirmed his beliefs.

6 "Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life."

Anakin Skywalker, 'Attack Of The Clones' (2002)

Tasked with protecting the senator, Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker disguise themselves and speak about love. Padmé asks him if he is able to love due to the ways of the Jedi. Anakin ends up interpreting the Jedi Code a little differently, and believes that Jedi are supposed to love despite forbidden attachment.

From the first time Anakin saw Padmé on Tatooine, he thought she was an angel. As the years went by, he dreamed about her. When he was tasked with protecting her alongside Obi-Wan, he was thrilled. Anakin took the opportunity to tell her how he truly feels about her despite the Jedi Code. His fear of losing his mother and Padmé became more apparent over the years, causing his emotions to take hold of him and lead him to his own downfall.

7 "You were my brother, Anakin! I loved you!"

Obi-Wan Kenobi, 'Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

This heartbreaking scene from Revenge of the Sith follows Obi-Wan Kenobi as he tries to bring his apprentice, Anakin Skywalker back into the light. In order to stop the chosen one from joining the Sith, Obi-Wan was forced to strike him down. This hurt Obi-Wan deeply because the relationship between a master and a padawan is sacred, especially for Anakin and Obi-Wan.

The love they had for each other was real, even calling each other brothers. Unfortunately, Anakin let his love for Padmé (and fear of losing her) take over. His mind was set on having ultimate power in order to save the love of his life. With that choice, Anakin died that day and Darth Vader was born.

8 "I find your lack of faith disturbing."

Darth Vader, 'A New Hope' (1977)

When the disdainful Empire Admiral Motti sneers at the old Jedi ways and the power of the Force, Vader says this iconic line and uses the Force to strangle the man. Despite Motti being across the room, Vader's power still choked him out.

Vader is one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history. His menacing line perfectly encapsulates his dark and imposing presence. It strikes fear into the hearts of even the bravest characters. He's a physical reminder that even the most powerful of foes can be undone by a lack of conviction.

9 "I love you."... "I know."

Leia Organa and Han Solo, 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Under pressure of the Empire, Lando Carrissian betrays his friends and gets their group captured. Leia and Chewbacca are forced to watch Han get pushed into the carbon freezer. Seeing that she's going to lose another person she loves, Leia blurts out "I love you" almost inadvertently. As you'd expect, Han's famous response is simply "I know."

This moment has become one of the most beloved romantic exchanges in movie history. Han's iconic response to Princess Leia's declaration of love in The Empire Strikes Back is more than meets the eye. His response seems to acknowledge that Leia knows how he feels, so he doesn't have to say it. She understands that he needs to keep his bravado facade intact.

10 "Rebellions are built on hope."

Jyn Erso, 'Rogue One' (2016)

This is the battle cry that Jyn Erso says to her team during a pep talk. She did however steal this line from Cassian Andor, who said it during their first mission together. It means that even though it all seems lost, rebels just need to be hopeful that things will get better.

In the beginning of Rogue One, Jyn only believed in taking care of herself. She never thought joining the Rebel cause would be worth the risk, so long as she doesn't look up at the Imperial flags. After going on a mission with Cassian and his team, she agrees that so long as the Rebels have hope, they will succeed. It also perfectly leads us to the following movie, A New Hope.

11 "In my book, experience outranks everything."

Captain Rex, 'The Clone Wars' (2008 - 2020)

This is arguably one of the best Captain Rex quotes from the entire series. At the time, Ahsoka Tano claims that she outranks him simply because she's a Jedi Padawan. Rather than accepting it, he reminds her that his experience on the battlefield is more important than a role such as Jedi. This tense exchange starts up a wonderful friendship throughout the series.

Rex is a clone captain of Anakin's 501st Battalion who has been in battle many years before Ahsoka became a Jedi padawan. From his experience, he's often treated with respect by his soldiers and the Jedi that fight alongside him. He would never let a rookie disrespect him. Rank can simply be a title because it usually doesn't prove how much time you've actually spent in your role.

12 "This is the way." - Din Djarin

'The Mandalorian' (2019 -)

Din Djarin speaking these words reflect the creed of his particular Mandalorian sect. All Mandalorians within the sect have sworn to uphold their beliefs and ensure their way of life survives. Throughout the series, the mantra shows us that these specific Mandalorians plan to honor it no matter what.

When Grogu and Din get into trouble, a few Mandalorians put their home at risk in order to save them. Given that there are only a handful of Mandalorians left, they are all bonded in a very strong way through a universal code that they all adhere to. Although Din's way isn't the only way, these different factions show respect to one another.

13 "No one's ever really gone."

Luke Skywalker, 'The Last Jedi' (2017)

At the end of The Last Jedi, Luke says "No one's ever really gone" to his sister, Leia. He attempts to reassure her that Han is still with her and their son, Ben isn't as far gone as she truly believes. There's still a chance he can be redeemed.

Luke touches on the belief that everyone joins the Force afterward their meaningful deaths and the Force is everywhere. It's a promise to his sister that he believed himself after sensing that his father, Darth Vader, still had good in him despite the dark side taking over. Luke's line is a message of hope and warning.

14 "I am no Jedi."

Ahsoka, 'Star Wars Rebels' (2014 - 2018)

In the Star Wars Rebels season 2 premiere, 'The Siege of Lothal,' Ahsoka visits the Jedi Temple on Lothal to figure out the identity of the Sith Lord. Vader and Ahsoka speak in regard to her former master. Vader admitted to destroying Anakin, which Ahsoka decides to avenge his death. When he says revenge isn't the Jedi way, she simply states "I am no Jedi."

When Ahsoka left the Jedi Order, she never went back to fully complete her formal trials. Other than Master Yoda's force ghost accepting her as one, she was never ordained as a Jedi. She remains in the light side of the Force and retains her skills, but also renounces the Order. With this line, she even rejects the Jedi title in its entirety.

15 "I have a very bad feeling about this."

Luke Skywalker, 'A New Hope' (1977)

This well-known phrase has been said throughout the saga by many characters such as Han Solo, Leia Organa, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and even a few droids. But the first time the audience hears it is when the Millennium Falcon and the crew are caught in the tractor beam of the Death Star. Our heroes get their first look at the terrifying weapon as Luke says, “I have a very bad feeling about this.”

This line has become a running gag in Lucasfilm, despite varying in its exact wording. Considered as the unofficial motto of the rebels, its interpretation can be sensing the Force or simply having good instincts. As a group of people who are fighting against the bad guys throughout the galaxy, it wouldn’t be difficult to know when things might not work out as you expect it to.

