In 1977, George Lucas created a franchise that has been adored by multiple generations and has sparked three separate trilogies. With The Mandalorian's third season set for release soon, Star Wars is always in the news. While being revolutionary cinema, the digital age has allowed for it to be enjoyed in a new way; through memes.

From Admiral Ackbar's legendary "it's a trap" to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) discussing sand, the meme potential has always been incredible.

9 "There's always a bigger fish."

Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (portrayed by Ewan McGregor), and Jar Jar (Ahmed Best) must navigate the underwater abyss of Naboo. The Opee Sea Killer comes out of nowhere to devour a smaller fish that threatens them.

This line took on new life in a comedic sense; Jinn was renowned for always speaking with words of wisdom, but to sacrifice that for a cheap attempt at humor didn't really work. But it certainly worked as a meme due to its ridiculousness.

8 "A fine addition to my collection"

Obi-Wan and Anakin have been captured by General Grievous (portrayed by Matthew Wood) on Coruscant. Grievous claims that he will now add their lightsabers to his collection.

This still has life to this day, despite Revenge of the Sith being almost two decades old. The meme itself includes an edit of Grievous hilariously claiming lightsabers lost across the galaxy. As a character, Grievous was considerably underused. Gary Oldman revealed that he almost played Grievous, so it would've been interesting to see how the line could have been portrayed differently.

7 "Somehow, Palpatine returned"

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) informs the Resistance of a new threat. Palpatine is back, but no one knows how.

The Rise of Skywalker left fans with many unanswered questions, especially about how Palpatine's return came about. The trilogy seems to have lacked planning, and Ian McDiarmid's return seemed a very last-minute option. This line took on life as a meme, leaving audiences perplexed at the lack of explanation.

6 "They fly now!"

The group is chased down by a group of troopers on tread speeders. They are then confused about how a trooper could fly up in the air.

This scene was released for the film's promotional material and raised many alarm bells. By sacrificing the franchise's lore for cheap comedy, this had to go down as one of the worst lines of the franchise. It was, however, some great meme material. Flying troopers were certainly not a new thing for this film.

5 "Hello there. General Kenobi."

Obi-Wan readies himself to face General Grievous on Utapau as the Clone Wars nears a conclusion. His greeting to Grievous is unforgettable.

A line that acted as a lovely throwback to Alec Guinness, Ewan McGregor's lovable charm made it so iconic and a fantastic meme. It was like Kenobi was greeting a close friend, as opposed to an enemy that he had faced for many years. The line became so well known that it entered pop culture and was brought back in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

4 "What about the droid attack on the Wookies?"

The Jedi Council holds a meeting in which Anakin is refused his request to become a Jedi Master. Ki-Adi Mundi (Silas Carson) then brings up the Wookie situation on Kashyyyk.

This wasn't supposed to be funny, but it just was, and the line became what Mundi was known for. His timing was hilarious; he just needed to get it off his chest by randomly changing the subject away from Anakin. One meme included Mundi repeating the line multiple times but being completely ignored.

3 "It's a trap!"

Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Admiral Ackbar (Erik Bauersfeld) find themselves leading the rebel assault on the second Death Star. Ackbar reveals that enemy reinforcements have arrived in iconic fashion.

Similarly to Mundi, this line practically served as Ackbar's entire characterization. However, in hindsight, he has been treasured in a way that Mundi has not. This line has offered perhaps the biggest meme of the Original Trilogy and was even popularized before the influence of social media.

2 "I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere.”

Anakin and Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) start to fall in love with each other on Naboo. Anakin's attempt to flirt leads him to describe his childhood hatred of sand.

This line will always have a place in fans' hearts, as Anakin's hatred for sand became hilarious. Christensen's performance in Attack of the Cloneswas controversial at the time, with this line not really helping, although he more than made up for it with his performance in Revenge of the Sith.

1 "I have the high ground!"

Obi-Wan and Anakin battle on Mustafar after the latter's turn to the Dark Side. Kenobi manages to position himself above Skywalker. This battle was obviously iconic. But, despite some great performances from Christensen and McGregor, the scene contained a line that we still love to poke fun at.

Kenobi's words became so popularized that they were eventually parodied in a song. This meme will live forever in the memory of Star Wars fans.

