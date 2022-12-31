To say that Star Wars television was all over the place in 2022 would be an understatement. Four new shows debuted in the last 12 months and showed both the best and worst that the galaxy could offer. The Book of Boba Fett was a creative failure that unfortunately felt like nothing but an extended build-up to the next season of The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi indicated that some stories don’t warrant the length of an entire limited series. However, Andor provided the most nuanced, well-written storyline in the Disney era of the franchise, and Tales of the Jedi featured some of the most stunning animation in the saga’s history.

As with any franchise that produces this much content, there are bumps along the way. The past year of Star Wars television was able to reach out to a wide variety of fans; Tales of the Jedi may have more resonance for children who grew up with The Clone Wars, and Andor might be a gateway for non-fans to get interested in the universe. Hopefully, this shows that the franchise is looking to tell stories for different audiences, which allows for more creative freedom.

Each of the shows that aired on Disney+ this year had some incredible highs. Here are the best Star Wars television episodes of 2022.

"Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine," 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the aspects of the Star Wars franchise that has never aged well has been the depiction of the Tusken Raiders. Given the Tatooine tribe's association with indigenous cultures, the depiction of the “Sand People” as ruthless savages isn’t very productive. However, The Book of Boba Fett was able to show the beauty of their way of life as Fett (Temuera Morrison) remembers how the Tusken Raiders helped him survive in the midst of the desert and rebuild his strength. It’s also one of the few episodes of the series where Fett is vulnerable, as he has respect for cultures that pursue a path of nobility.

"Part I," Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image via Disney+

While Obi-Wan Kenobi quickly moves past Tatooine, the first installment in the miniseries gives us a look at the titular character (Ewan McGregor) in a state of depression. Similar to Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, Obi-Wan feels burdened by his failures, and no longer feels the call of the force as he once did. The brutal introduction of the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) also marks one of the best translations of an animated character into live-action.

"Part IV," Obi-Wan Kenobi

Image via Disney+

“Part IV” of Obi-Wan Kenobi serves as a great reminder of the strength of its heroes. Obi-Wan is forced to uncover a tomb of dead Jedi, and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) has to resist her torture at the hands of the Third Sister, Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram). The escape on the ocean moon of Nur features an inventive use of the Force as Obi-Wan weaponizes his environment to his advantage; it feels as if he has fully accepted his role as a Jedi for the first time since his duel with Anakin in Revenge of the Sith.

"Life and Death," Tales of the Jedi

Image via Disney+

While the majority of the episodes about Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) in Tales of the Jedi simply reiterate events that fans are already familiar with, “Life and Death” is a poignant window into her upbringing. We rarely get to see what every Jedi pupil’s life was like before they were accepted into the order, and seeing how Ahsoka’s community recognizes her abilities is quite profound. The gorgeous scenery on Shili pops with the visual flare of an environment relatively removed from technology.

"The Sith Lord," Tales of the Jedi

While Count Dooku (Corey Burton) wasn’t given enough screen time in The Clone Wars, “The Sith Lord” offers a more complex view of his descent to the dark side. The series acknowledges that Dooku isn’t completely wrong in his beliefs; the Jedi Order has grown ignorant, and they’ve turned from protectors of peace into lapdogs for the corrupt senate. However, we see that Dooku is ultimately willing to sacrifice his morals during his exhilarating duel with Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard).

"Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies"

Image via Disney+

Star Wars and Studio Ghibli seem like a match made in heaven! While this short film is simply an exercise in style, it shows an inventiveness in its visual language and provides one of the heartwarming stories featuring Grogu yet (which is no small statement). Hopefully, it won’t be the last collaboration between Lucasfilm and the legendary animation studio.

"Reckoning," Andor

Image via Disney+

The first story arc of Andor ends with a bang as Cassian (Diego) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) escape from the Pre-Mor officers on Ferrix. The small-scale action is refreshing, and we get a taste of what a master strategist Luthen is as he offers the citizens living in poverty a glimpse of hope. However, many of the most exciting moments revolve around ethical decisions; Cassian chooses not to kill Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), setting the ambitious officer off on a fascinating journey.

"The Eye," Andor

Image via Disney+

Rogue One offered just a brief glimpse of what a “Star Wars heist” would look like, but “The Eye” offered a riveting escape mission for the heroes as they infiltrated an Imperial Garrison. It serves as a terrific conclusion to each member of the crew’s arcs; Nemik’s (Alex Lawther) sacrifice is what truly inspires Cassian for the first time, and Skeen’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) betrayal reminds him that no one can ever be trusted.

"One Way Out," Andor

Image via Disney+

Leave it to Andy Serkis to give one of the greatest performances of the Star Wars franchise in only a handful of episodes. Kino Loy’s resistance and gradual acceptance of his fate as a martyr epitomize Andor’s complex views on the nature of a rebel movement. Andor is one of the more politically minded Star Wars shows, and “One Way Out” serves as a crushing reminder of the cruelty in the prison system.

"Rix Road," Andor

Image via Disney+

Andor’s season finale features one of the most moving monologues in the franchise’s history when Maarva (Fiona Shaw) makes her address to the citizens of Ferrix; even in the darkest of scenarios, the Star Wars franchise has always been about hope. Between Cassian’s final entrapment of Luthen to Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) heartbreaking decision to place her daughter in an arranged marriage, “Rix Road” is a terrific cliffhanger that leaves fans anxiously anticipating the next season.