Season 1 of Andor has honored the political legacy of Star Wars in a perfect way. It has acted as another addition as the franchise continues to thrive in a television format, even if the recent sequel trilogy was on less-than-solid ground.

RELATED: 10 Great Characters Underused in the 'Star Wars' Prequels

With The Clone Warsand Rebels furthering the lore in animated form, alongside shows like Obi-Wan Kenobiand The Mandalorian, the franchise continues to expand into bold new territory. Hopefully, in the coming years, we'll see more high-quality shows like Andor come down the pipeline.

9 'The Book of Boba Fett' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) returns to the franchise more heavily after appearing in The Mandalorian. He begins to establish himself by replacing Jabba the Hutt as the new crime lord of Tatooine.

Critics knew that the show would never be able to fully satisfy the fans that had waited decades for more Boba content. However, Morrison's performance was a real stand-out. But, the additions of Luke Skywalker and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) seemed desperate and even took the attention away from the titular character.

8 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) is forced out of hiding after Princess Leia is kidnapped by the Galactic Empire. It leads to an inevitable reunion with his former friend turned enemy, Darth Vader.

Many were left disappointed that the storyline of Reva seemed to overshadow Kenobi himself at times. However, McGregor stepped back into his Jedi robes with ease, with Hayden Christensen also impressing. While not without its faults in storytelling, the show satisfied prequel fans with many throwbacks.

7 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

The "Bad Batch" is a squad of experimental clones that first featured in The Clone Wars. They must now navigate a new world following the end of the war.

Some felt that the show's attempts to flesh out the protagonists left them feeling like predictable archetypes. However, the show was another example of great Star Wars animated television. It provided a great action-adventure series with plenty of thrills.

6 'The Mandalorian' (2019)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

This show features a lone bounty hunter making his way into the outer reaches of the galaxy. He finds a new purpose that completely changes his path.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Empire Magazine Cover Teases a Din/Bo-Katan Showdown

This show has been revolutionary; a fantastic performance from Pedro Pascal works brilliantly with the character Grogu, who himself has gained global popularity. Season 2 even ended in iconic fashion, with the great return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Fans have been enjoying Season 3 of The Mandalorian, with the hope the show can continue its impressive trajectory.

5 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The Clone Wars features the events between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. As war rages throughout the galaxy, which side will come out on top?

RELATED: Funko Unveils New Darth Maul and Mandalorian Commando 'Clone Wars' Figures

While originally aimed at kids, this animated show actually contained many dark themes. The show was so highly regarded that it led to a return in 2020 after many years away. With a fantastic voice cast that included the likes of James Arnold Taylor, Matt Lanter, and Ashley Eckstein, the final season added some great context to Revenge of the Sith.

4 'Andor' (2022)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Andor serves as a prequel to Rogue One and the original Star Wars. It follows thief turned spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the five years that led to those films.

Acting as the third Star Wars television show of 2022, the franchise is absolutely thriving. Critics loved the first season of Andor, deeming it less of a spin-off and more of a spy drama with a very engrossing story. We have been teased that Season 2 will highlight Andor's character nearer to Rogue One, and we can't wait.

3 'Star Wars: Visions' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

The show is based on a collection of animated short films. It contains animation styles from various companies around the world.

RELATED: Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked By Their 'Fresh' Score

This show is so great mainly due to how unique it is; not restricted by the franchise's canon, it is not something we've seen before. It acts as a celebration for many animated companies. Stop-motion company Aardman has been confirmed to have signed up ahead of volume two.

2 'Star Wars: Rebels' (2014)

Image via Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

The Galactic Empire is forced to hunt down what remains of the Jedi Order. In the background, a rebellion begins to build.

This show certainly had much to live up to following the extremely successful Clone Wars. Similarly to that show, Rebels featured a lot of dark themes in a children's show and filled a gap in a previously unexplored sector of the Star Wars timeline.

1 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' (2022)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

This show features new animated shorts that build upon Jedi from the prequels. It highlights Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano at interesting points in their timelines.

While the critical rating isn't backed up by many reviewers, the show has gone over well. With Dave Filoni continuing his strong association with the franchise, this spin-off gave certain characters the treatment they deserved.

KEEP READING: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2: If This is Echo’s Sendoff, He Deserves Better