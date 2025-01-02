With the airing of Skeleton Crew, I got to thinking about Star Wars as a franchise. What I like, what I dislike, and what I love. One of the things that stands out among other franchises is the villains. Star Wars has brought audiences some of the most iconic science-fiction villains of our time. While it provides many examples of fascinating and memorable morally corrupt characters, I am inclined to lean towards Kylo Ren due, in part, to the franchise-best performance by Adam Driver.

This opinion is less of a test of iconography and more of a test of the quality of acting performance given by an actor playing a Star Wars villain. Some other contending performances include James Earl Jones/David Prowse as Darth Vader, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Some honorable mentions, for me, would include Denise Gough as Dedra Meero from Andor and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. However, for this article, I'm going to focus on the three previously mentioned performances from the films.

How Does Kylo Ren Stand Among the Rest?

I try not to let a character's iconography or status affect the way I interpret their performance. I find many Star Wars fans subconsciously use this when mentioning Hayden Christensen in the prequel trilogy. While the final duel scene on Mustafar is legendary and has remained a talking point in pop culture almost 20 years later, many forget that, in the film before, Christensen poorly delivered a line about sand being "too coarse."

In the same set of three movies, McDiarmid as Palpatine never grabbed my attention in any dramatic way. There are several interesting scenes with him, but the dialogue from Lucas is usually too clunky and convoluted for any actor, no matter their prowess. Besides the infamous "Do it" line delivery and his interactions with Anakin in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, I can't say he carried that trilogy.

What makes Driver so spectacular is that he was cast for his skill. He was not a household name before the sequel trilogy and has since risen to stardom with plenty of accolades to back this up. As a two-time Oscar-nominated performer, Driver has proven himself to be a forceful (pardon the pun) performer. As much as James Earl Jones and David Prowse work as a joint unit to create Darth Vader, the lack of facial expressions you get from a performer like Driver is missing and doesn't land as effectively as Kylo. Again, I'm not talking about the character's popularity. No Star Wars character can be more iconic looking than Darth Vader, but simply based on what is delivered by the actor, Driver sweeps.

What Makes Driver Great as Kylo Ren?

Driver is given the most to do as a Star Wars villain in the franchise. He has meaty monologues, many scenes of incredibly choreographed action, and a legendary arc that runs throughout the trilogy. The sequels are the most contested of the film trilogies, but even among its critics, Driver is considered the "saving grace" of that group of films. It's undeniable, and many fans have said the same thing.

Some of the character's most iconic moments can be attributed to Driver's performance. In Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, not only does he have the incredible "I don't know if I have the strength to do it" scene with Han Solo (Harrison Ford), a heartbreaking ending between father and son, but also the fight in the snow between him, Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Finn (John Boyega), where Driver's physicality and brute force give that scene gravitas. Then, in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren struggles with the duality of good and evil, not knowing whether to continue down the dark path or return to the light. He is haunted by his past and his relationship with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). His scenes in the throne room and the duel of wits between him and Luke are all driven by Driver (again, sorry for the pun). In Star Wars: Episode IX –The Rise of Skywalker, one of the most negatively discussed films of the franchise, Driver shines above the rest, delivering an arc from villain to hero that made audiences cheer. His journey from villain to the person who saved Rey would not have been nearly as effective without the weight that Driver brought to the role. I think, without his presence, the film is nearly unwatchable.

With iconic lines delivered by an Oscar-nominated performer, it's no wonder that Kylo Ren worked so effectively with the help of his performer, Adam Driver. The character may not be in the cultural zeitgeist in the same way as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but I think he's given so much character and depth because of the on-camera talent. He elevated his every scene by finding the humanity in each line of dialogue and fully understanding Ben Solo as a character, which, I think, made the difference.