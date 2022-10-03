Stephen King has been dubbed the "Horror King" by his fans, from the casual to the hardcore. The stories he spins for his novels have been enough to scare readers for years. Some books are better than others but still keep the same stylistic elements that King is known for.

Due to King's success, his work has seen a lot of adaptations over the years, most notably for film. Some adaptations leave a lot to be desired, like the infamous Maximum Overdrive, while others, like The Shining, have entered the halls of horror movie history.

'The Shining' (1980)

With The Shining adaptation, director Stanley Kubrick took a completely different approach to the movie's story. The novel highlighted Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) as an alcoholic consumed by The Overlook hotel and essentially his ego as a writer.

The film was less about Jack's descent into madness and more about Jack already being mad when he got there: his mask of sanity slipping is the best part of the movie. Even though Kubrick changed some things, everything about The Overlook Hotel was sinister. The score creeps in at the right time, placing the viewer in a trance. Kubrick juggles the perspective between Danny (Danny Lloyd), Wendy (Shelley Duval), and Jack throughout the film to fully understand what the hotel is doing to each of them. Being in the mindset of Jack Torrance alone is frightening.

'Carrie' (1976)

Director Brian De Palma leaned on supernatural elements when adapting Carrie. Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from the teenagers at school. At home, her mother is a fanatically religious person that controls Carrie's every move. Strange things happen around Carrie, and she believes she could have special powers.

The religious undertones and the bullying she faces come together to create a chilling atmosphere for Carrie. The audience roots for her to succeed because they can relate to her. De Palma creates suspense through the building of anger within Carrie. The best scene in Carrie is when she finally lets go and uses her new-found powers on the crowd that dumped pig's blood on her at prom.

'IT' (2017)

Pennywise has been an iconic horror monster for years, and it started with Tim Curry playing the role in the '90s television series. Even though the live-action brought the character to life through that series, the 2017 version is much more terrifying. Director Andy Muschietti brought such a dark, sinister atmosphere to the town of Derry, making the scares all the more effective.

More importantly, placing the viewer in the mind of children, seeing Pennywise lurk about the dark corners of Derry, is what made this a modern-day nightmare. The special effects heightened Bill Skarsgärd's great performance and made Pennywise more than a spooky clown: he became a malicious creature that could actually harm children.

'The Dead Zone' (1983)

The concept of The Dead Zone has always been interesting, and mainly because it explores life and death. When Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) awakens from a coma caused by a car accident, he finds that years have passed, and he now has psychic abilities.

He can now see into anyone's future with a single touch and how someone will die. This one is a bit more psychological and gives the viewer a different perspective on how to cheat death. Director David Cronenberg did deliver on the obscurities he is best known for to make a twisted movie. Out of his horror films, this is probably his most tame project in the genre, but he was still able to scare viewers with the psychological aspect of the film.

'Misery' (1990)

It's hard to believe that Rob Reiner directed this movie, but he did a great job creating a secluded environment for Paul (James Caan) and Annie (Kathy Bates). After a famous author is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels, he realizes that the care he receives is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse.

Bates gives an incredible performance as Annie shows her range as a fan of Paul's work. From her wicked intensity to those small compassionate moments, the viewer has no idea what Annie will do next, making it frightening. ​​​​

'Pet Sematary' (1989) Streaming on Paramount Plus

Pet Sematary is one of the more sadistic concepts in King's library, and, unfortunately, it involves children and animals. After tragedy strikes, a grieving father discovers an ancient burial ground behind his home with the power to raise the dead. The premise is relatable: losing a loved one can be difficult, and many wish they could turn back the clock and spend more time with them.

King shows the process of grief while adding the possibility of new life. But what happens when that life returns differently? Director Mary Lambert creates a haunting film about what lies beneath the forest that will send chills down anyone's spine.

'Cujo' (1983)

In this tale of a killer canine, man's best friend turns into his worst enemy. When a bat bites the sweet St. Bernard Cujo, he starts behaving oddly and becomes very aggressive. The story will almost always affect the viewer whenever there are animals involved.

It's fascinating to see what happens to Cujo because the audience is not used to seeing a dog act like he does. What director Lewis Teague does well is use close-ups of the dog and then keep a tight frame for the attack. The audience never knows what to expect when it comes to the dog.

'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Director Mike Flanagan is a horror director that knows what to do with psychological stories. In this film, he was able to tap into the mind of the protagonist and create a claustrophobic atmosphere that explored trauma. A couple tries to spice up their marriage in a remote lake house.

After the husband (Bruce Greenwood) dies unexpectedly, the wife (Carla Gugino) is left handcuffed to their bed frame and must fight to survive and break free. The idea of being stuck in the room, all alone, and handcuffed to the bed with no way of getting help increases the stress of the situation.

'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

In the sequel to The Shining, Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has completely turned off his shine because The Overlook Hotel spirits would follow him wherever he went. When a young girl named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) comes into her shine, Danny taps into her mind and connects with her.

He's not the only one who feels her; the leader of the True Knot, Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), also feels her shine. Director Mike Flanaganpays homage to Kubrick'sstyle in the first film while adapting King'snovel right from the pages and incorporating his style. The horror ultimately lies in the trauma Danny has faced as it boils to the surface in this sequel.

'Christine' (1983)

When Stephen King comes up with a concept, it's always something outlandish that no one would ever have even dreamed of. In Christine, a nerdy high schooler (Keith Gordon) buys a strange car; little does he know that it has an evil mind of its own, and his nature starts to change to reflect it. A man's love for his car has always been something special, and King explores that in this film.

He shows the unity of the car with the driver and what could happen when it becomes possessed. The supernatural elements are the driving force of this film, and director John Carpenter creates an eerie atmosphere to build that tension with the connection to the car.

