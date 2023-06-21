Stephen King's novel The Outsider was ordered to series before its publication in 2018, premiering on HBO in early 2020. If you are familiar with the book, then it is no surprise why there was hast in bringing it to the small screen. Even among the tens of Stephen King adaptations over the years, there is no doubt that The Outsider is the strongest miniseries to date.

The psychological horror/crime series stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, following what appears to be a murder case as it unfolds into something more supernatural. Between the impressive performances and the expansive world-building that goes further than the book, this HBO show is well worth the watch.

'The Outsider' Features Strong Performances From Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo

Image via HBO

The miniseries starts with the death of a young boy (Duncan E. Clark), who is found mutilated in the woods. All witnesses and physical evidence point to local baseball coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), who proceeds to be publicly arrested at a game by Detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn). However, once investigators realize that Maitland has a rock-solid alibi at the same time that he appears on security cameras elsewhere, recurring Stephen King character Holly Gibney (Erivo) is called in to explore the possibility that a monster is the real killer.

Mendelsohn and Erivo's interactions are arguably when the miniseries is at its best. With Ralph refusing to believe anything outside rationality and Gibney quickly engaging with more supernatural possibilities, the duo represents one of the biggest themes of the show: grappling with the idea that monsters really do exist, whether your pride will allow you to see it or not. Mendelsohn is able to expertly tie in the character's past, such as the death of his young son, with what he is dealing with in the present. The detective acting off of pride, grief, and crippling rationale meets his foil in Gibney, who proceeds with every possibility imaginable, including those that are deemed impossible.

Image via HBO

Erivo's Holly Gibney is one of the highlights of the series, delivering every incredible piece of information about the supernatural in the most matter-of-fact way. Her bravery in the face of skeptical members of the investigation flipped the meaning of the word "rationality" on its head, as her unflinching ability to uncover a shape-shifting boogeyman made more sense than refusing to believe in its existence and allowing it to continue to kill. Why deny the presence of a monster when you can accept what is right in front of you, and stop ongoing murders? While the believer vs. non-believer trope has been explored in Stephen King's stories before, the portrayal of this theme through its well-written and complex characters is meaningful and convincing.

This powerful idea is also brought to life through the opposing theories of Ralph's wife Jeannie (Mare Winningham) and Terry's wife Glory (Julianne Nicholson). Both Winningham and Nicholson give memorable performances as two of the most compelling characters in the series. Jeannie, who is not directly involved in the investigation, constantly stands up to her non-believer husband by reminding him that the enemy is something supernatural. On the other hand, Glory is forced to come to terms with the case's unusual circumstances when her daughter begins to receive visits from a dark figure, all while continuing to live in a town that sees her husband as the monster. These two characters and performances are also the show's opportunity to explore grief, as Jeannie lost her son and Glory loses her husband, portraying the different ways a person can handle loss.

The Series Is Faithful to Novel, and Unfaithful When Necessary

Image via HBO

One common critique of The Outsider was its failure to remain completely faithful to the novel, especially when it came to depicting its supernatural elements as the series progressed. While there is merit to these statements, specifically in the finale going off book in terms of the creature's origins and ultimate demise, the series' ability to build upon its source material is undeniable. There is no question that adapting King's stories for the screen is a difficult task, between his creative storytelling and the frequent use of otherworldly elements. While, technically, the series did not know how to portray the crux of its villain, The Outsider excels in portraying the factors that lie in the gray area of reality and mysterious possibility.

One of the strengths of the series that is missing in the novel is the expansion upon the monster, who is able to shed the skin of one and take on the appearance of another. While wearing the face of one person, the shape-shifter can take the blood of someone else, allowing it to change its identity frequently. The creature has access to the thoughts of the person it is impersonating, while also having their physical DNA.

It is unclear how long "the Outsider" has been feeding on children and shape-shifting, but it is presumably a very long time. However, the series does explore the creature's presence before arriving in Georgia and taking on Terry Maitland's appearance. Viewers also learn of the monster taking the identities of people in Dayton, Ohio and Harlem, New York City. The inclusion of the Outsider's past is essential in showing how it ruined the lives of the people is impersonates, as well as those around them. A crucial moment between Holly Gibney and victim of the creature's shape-shifting Maria Caneles (Diany Rodriguez), who is in prison after the creature committed murders while looking like her, shows audiences that the Outsider feeds on grief and sorrow. The inclusion of these other stories also show the scope of the monster's terror, traveling all around the country and maybe even the world to destroy the lives of unknowing victims and their families. How many innocent people are now in prison for the monster's murders?

Image via HBO

The series also expands upon the tone of the novel. Another staple in Stephen King stories is the incorporation of urban legends and myths that morph and evolve according to the time and the place. After her conversation with Caneles, Gibney investigates the legend of El Cuco, the Spanish and Portuguese equivalent of the boogeyman. The origin of these legends are vague enough to be mysterious, and scary enough to be possible. The series' foundation is the idea of the urban legend and builds off of that. Everything, from the soundtrack to the cinematography, is grounded in the mystery of horrifying myths like El Cuco. A hooded figure, just visible enough to see its deformed face, lingering in the background, and the physical manifestation of past traumas for characters like Detective Jack Hoskins (Marc Menchaca) roots the series in foreboding dread, and the idea that terrible things will never stop happening.

The Outsider is far from being just another Stephen King adaptation. As the mystery unfolds and the audience falls more in love with its complex characters, solving the crime becomes just as important as those troubled characters finding peace after learning just how little they know about the evils of the world. The success and recent resurgence of Stephen King adaptations like The Outsider, It (2017), and Mr. Harrigan's Phone (2022) make upcoming projects like the most recent attempt at Salem's Lot more anticipated. There is no doubt, however, that more adaptations should follow in the footsteps of The Outsider.