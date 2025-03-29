Stephen King movies have practically become their own genre, with the author having witnessed over 100 adaptations of his work. His books, movies, and TV adaptations go from horror to personal, often dealing with macabre subjects and the darker parts of ordinary society. Despite some over-the-top plots, monsters, and subject matter, he nonetheless writes his characters with a deeply relatable edge.

The best of his movies have melded both elements successfully, resulting in works that have been described as masterpieces, genre-defining, and, simply put, bangers. While many have become infamous for either how wildly they miss the mark or try to adapt a story that’s not meant for the screen, there are a great many that have become classics in their own right. Whether they’re dark prison fables, creepy twists on nostalgic ideas, or just a good, pulpy story, they are remembered by readers and moviegoers the world over.

10 ‘Christine’ (1983)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Columbia Pictures

Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon), the least popular kid in school, decides to purchase his first car – a 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine. As Arnie restores the car, he begins to exhibit a change in attitude and shows an unhealthy obsession with her. But the disturbing part is that it seems Christine is alive, and has a mutual, if far more psychotic, obsession with him. She begins to go after everybody who’s picking on Arnie, and his best, and only, friend Dennis (John Stockwell) might be her next target.

Christine is not a particularly deep film, but it’s easily the best of many King stories that he wrote where modern technology comes to life and kills people. To be frank, if there’s anyone who can make the idea of a car coming to life and killing people into a genuinely terrifying image, it’s John Carpenter. Put in great direction, an interesting titular monster, and a dark twist on 1950s nostalgia, and Christine makes for a fun ride.