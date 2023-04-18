Few authors are as beloved, revered, and prolific as Stephen King. In his nearly five decades-long career, he has written over 60 novels and more than 200 short stories, managing to achieve quantity and quality time and time again. It's no surprise that an author with King's numbers has had his work adapted a few times. However, in King's case, with over 50 films adapted from his writing, his adaptations are as prolific as their source material.

In addition to the number of adaptations, King has been lucky in the sense that his work has been adapted by many great directors, each of whom has put their idiosyncratic stamp on King's stories. With Stanley Kubrick, Brian De Palma, and David Cronenberg all directing their own King adaptations, it's no surprise that some adaptations of King's work are considered the best films ever made.

10 'The Shining' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Whether it's between the film's director and stars or between the final product and its source material, it's undeniable that tension is inherent in the history of The Shining. The shoot went over schedule; upon release, it received mixed reviews, and Stephen King was famously unhappy with director Stanley Kubrick’s interpretation of his text.

But all these years later, the tables have (mostly) turned. Kubrick’s tale of a father (Jack Nicholson) battling his demons and his own growing insanity in an icy and isolated hotel is now considered a classic of cinema. Although King hasn’t yet warmed to the adaptation, which is heavily diverted from his novel, critics and audiences have. They have particularly warmed to Shelley Duvall’s performance, which shines even more now that audiences have learned about the abuse she endured from Kubrick while filming.

9 'Dolores Claiborne' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

After being accused of murdering her wealthy employer, Dolores, the titular character in Dolores Claiborne, played by Kathy Bates, turns to her estranged daughter (Jennifer Jason Leigh) for help. The film explores the difficulty of trusting memory and thereby relying on the unreliable.

It is also another example of King's interest in female characters and his knack for writing from their perspective. This openness to exploring the horrors experienced by those different from himself is part of why his work endures. In drilling down to the specific, whether this be specific experiences due to one's sex, age, race, or ability, his stories become universal.

8 'It' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

A dead-end town, children in peril, and a nightmare villain who embodies the deepest held fears of characters and audiences alike. These are a few of Stephen King's favorite ingredients, but nowhere are they combined better than in It, a delicious and vicious story that pulls no punches and has leapfrogged from generation to generation in its varied forms, traumatizing a new cohort of readers and viewers with each incarnation.

The 2017 film adaptation has the budget and technology to bring King's horrific story to life in ways that the 1990 adaptation did not. Its striking imagery and excellent performances have left their mark. While previous generations may point to The Exorcist, Jaws, or the 1990 adaptation as the horror film that shaped their youth, this generation will certainly point to It.

7 'The Dead Zone' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

After waking up from a five-year coma, Johnny (Christopher Walken) finds he has new and powerful psychic abilities. Akin to films like Taxi Driver, The Dead Zone functions like a grim and grimy superhero origin story. Much like Travis Bickle, Johnny is isolated and determined to begin a crusade of his own making.

An average person with an above-average gift is a trope that King returns to frequently in his writing. By using the supernatural to explore human nature, as King has done in other adapted books like Firestarter and Carrie, he can blend the real and the surreal to add tension and thematic weight that resonates with audiences.

6 'Misery' (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

After waking up with injuries from a car accident, acclaimed writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan) finds himself in a warm bed in a snow-dappled cabin in the woods. Beside him is Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), the good Samaritan who saved his life. The problem? She's his biggest fan.

King channeled his experiences with addiction and fan expectations into the writing of Misery. With a small cast and few locations, the film's slight nature helps amplify the nastiness and cruelty of its story. Ever relevant, Misery explores the roles of the creator and the consumer of art, the delicate dance they do around one another, and who is leading whom.

5 'Gerald's Game' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

A romantic weekend away goes awry when to rekindle their spark, Jessie (Carla Gugino) becomes trapped in her rural holiday house with no one to help her, not even her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood).

Gerald's Game again illuminates King's interest in female characters. Taking place from Jessie's perspective as she loses her mind and lets her thoughts run wild, this adaptation for the screen was not a task for the faint of heart. Despite the challenges inherent when adapting a story from one medium to another, Gerald's Game is anchored down by a gripping and sympathetic performance from Gugino and a handful of stand-out scenes that viewers will unfortunately never forget.

4 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Convicted of a crime he claims he didn't commit, Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sent to prison for life, where he meets and befriends Red (Morgan Freeman). The two form an unbreakable bond that carries them through their 20 years behind bars.

Directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption leaves behind the horror and supernatural elements Stephen King adaptations are known for and drills down into the hard truths of life. Exploring the nature of crime, forgiveness, and what can be accomplished through the sheer will of the human spirit, The Shawshank Redemption is as uplifting as it is harrowing.

3 '1922' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Wilfred James (Thomas Jane) is a farmer consumed by greed. Living in Nebraska in the early 20th century, 1922follows Wilfred as he conspires to murder his wife (Molly Parker) for financial gain. Based on the novella of the same name, 1922 is "The Tell-Tale Heart" by way of Stephen King.

Reveling in the horrors of guilt, remorse, and the consequences of greed, 1922 is a lesser-known King adaptation that packs a punch, regardless of its notoriety. Ominous and slow-burning, this film explores the gothic and desolate nature of the Midwest of the early 20th century.

2 'Stand By Me' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Set in the summer of the late 1950s, Stand By Me is an iconic and seminal coming-of-age film exploring childhood's darker side and how youthful experiences can shape people for life. Despite being made in the '80s and set in the '50s, Stand By Me is an ever-relevant reminder of the complex yet overlooked inner lives of children.

With poignant and reflexive narration throughout, Stand By Me reminds of what is often forgotten about childhood. Featuring iconic performances from Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell, there are few coming-of-age films that capture youth and friendship among boys as this one.

1 'Carrie' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

After it was rejected by multiple publishers, Stephen King, crestfallen and tired of rejection, threw his debut novel in the trash, as documented in his memoir On Writing. Tabitha King, a successful horror writer herself (who also happens to be married to Stephen), fished it out of the bin and told her husband to persevere. That novel was Carrie, and not only would it launch King's career, but it would also be adapted into an iconic and lauded feature film only two years after its publication.

As if these accomplishments weren't enough, Brian De Palma's adaptation of King's debut novel is also responsible for one of the most iconic images in horror history: Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) standing on stage at prom, red with pig's blood and looking for revenge. Above all else, Carrie epitomizes King's interest in the female voice and experience. Using telekinesis as a metaphor for a young woman's burgeoning sexuality and her desire to reject her mother's religious extremism and forge her own path, King's depiction of Carrie embodies the best of what horror can offer.

