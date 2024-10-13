Steven Soderbergh is among the most consistent filmmakers working today, as he has not shown any signs of slowing down after over three decades of pushing the boundaries of the medium. Soderbergh has remained a notable figure in the development of modern cinema because of how willing he is to use modern technology, as he has even shot some films on iPhones.

Soderbergh is evidently a filmmaker that many actors enjoy working with, as nearly all of his films have very impressive ensemble casts; there are even some high profile names that take on very minor supporting roles just to have the opportunity to appear in his films. Soderbergh’s new spy thriller Black Bag will even feature Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchette, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, and Pierce Brosnan among other, non-disclosed additions to the ensemble. Here are the best Steven Soderbergh movies with great acting, ranked.

11 ‘Behind the Candelabra’ (2013)

Starring Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, and Rob Lowe

Behind the Candelabra is among the few musician biopics that actually justifies its existence, as Soderbergh was clearly interested in doing more than just reiterating popular songs that fans were likely already familiar with. Behind the Candelabra was able to dig deep into the life of Liberace thanks to the amazing performance by Michael Douglas, whose transformation into the role is one of the most impressive achievements of his career.

Douglas does more than just become a caricature of Liberace, as he shows how fame, addiction, and sexual politics shaped him into becoming such a flamboyant and eccentric artist. Matt Damon also gives a strong supporting performance as Liberace’s long suffering romantic partner, who struggles to feel like he matters in wake of his partner’s immense fame. Rob Lowe also has a fun role that serves as a reminder of how underutilized he is in modern cinema.

10 ‘The Informant!’ (2009)

Starring Matt Damon, Melanie Lynskey, and Scott Bakula

The Informant! is a hilarious inversion of the espionage story, as it focuses on a real scandal that forced a mild-mannered man to become a secret agent as part of a federal investigation. Although Soderbergh has worked with Damon on numerous occasions, he gives one of his most underrated performances ever as Mike Whitacre, a narcissist who only digs himself in deeper as he constructs a web of lies trying to deceive both his employers and secret supervisors.

Damon subverts expectations with a performance that feels plucked right out of a slapstick comedy, making the film’s incredible true story feel even more impactful as a direct result of how aggressive the sense of humor is. Although Damon earned many accolades for his subversive, challenging work in the film, The Informant! also features strong acting from Melanie Lynskey, Scott Bakula, and Joel McHale among many others.

9 ‘Out of Sight’ (1998)

Starring George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Michael Keaton

Out of Sight is the film that essentially launched George Clooney’s career, as there were serious concerns about whether or not he would be able to become a movie star after the dramatic failure of Batman & Robin earned him such nasty reviews. Clooney was perfectly cast as a calm, collected thief with a heart of gold, and his electrifying chemistry with Jennifer Lopez added a touch of romance to an otherwise action-packed film.

Out of Sight rests on the attraction between its stars to be engaging, as some of the non-linear narrative devices that Soderbergh uses may be confusing for those that are not already familiar with the source material. Although Lopez and Clooney are terrific in all of their scenes together, a side performance by Michael Keaton (reprising his role from Jackie Brown) may have ended up being the film’s biggest scene-stealer.

8 ‘Contagion’ (2011)

Starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Marion Cotillard

Contagion has one of the biggest ensemble casts of any Soderbergh film, and has continued to feel more relevant in recent years than it was at the time of its release; considering that the film centers on the spread of a deadly influenza, it was frequently brought up as a point of comparison when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in early 2020.

Contagion showed that Soderbergh was willing to take chances with the performances he was asking for, as killing off Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in the opening moments is a pretty bold creative choice. Other memorable performances in Contagion include Damon as a caring father, Jude Law as a deeply skeptical journalist investigating the virus’ origins, Bryan Cranston as a brutish governmental official attempting to retain some level of national infrastructure, and Marion Cotillard as an international representative.

7 ‘Magic Mike’ (2012)

Starring Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and Alex Pettyfer

Magic Mike showcased a far more vulnerable side of masculinity than one may have expected from a film about male adult dancers. While Channing Tatum had all the charisma in the world when he was cast as the titular character, he brought a lot of depth and nuance to the role, showing how challenging it can be for men to be objectified as a result of their profession.

Magic Mike does a great job at showing the comradery that exists between dancers, and that is a direct result of how brilliantly the ensemble cast works together. Although Alex Pettyfer is quite strong as a young stripper who joins Mike’s strange group of performers, the film’s scene stealer is Matthew McConaughey as an older dancer who knows very well how to get a crowd excited before a new show gets started.

6 ‘Solaris’ (2002)

Starring George Clooney, Natascha McElhone, and Viola Davis

Solaris is among the most ambitious projects of Soderbergh’s entire career, as the original Russian classic of the same name is often referred to as one of the greatest science fiction films of all-time. Soderbergh chose to reinvent the original narrative by focusing more heavily on the characters; Clooney took on the role of a reclusive astronaut who experiences feelings of doubt and skepticism as he ventures on a mission into deep space.

Clooney brings a level of sensitivity and grace to the role, showing much more vulnerability than the leads in sci-fi films typically are able to given the standards of masculinity. The film also features a standout supporting performance from Natascha McElhone as a mysterious woman who only appears in dreams; it’s yet another challenging, memorable role for someone who is easily among the most underrated actresses of her generation.

5 ‘Logan Lucky’ (2017)

Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig

Logan Lucky may be the most purely enjoyable Soderbergh film, as it is both a throwback to classic caper adventures and a representation of the blue collar folks in America that rarely get to be cast as the main heroes. Adam Driver, Riley Keogh, and Tatum as three siblings that attempt to pull off a major heist during the Texas Motor Speedway event.

Logan Lucky features an incredible supporting role for Daniel Craig, who sheds any of the charisma he had playing James Bond in order to capture the persona of an idiosyncratic prisoner and self-professed explosives expert. Other memorable supporting performances in Logan Lucky include Hillary Swank as a determined investigator tracking down the siblings, Sebastian Stan as a highly competitive NASCAR driver, Seth MacFarlane as his pretentious sponsor, and Katherine Waterson as the love interest of Tatum’s character.

4 ‘The Limey’ (1999)

Starring Terrence Stamp, Lesley Ann Warren, and Luis Guzman

The Limey is a very different type of revenge film, as it was evident that Soderbergh was attempting to pay homage to the work that John Boorman did with his classic neo-thriller Point Blank back in 1967. Although revenge films typically focus on younger and more agile characters, The Limey stars Terrence Stamp as an aging Englishman who travels to Los Angeles to look into the death of his daughter, who he suspects may have been murdered as part of a drug conspiracy.

Stamp does a great job at bringing emotion to a character who is rather reclusive, and does not always admit his feelings to others. Although he is absolutely captivating, and at times even terrifying in the action scenes, Stamp is still able to show that he is a grieving father whose quest for vengeance will not satisfy the heartbreak that he feels.

3 ‘Erin Brockovich’ (2000)

Starring Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, and Aaron Eckhart

Erin Brockovich is an inspiring true story about holding those in power responsible for their actions, even if the film itself plays fast and loose with what actually happened. Julia Roberts won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as the titular woman, who put herself through law school in order to start one of the most impactful corporate settlement cases of all-time.

Roberts does a great job at capturing the wit, humility, and sense of humor that made Brokovich such a subject of attention, yet never feels like she is trying to turn a real historical figure into a caricature. Albert Finney also gives a very charming performance as the veteran lawyer that serves as Brokovich’s mentor, with Aaron Eckhart also receiving a great part as a loud-mouthed bike rider who ends up finally winning Brockovich’s heart.

2 'Traffic' (2000)

Starring Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Released the same year as Erin Brockovich, dark and sprawling ensemble drama Traffic helped cement Soderbergh as one of the most respected filmmakers in the industry. Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle and Catherine Zeta-Jones all star in a look at the travesty that is America's war on drugs through several interconnected story lines. Performances are resplendent across the board.

In addition to grossing over $207.5 million (well over quadruple its budget) worldwide, Traffic was nominated for five Oscars, winning four: Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Benicio del Toro).

rent

1 ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

Starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt

Ocean’s Eleven is easily one of the greatest remakes of all-time, as Soderbergh was able to take what was a fairly forgettable film starring “the Rat Pack” and turn it into an exciting heist adventure filled with action, intrigue, romance, and a good sense of humor. Clooney has never been as charismatic as he is as Danny Ocean, as it simply feels like a role that he was born to play.

Ocean’s Eleven works as well as it does because Soderbergh gives enough time for every member of the ensemble to have a few standout scenes; Brad Pitt is hilarious as Danny’s right hand man, Rusty, and Matt Damon also adds some awkward comedy as the young recruit Linus. The film also manages to have a genuine level of suspense thanks to the performance by Andy Garcia as Terry Benedict, the owner of the prestigious casino that Danny is insistent on robbing.

