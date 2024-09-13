It's hard to deny Steven Spielberg's importance in Hollywood's history. For five decades now, the famous filmmaker has directed some of the biggest critical and financial hits of all time, including E.T., Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds.

But a large part of the director's success has come from the fact that he knows how to get truly amazing performances from his actors. Whether it's one of his best projects, or one of his weaker ones, Spielberg's films are nearly guaranteed to feature some great acting from just about everyone involved. However, some of his movies stick out more than others for containing some of the best performances of all time.

10 'Amistad' (1997)

Starring: Djimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Hopkins and Morgan Freeman

Amistad is admittedly one of Spielberg's weaker films. It could benefit from being trimmed down, and some moments are dramatized a bit too heavily despite their importance to U.S. history. With that being said, Amistad is not a bad film, and it does have some largely redeeming qualities, most notably its performances.

Anthony Hopkins is the main standout in this film, with his performance as former President John Quincy Adams garnering him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. He absolutely deserved the nomination, with his extended monologue towards the end of the film being an excellent showcase of his talents. Another highlight is the performance of Djimon Hounsou as Cinqué, a slave who hardly speaks any English, yet who is also one of the film's most memorable characters. Hounsou's performance is an impressive feat, deriving a large amount of emotion purely from his delivery and posture, rather than the words being said. So, while Amistad may not be Spielberg's best, it's still an interesting courtroom drama that is elevated by some fantastic performances.

9 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Starring: Harrison Ford and Sean Connery

It can be easy to overlook some of the acting skills on display in the Indiana Jones movies. The films are often looked at purely as fun action adventure films that don't require as much dramatic weight as something like Amistad might, but this isn't entirely true. If a character is written correctly, then they can be given a lot of depth, no matter what genre they're in, and while Spielberg makes a case for this in all three original Indiana Jones movies, the third makes its case the best.

The single greatest thing about Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the central relationship between Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist, and Sean Connery as his father. The two actors have a remarkable amount of chemistry, and the awkward father-son dynamic between the characters requires Ford to give Jones more depth than ever before. Audiences can sense his discomfort, but also his genuine care for his father in several scenes. Connery is equally great, landing the best emotional blows and laughs in the entire film. While it is true that this movie may lack the dramatic moments of something like Saving Private Ryan, it is still a fantastic display of the acting talents of its two leads.

8 'Bridge of Spies' (2015)

Starring: Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance

While Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was Spielberg's first film that took place during the Cold War era, 2015's Bridge of Spies was his first film to truly be about the Cold War. The film covers the unofficial negotiations between the United States and the Soviet Union for the exchange of two, and eventually three, prisoners.

While it may not be Spielberg's most action-packed film, it does feature some notable performances. Tom Hanks is perfect as lawyer James B. Donovan, the man in charge of negotiations between the U.S. and the Soviets. He is tough and pushy when he needs to be, but equally light-hearted when the script requires it, allowing him to be likable, but still believable as a lawyer and man running negotiations on behalf of America. Mark Rylance is also great as captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel, a role which won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Ultimately, these two performances make Bridge of Spies worth a watch, even if it isn't as exciting as some of Spielberg's other works.

7 'West Side Story' (2021)

Starring: Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler

Remaking one of both theater and film's most iconic musical productions is gutsy enough as it is, but choosing to do it with zero experience directing musicals is a move that requires so much confidence that only one of cinema's greatest directors could attempt it. Considering the fact that Spielberg took on his interpretation of West Side Story under those very conditions, it's surprising that the film ended up being one of the greatest movie musicals of all time.

A large part of this is due to its outstanding performances. Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and the rest of the cast absolutely nail their singing parts, with Rita Moreno's rendition of "Somewhere" being a particular highlight. Zegler also turns in a genuinely great performance outside of her songs, which is especially notable with this being her first film role. Mike Faist and Josh Andrés Rivera round out the cast well, providing extremely memorable supporting performances. West Side Story may be Spielberg's first musical, but it's also one of his finest films, largely thanks to the work of its cast.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss

Jaws was only Spielberg's second theatrical release, yet it completely redefined blockbuster filmmaking when it came out in 1975. It gave Spielberg a reputation as a director to keep an eye on in Hollywood, a point which he would reinforce again and again in the 49 years since. However, despite his long history in the industry, Jaws remains one of Spielberg's finest works.

One of the aspects of Jaws that made it stand out so much was its performances. Roy Scheider stars as police chief Brody, the film's protagonist, and it was the first collaboration between Spielberg and Richard Dreyfuss, who is excellent as oceanographer Matt Hooper. Dreyfuss also has wonderful semi-antagonistic chemistry with Robert Shaw, who plays Quint, the captain of the ship Brody and Hooper use in order to hunt the shark. Shaw gives the film's best performance, particularly during his iconic monologue regarding the horrors he saw when the USS Indianapolis sank. That moment alone makes Jaws one of the most memorable entries in Spielberg's filmography.

5 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Starring: Tom Hanks and Matt Damon

Saving Private Ryan is an excellent look at the complicated decisions and emotions that arise in wartime situations. It is also one of Spielberg's more emotionally impactful films, particularly in an early scene depicting soldiers landing on Omaha Beach on D-Day. This emotional impact is largely achieved through its cast, which is one of the strongest ensemble casts in any Spielberg film.

The easiest member of the cast to point out is Tom Hanks, who makes his first appearance in a Spielberg film as Captain John Miller. He brilliantly balances the lighter side of Miller's personality with his darker aspects, and effectively portrays the inner-conflict that his character feels over several of the major choices he is forced to make. Matt Damon also appears as the titular Private Ryan, and while he isn't in much of the movie, his performance still makes an impression. Jeremy Davies is an underrated highlight as Upham, and even Vin Diesel is able to show off his range as Adrian Caparzo. There honestly isn't a weak performance in the entire cast, and as a whole, it probably features the highest quantity of high-quality performances in any of Spielberg's movies.

4 'Lincoln' (2012)

Starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field

Daniel Day-Lewis is one of Hollywood's most well-respected actors, earning himself an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor on six occasions between 1990 and his retirement in 2018. One of his most notable performances, and one for which he would win the Oscar, was as President Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln, Spielberg's biographical drama depicting the President's attempts to navigate the conclusion of the Civil War at the end of his life.

Day-Lewis absolutely earned the Oscar. He did extensive research on the life of Lincoln, which paid off by preparing him to essentially become the embodiment of the famous leader. While Day-Lewis is the film's major highlight, he is also backed by some great performances from Sally Field as Mary Todd Lincoln and Tommy Lee Jones as Thaddeus Stevens, both of whom also received Academy Award nominations for their roles in the film. While the movie tells a meaningful story, the performances truly elevate its quality, making it one of the best films focused on a president.

3 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Starring: Christian Bale and John Malkovich

In a catalog as robust as Spielberg's, it isn't surprising that some films slip through the cracks and receive less attention than they deserve. There is perhaps no better example of this than Empire of the Sun, a coming-of-age story based on a novel by J. G. Ballard. It tells the story of James Graham (Christian Bale), a young British boy who is separated from his parents and held in an internment camp in Japan during World War II.

One of the most notable things about Empire of the Sun is the fact that it was a young Christian Bale's second film appearance. Despite his young age, Bale delivers a breathtaking performance that depicts the complete transformation of James as a result of the trauma and hardship he experiences in the internment camp. John Malkovich is also outstanding as Basie, a conman and the closest thing James has to a mentor while in the camp. Those two performances alone make Empire of the Sun one of Spielberg's strongest films, with their dynamic forming an engaging emotional core for the majority of the movie.

2 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

Starring: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams and Paul Dano