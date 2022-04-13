In many decades' time, when we look back on children's animation of the 2010s, Steven Universe will likely be atop the list of essential shows in the genre. In addition to its groundbreaking plot points and beautiful animation, the show is genuinely transcendent in its network. Rebecca Sugar created a fleshed-out science fiction world that fuses lore-driven storytelling with wacky character-developing episodic adventures. In the content tsunami that audiences are forced to bask in, Steven Universe remains a shining gem skipping along the waves, breaking conventions of what a children's show can do while making forever-loveable characters. Here are the 13 best and most essential episodes of the show, ranked.

13. "Change Your Mind" (Season 5, Episode 29)

Beginning with the very end of the series may seem perfunctory, but due to its length, importance to the show, and storytelling accomplishments, this list would be incomplete without the show’s finale. “Change Your Mind” acts as a closing paragraph for the show, summarizing every thesis and speaking to every theme that Rebecca Sugar and her team had been toying with up to this point. The ending episode begins where the one before ended: On the Gem Homeworld, Steven (Zach Callison) and Connie (Grace Rolek) wake up imprisoned on Gem Tower. Through a series of tough conversations and new fusion revelations, Steven slowly works to convince the Diamonds to mend their family drama in order to completely rewrite all of society across the universe.

Even though the finale was extended to 44 minutes long rather than appearing in the typical ten-minute chunks that most episodes of the show do, the end product rushes through emotional beats and storyline catharsis like a cat chasing a laser pointer, never quite grasping anything substantial. With over ten writers, the finale plays out like a checklist of storylines that need to be finished rather than a natural endgame for the series. However, there’s no denying the power of bringing these characters to a conclusion, natural or not, for an atypical special episode that celebrates the power of changing your thinking and embracing new kinds of families.

12. "Kindergarten Kid" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Part of the placement of Steven Universe within the canon of cartoon history springs from its acknowledgments of other animation touchstones. While one episode’s title references Kiki’s Delivery Service (“Kiki’s Pizza Delivery Service”) and a Sailor Moon manga has been spotted in Steven’s room during “House Guest,” “The Kindergarten Kid” most thoroughly embraces a reference to the animation hall of fame. When a roadrunner-style corrupted gem causes trouble at the Beta Kindergarten, the Crystal Gems do their best to contain it. When their failure causes Peridot (Shelby Rabara) to laugh at their incompetence, Amethyst (Michaela Dietz) challenges her to capture it herself. With Steven’s help, Peridot sets her mind to outsmart the gem. Cartoonish hijinks ensue, leading to loony results and a lesson in understanding others in their differences.

“The Kindergarten Kid” doesn’t unfurl some great scroll of lore or create a high stake, world-ending narrative to follow. What the mostly self-contained episode lacks in narrative importance, it makes up for in silliness and character development. The obvious references to the Roadrunner and Wiley Coyote dynamic bring out a new side of Peridot as she learns to see things from others' perspectives, continuing her arc of understanding that makes her a valuable addition to the series. Her transformation supports the series' overall idea of accepting all kinds of beings and helping them see the light of this mindset, even if they’ve previously shown great antagonism.

11. "Back to the Barn" (Season 2, Episode 20)

Peridot’s arc begins here, bringing Steven Universe into a stronger era. Her transformation from Homeworld advocate to semi-regular Crystal Gem proves the Gems’ cause just and sets the model for the show to turn enemies into friends with understanding and love. “Back to the Barn” features Peridot’s first lesson in this direction. When her backwards thinking leads to conflicts with Pearl (Deedee Lynn Magno Hall), a competition between each of their giant robots leads her to learn a lesson about judging someone by their appearance. In addition to starting a great arc for the show, “Back to the Barn” features some of the best animation of the series on both the robots and Peridot's many frustrated expressions. As one of the great self-contained episodes in the series, the show proves its ability to both push forward an overarching narrative and keep short, light-hearted stories interesting.

10. "Bismuth" (Season 3, Episode 20)

Let’s get straight to Bismuth! The reinvention of the Crystal Gems begins with the introduction to a lore-heavy character from their past when Steven discovers a Gem bubbled in Lion’s mane. All seems well as the freed Bismuth catches up with Garnet (Estelle) and Pearl until Steven uncovers the reason she was bubbled in the first place, leading him to a deeper understanding of his mother. Like many on this list, this comparatively long special thrives by giving us a healthy dose of lore on the side of a complete story. The world-building is the star of “Bismuth,” alongside a character who easily could have become a grating annoyance. Instead, through the power of the episode's simple but saturated writing, Bismuth became a great recurring character, ranking just alongside the Gems as we know them. This episode does the work for its audience, allowing their distrust to be validated while keeping Bismuth flexible enough that by the final episodes, the story would be incomplete without her.

9. "Giant Woman" (Season 1, Episode 12)

“Giant Woman” introduced fans to fusion in a quirky, musical way. When a mission assignment pops up in the middle of Pearl and Amethyst’s usual bickering, Steven proposes that they should resolve their differences by fusing. Inevitably, two fuses against a common threat and Steven gets his wish - after a ukulele song that sets a template for every great musical number of the series going forward. While fusion will take on stronger metaphorical weight in the future, by introducing it as simply a cool ability, Steven Universe creates potency in its childish brew. No child wants to watch some PSA about their changing bodies, but by creating a cool ability that everyone is on board with (through Steven’s eyes), the show creates a cushioned environment in which it can tackle tough topics directly, starting right here with “Giant Woman.”

8. "We Need to Talk" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Early history about Steven’s family has always been a fan favorite episode topic. “We Need to Talk” follows Greg (Tom Scharpling) and Rose (Susan Egan) early in their flirtation as they encounter fusion. As Greg unravels the tale to Steven and Connie, a clearer portrait of Rose, Greg, and especially Pearl forms. The reason for Steven’s conception is hinted at, filling out an important part of his parents’ relationship. In classic Steven Universe fashion, the show utilizes its fantasy elements to tell real human stories. Greg and Rose’s relationship may seem far out, but their fusion incident lets Greg remind the children of an important lesson. While fusion is a big part of the episode, as Greg puts it, “that wasn’t as important as talking to each other.” While the show explores unconventional relationships, they hit upon a universal theme here that even young children can understand.

7. "Hit the Diamond" (Season 3, Episode 5)

Sometimes, all it takes to make a good Crystal Gem adventure is some stakes and a gimmick! When a team of Rubies from Homeworld comes to Earth, the Crystal Gems decide to distract them with a baseball game. Unfortunately, to not appear suspicious, Garnet must unfuse, leading Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell) to draw flirtatious attention to themselves in the Ruby team’s presence. In this mess of superlatives about the worldbuilding, storytelling, humor, animation, and lessons that the show has going for it, it’s easy to forget that this is simply a short-form kids show with the goal of entertainment first. “Hit the Diamond” provides exactly that, with just enough furthering of the larger plot to keep older viewers interested. It’s simple storytelling, with obvious stakes and a comedic premise ripe for finding jokes in. From silly gags about the confusing rules of baseball to the Rubies’ giant fusion against the Crystal Gems at the climax, everything a kid could want from a Steven Universe adventure is here. Plus, there’s more time given to the relationship between Ruby and Sapphire, whom the show rarely gives fans a chance to see.

6. "Lion 3: Straight to Video" (Season 1, Episode 35)

Every child encounters a longing; searching for their place in the universe. Of course, in the sci-fi world of gems and magical pets, Steven himself gets a more literal version of that arc. The third of four Lion incidents starts with Steven at the Big Donut with Sadie. After bantering about how Sadie doesn’t like the lunches her mom makes her, Steven goes home and tries to get some sleep. Unfortunately, Lion has decided it’s time for a lore drop and lays atop Steven. Upon realizing his pet’s fur transports him to a pocket dimension, Steven explores the area, finding a videotape with his name on it from his mother. The episode ends with him and Sadie watching the tape together and Sadie learning to appreciate her own mother. A lesser show might have dropped this video and explanation of Lion’s fur into a quick ten-minute episode without an arc, but Sadie’s appreciation for her mom keeps this episode emotional rather than robotic. Rose’s monologue about the potential of Earth’s life would be beautiful enough, but Sadie grounds it in our real world. Not all of us have a space mom that transferred their super-powered gem to us, but many viewers can connect with that idea of underappreciating the people we love the most in our lives.

5. "Fusion Cuisine" (Season 1, Episode 32)

“Fusion Cuisine” provides a classic sit-com scenario that puts Steven’s family dynamic to the test. When Connie’s parents insist on meeting Steven's, our protagonist must decide which of his three “mothers” to take with him for approval. Finally, he decides on taking all of them - fused into one! Antics ensue, and Connie and Steven’s friendship is put to the test. The reasons for this episode ranking so high are a bit complex, but it mainly comes back to this episode's exploration of nuclear family dynamics here, starting from an early joke in which Steven mistakes the term to mean "explosive." Through a typical “boy meets girl’s parents” scenario, the episode tells its audience that no matter the number of or kind of parents someone may have, the important thing is that they care for them. The idea of not throwing the baby (traditional parenting technique) out with the bathwater (traditional parental roles), transcends the normal boundaries of most other comedy or cartoon shows using this topic.

4. "Mr. Greg" (Season 3, Episode 8)

By the third season, Steven Universe’s crew had really hit its stride, and this episode is the jewel of that era. One of the show’s greatest strengths is that, 86 episodes in, it continues to pioneer new territory in the rocky terrain of the characters’ relationships. And best of all, it can do so through song! When Greg comes into a lot of money, he decides to take a vacation with Steven, who invites Pearl to come along with them to settle their bubbling resentment. Through the power of suits, fountains, and some of the best songwriting in the show, the two learn a little more about the other’s feelings following Rose’s death. The shining moment in this incident is Pearl’s “It’s Over, Isn’t It?” which pushes what the show can do with animation and songwriting to its limits. Pearl’s lament reveals her heart in such a raw way that is only enhanced by the incredibly beautiful background imagery and care given to drawing her every single movement. While Steven Universe always has tip-top design, this episode stands as the peak of marrying story to imagery.

An odd choice for the best of the contained episodes, “Log Date 7 15 2” follows Steven as he learns about the developments in Garnet and Peridot’s friendship via the latter’s tape recorder. As Peridot learns more about fusion, she slowly unveils more about Garnet and accepts her friend’s life of near-permanent fusion. The power of this episode lies in its blatant metaphor. While fusion has always been a vague allegory for relationship topics that aren’t featured in children’s shows, in this episode, Steven Universe truly embraces the idea wholeheartedly. This simple storyline about two great characters becoming closer becomes a way for kids to learn about exploration and acceptance, without having to dig into details. At its best, Steven Universe presents new lessons like this not often explored in children’s animation, which is why this is the best episode without any real lore attached to it.

2. "A Single Pale Rose" (Season 5, E18)

This episode reveals the show’s greatest twist with such strength and brilliance that it deservingly stands at number 2. When Steven asks Pearl about what happened between her and Pink Diamond, Pearl tells him to find her cell phone inside her gem. Steven ventures deep into Pearl’s mind field and uncovers the truth about his mother’s identity through Pearl’s memories. The incredible storytelling technique does more than any expositional dialogue and keeps unveiling layers to both Rose and Pearl.

While Steven always grappled with the mixed identity of his mother, this episode has him confront it head-on. This moment feels earned and unforced, yet genuinely surprising. While fans had speculated on the theory that this episode confirms, the show itself pulling this twist is a powerful move, especially so late in its run. Every character grapples with their relationship with Rose in the following episodes, suddenly redefining their position all based on the lore that Pearl reveals here. Again, Steven Universe cements itself in cartoon history with its incredible storytelling that goes above and beyond its genre one last time as the show approached its finale.

1. "Jail Break" (Season 1, Episode 49)

Was there ever any doubt? “Jailbreak” is a classic in the show’s history, unveiling the first of many twists to the universe’s backstory. As Steven helps his friends escape Jasper’s ship, the newly introduced Ruby and Sapphire are revealed to be the original gems that fuse into Garnet. Via an awesome musical fight sequence provided by Estelle, Garnet celebrates being herself again and stalls Jasper. The Crystal Gems are able to get back to earth, but Jasper comes after them until Lapis traps her via fusion.

“Jailbreak” is Steven Universe’s synecdoche. As one of the show’s first large story twists, everything this show is and becomes can be boiled down to this episode’s elements. From an all-star song to exciting action, to the metaphor of fusion in both its best and worst forms, everything that makes the show transcendent filters through its strong message. This is the best of the series because of its clear-cut demonstration of love in its many forms defending and transforming all that it touches in perfect cartoony fashion without talking down to its audience.

