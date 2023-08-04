Noir refers to hardboiled crime movies, usually centering on detectives or private investigators. Stoner noir is one of its subgenres, which kicked off in the 1970s and has grown in popularity since then. Stoner noir tends to feature drugs, hazy cinematography, slacker characters, meandering plots, and countercultural themes, often looking at the hippie movement.

In this regard, stoner noir is a kind of subversive take on the genre, doing for noir tropes what revisionist Westerns did to the classic Westerns of the 1940s and '50s. From The Long Goodbye to Under the Silver Lake, these are some of the best, laid-back mysteries the subgenre has to offer.

10 'Cutter's Way' (1981)

Image via United Artists

Cutter's Way is a moody neo-noir drama set in Santa Barbara in the early '80s. Jeff Bridges stars as Richard Bone, a man who witnesses a mysterious figure dumping a dead body. When the corpse is found, Bone is a prime suspect in the murder. His friend Alex Cutter (John Heard), a disabled Vietnam War vet, becomes obsessed with the case and believes that a local tycoon was responsible.

The movie was praised as a study of the disillusioned 1960s counterculture in the years after their movement failed to bring about real change. Lisa Eichorn's performance as Cutter's wife Mo received particularly glowing reviews, as did the atmospheric cinematography by Jordan Cronenweth, who also worked on Blade Runner.

9 'The Big Fix' (1978)

Richard Dreyfuss leads this tongue-in-cheek political thriller as Moses Wine, a former radical activist turned private detective. He is hired by a mysterious woman (Susan Anspach) to investigate a potential political scandal surrounding the California gubernatorial race.

John Lithgow, F. Murray Abraham, and Bonnie Bedelia also appear in supporting roles. The movie explores similar themes to Cutter's Way, looking at the malaise and soured idealism of post-Watergate America.

8 'Night Moves' (1975)

World-weary private investigator Harry Moseby (Gene Hackman) takes on a seemingly straightforward missing-person case. He has to track down actress Arlene Iverson's (Janet Ward) missing teenage daughter Delly (Melanie Griffith). However, as he delves deeper, Moseby finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue involving shady Hollywood figures and a mysterious smuggling operation.

Night Moves was directed by New Hollywood filmmaker Arthur Penn, who also helmed Bonnie and Clyde and The Missouri Breaks. Night Moves has a lot in common with those movies thematically and has been seen as a significant work in the development of neo-noir. For instance, it was ahead of its time in having a flawed protagonist in contrast to the invincible detectives that had previously dominated the genre.

7 'The Late Show' (1977)

The Late Show is a more comedic detective story, featuring Art Carney as Ira Wells, an aging private detective who becomes involved in a case when a former partner (Howard Duff) shows up mortally wounded. With the help of Margo Sperling (Lily Tomlin), a part-time marijuana dealer looking for her missing cat, Ira embarks on an odyssey through the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles to solve the murder and recover the feline.

The Late Show pays homage to classic film noir while giving it a quirky twist. The chemistry between Carney and Tomlin is a highlight, and the rapid-fire script by director Robert Benton received an Oscar nomination.

6 'The Limey' (1999)

Steven Soderbergh directed this stylish, non-linear crime film about Wilson (Terence Stamp), a British ex-con who travels to Los Angeles seeking answers about his daughter's death. Convinced that her death was not accidental, he sets out to confront the man he believes is responsible, a powerful music producer (and covert drug dealer) named Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda).

The Limey is taut and fast-packed, clocking in at a lean 89 minutes long. To add to the trippy vibe, the editing is unorthodox, transposing sounds or dialogue from one scene to another and cutting between the present and flashbacks. Soderbergh clearly had a lot of fun making the film, and it shows.

5 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Inherent Vice is a comedic neo-noir mystery set in 1970s Los Angeles, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson from a Thomas Pynchon novel that was long considered unfilmable. Joaquin Phoenix is Larry "Doc" Sportello, a laid-back and perpetually stoned private investigator. Doc's ex-girlfriend, Shasta (Katherine Waterson), reappears in his life, seeking his help in uncovering a plot to kidnap her wealthy lover (Eric Roberts), a real estate magnate.

Doc investigates, in the process encountering a cast of eccentric characters, including an LAPD detective (Josh Brolin), a shady dentist (Martin Short), and a mysterious maritime syndicate. The film's hazy and psychedelic imagery matches the subject matter, and it serves up labyrinthine plot developments and offbeat humor in spades.

4 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

This neo-noir buddy comedy from Shane Black features Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as Jackson Healy and Holland March, two private investigators who reluctantly team up to solve a missing person case. Their investigation leads them to a much bigger conspiracy involving the automotive industry and the world of porn.

The script is frequently hilarious, and Crowe and Gosling bounce off each other well, radiating an infectious energy. Surprisingly, they made for that year's funniest cinematic duo, arguably besting Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer in Black's directorial debut Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

3 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

Sam (Andrew Garfield) is a disenchanted and aimless young man who becomes obsessed with finding a mysterious woman who disappears after a brief encounter. As he follows a trail of cryptic clues through the underbelly of LA, he uncovers a hidden world of conspiracy theories, pop culture references, and secret societies.

Under the Silver Lake quickly became a cult film, thanks in part to its myriad Easter eggs and hidden references, which parallel the mysteries in the film itself. The movie is packed to the gills with creativity and memorable ideas, like the dog killer and Owl's Kiss.

2 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Among the Coen brothers' most beloved movies, this cult crime comedy revolves around Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), an unemployed slacker who shares the same name as a millionaire. When thugs mistake him for the wealthy Lebowski and urinate on his rug, The Dude becomes embroiled in a bizarre and chaotic series of events.

As he tries to right the wrong, The Dude enlists the help of his bowling buddies and enters a surreal world populated by nihilists, artists, and femme fatales. Endlessly quotable and proudly offbeat, The Big Lebowski ranks among the finest comedies of the '90s.

1 'The Long Goodbye' (1973)

Image via United Artists

The Long Goodbye is a Philip Marlowe mystery directed by New Hollywood legend Robert Altman, and it's widely considered one of the best Raymond Chandler adaptations. A few days after giving his pal Lennox (Jim Bouton) a lift to the California-Mexico border, Marlowe (Elliott Gould) learns that both Lennox and his wife Sylvia are dead. The cops think Lennox killed Sylvia and then himself, but Marlowe believes there's more to the case.

It's a kind of revisionist Marlowe film, which Altman described as a "satire in melancholy", adding that "Chandler fans [will] hate [my] guts" because of how he portrays the character. The film subverts noir tropes, while still delivering an engrossing mystery and solid performances, particularly from Gould.

