In crafting our Best of the Decade content here on Collider, we ran through the usual suspects—the best movies, the best TV shows, the best action scenes. The industry changed radically over the last 10 years as superhero movies took over the box office, the idea of a “movie star” began to fade, and the advent of streaming opened up the floodgates for more television than you could possibly watch in several lifetimes.

With this influx of content, it became clear that the vitality of the entertainment industry hinged on storytellers with the capability of telling new or unique stories, or the ability to craft new ways of telling familiar stories. At the end of the day, a great film or TV show is, at its core, a story. And what’s a story without a storyteller?

So in addition to the usual lists you may see elsewhere, we took the opportunity to highlight what we perceive to be the breakout storytellers of the decade. These are writers, directors, producers, and performers who broke new ground, and in their wake paved the way for a more diverse range of stories to be told. From superheroes to teenagers, drug kingpins to hitmen, a protagonist is only as good as the writer behind him or her, and these storytellers are responsible for some of the most iconic characters to grace the screen (big and small) over the last 10 years. So without further ado, we present the breakout storytellers of the 2010s.

