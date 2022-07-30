In its four (going on five) seasons on Netflix, Stranger Things has been home to plenty of iconic couples and duos. While some couples have come and gone, others have remained strong, while some are just getting started.

RELATED: Storylines 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Needs To Wrap Up

As for duos, buddy-buddy pairings on Stranger Things are sometimes better than the romantic relationships, from a father-daughter bond to best friends playing Dungeons & Dragons to an undeniable friendship both on and off the screen.

Duo: Eleven And Hopper

Image via Netflix

After the devastating death of his daughter, it was only fitting Hopper took in Eleven as his own, becoming the positive father figure she needed.

The bond between this father-daughter pairing is unbreakable, surviving everything from Hopper's presumed death in Season 3 to the horrors of a teenage Eleven dating Mike and not always leaving her bedroom door open three inches.

Couple: Joyce And Hopper

Joyce and Hopper are essentially the Ross and Rachel or Jim and Pam of Stranger Things. Despite their clear chemistry, it took most of the series for these two to finally agree to go on a date.

Despite that date never happening due to Hopper disappearing to Russia, now that this couple has reunited, Season 5 may finally be time for them to go on their long-awaited date.

Duo: Eleven And Will

Image Via Netflix

Eleven and Will have had a bond since he disappeared to the Upside Down in Season 1, and it only grew stronger when the two were separated from the rest of their friends after The Byers moved away at the end of Season 3.

What makes this friendship even sweeter is the real-life BFF status of their portrayers Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp. These two are constantly seen on each other's social media, proving that they're just as close in real life as they are in the world of Hawkins.

Couple: Eleven And Mike

Image via Netflix

Mike and Eleven have been the couple to root for from the start. After everything they've been through, Season 4 proved that not even a long-distance relationship could dent their relationship.

While fans have speculated whether these two are truly meant to be, Season 4 made it clear that Mike loves Eleven, and Eleven will go to lengths to impress her boyfriend.

Duo: Steve And Robin

Image via Netflix

Steven and Robin are one of the show's most quirky and unexpected friendships. They're the epitome of a male-female relationship that carries zero attraction for one another.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Not Have Time for Steve's Love Life

Whether it's teasing each other over their love lives or Steve showing his full support for Robin after she came out to him in Season 3, this dup will remain unbeatable for the rest of the series.

Couple: Robin And Vickie

After Robin's emotional coming out, Season 4 introduced the viewers to Robin's crush, a classmate and band member named Vickie.

While it's made clear Vickie has a boyfriend, Robin was in her bliss chatting with her crush at the end of Season 4 while Steve watched on in support of his best friend.

Duo: Max And Eleven

Image via Netflix

This duo, nicknamed "Elmax" by fans, didn't get off to the best start when Max joined the scene in Season 2. Despite Eleven's suspicions Max was fitting with her boyfriend, the tables soon turned when Eleven asks Max for relationship advice.

This led to a friendship full of mall shopping and ice cream eating during a memorable Season 3 montage to the tune of "Material Girl," but only time will tell this friendship's fate after Max was left in a coma at the end of Season 4.

Couple: Max And Lucas

Image via Netflix

Max is a strong, independent young woman who doesn't need a man, but Lucas Sinclair might just be the exception. It all started with their memorable first kiss at the Snow Ball, but things certainly snowballed from there.

Though the couple was broken up after Max's brother's death, Lucas never stopped caring for Max, and even stayed by her bedside while she lay comatose at the end of Season 4, proving these two may just be meant to be.

Duo: Dustin And Eddie

Eddie may have started out as an iffy character, but it didn't take long for him to prove his importance throughout Season 4, in both the Hellfire Club and in journeying through the Upside Down.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson at Lollapalooza

With Mike, Lucas, and Will off on other missions, it was Dustin who grew the closest to the Hellfire Club leader, turning him and Eddie into a short-lived duo up until Eddie's sacrifice ultimately killed him, leaving Dustin to mourn the impending death of his friend as Eddie died in his arms.

Couple: Dustin And Suzie

Image via Netflix

Sure, Mike and Eleven are endgame, and Joyce and Hopper are a hopeful pairing, but there may be no cuter couple on Stranger Things than Dustin and Suzie.

Despite not once even sharing an actual scene together since Suzie's debut in Season 3, it was her and Dustin's unexpected duet of "A Neverending Story" at the end of the season that raises than to top-tier status on the list of beloved Stranger Things couples.

NEXT: Quintessential 1980s Pop Culture Details 'Stranger Things' Gets Freakishly Accurate