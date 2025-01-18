Among the many technological and business developments in Hollywood filmmaking, the arrival and popularization of streaming will go down as one of the most important. The presence of streaming has allowed studios to deliver films straight to their audiences' homes, providing them with a means to immediately watch from the comfort of their couches. Eradicating obstacles like ticket prices, childcare and traffic, movie streaming has become immensely popular with a new generation of film watchers.

Out of the many (and counting) streaming services, Netflix has most successfully taken advantage of this new branch of the culture. Primarily known for its Netflix television originals, the platform has dedicated a lot of its resources to producing theatrical quality films, most notably in the action genre. However, as secretly as it might be kept, Netflix isn't the only streamer to produce entertaining and propulsive action films. Ranging from movie star vehicles to excellent reimaginings of beloved franchises, these are some of the action films that are heating the other streaming services.

10 'The Tomorrow War' (2021)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

In Chris McKay's futuristic sci-fi action film, soldiers from the year 2051 arrive in 2022 to warn of an upcoming extinction-level alien invasion. To stop this event, Chris Pratt's Dan Forester leads a mixed group of present-day soldiers and civilians who are sent to the future to fight the alien army. The Tomorrow War's expansive supporting cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson.

The Tomorrow War, through its intriguing and clever premise, provides an exciting adventure for sci-fi fans. Yvonne Strahovski and Sam Richardson's supporting performances were pointedly praised, as were the majority of the film's action sequences. In its use of a climate change metaphor, The Tomorrow War also aims to speak to a larger issue while entertaining audiences.

9 'Role Play' (2023)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via Prime Video

2023's Role Play follows an ordinary married couple attempting to juggle their successful careers and home lives. However, unknown to Dave (David Oyelowo), his wife, Emma (Kaley Cuoco), is a deadly assassin for hire. Predictably, as the details of her professional life come to light, it tests the limits of their seven-year marriage.

Role Play is an entertaining action flick that sees Kaley Cuoco pull off a different type of character than audiences might be used to seeing from her. Amidst all the action, though, is the chemistry-filled central relationship between Emma and Dave. Cuoco and Oyelowo's performances effortlessly convince audiences of their characters' shared history. Never taking itself too seriously, Role Play is consistently a light and fun watch, the perfect action vehicle to pass the time.

Role Play Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 14, 2023 Cast David Oyelowo , Kaley Cuoco , Bill Nighy , Connie Nielsen , Rudi Dharmalingam , Simon Delaney , Sonita Henry , Jade-Eleena Dregorius , Julia Schunevitsch , Stephanie Levi-John , Steffen Jung , Betty Kaplan , Dong Hyun Yoon , Moritz Berg , Angus McGruther , Dominic Holmes , Jonathan Failla , Stacy Thunes , Cornell Adams , Erkan Sulcani Director Thomas Vincent Runtime 101 minutes Writers Seth W. Owen Expand

8 'The Killer' (2024)

Streamer: Peacock

Image via Peacock

In a rare filmmaking move, John Woo directed 2024's The Killer, an American remake of his 1989 film of the same name. Set in France, this version starred Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Sam Worthington, and Eric Cantona. Attempts at an American remake of The Killer had been circulating for over 30 years, with John Woo on board to produce the most recent attempt. However, in 2015, following several false starts, Woo confirmed that he would direct the remake.

As is in line with John Woo's filmography, 2024's The Killer is an excellently staged action film. While not as groundbreaking or seminal as the 1989 film, the 2024 version more than holds its weight. Boasting several kinetic action sequences that only Woo can come up with, the film is engaging and thrilling, with surplus adrenaline-fueled thrills to satiate excited action film fans.

The Killer Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 22, 2024 Director John Woo Cast Omar Sy , Nathalie Emmanuel , Sam Worthington , Diana Silvers , Saïd Taghmaoui , Angeles Woo , Éric Cantona , Tchéky Karyo , Grégory Montel , Hugo Diego Garcia , Michaël Erpelding , Aurélia Agel , Guillaume Kerbusch , Fabrice Scott , Kelian Maréchaux , Elie Haddad , Lydie Muller , Etienne Guillou-Kervern , Vincent Winterhalter , Igor Skreblin , Octave Delepaule , Marius Delepaule , Kévin Table , David Clark , Jaz Deol Runtime 126 minutes Writers Brian Helgeland , Josh Campbell Expand

7 'Road House' (2024)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

In 2024, Doug Liman and Jake Gyllenhaal remade Patrick Swayze's action film Road House. In the film, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida roadhouse. While working there, Elwood Dalton (Gyllenhaal) comes into conflict with a local crime boss (Billy Magnussen) and his organization's psychotic enforcer (Conor McGregor). Daniela Melchior and Jessica Williams round out the cast.

While not necessarily an update on the original, 2024's Road House does deliver equal thrills for a new generation. The film's fight scenes are engaging and, in many instances, excitingly choreographed. Conor McGregor makes for a physically intimidating antagonist, and his faceoffs with Jake Gyllenhaal's Elwood Dalton are the highlights of the film. Although far from perfect, Road House is a gritty and sweaty action flick that will appeal to all those who love their action with an extra dose of stylistic flair.

6 'Without Remorse' (2021)

Amazon Prime Video

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In 2021, Amazon Prime Video stayed in the Tom Clancy business with their feature adaptation of his 1993 novel, Without Remorse, written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stefano Sollima. In Without Remorse, Michael B. Jordan stars as the Clancy protagonist, John Kelly, who embarks on a revenge path when his wife and members of his Navy SEAL unit are killed by Russian hitmen. A regular character in Clancy's Ryanverse novels, the 1993 novel was the first time Kelly's origin story was detailed.

Tapping into contemporary US-Russia tensions, Without Remorse is a sleek and prescient action thriller with a magnetic star performance at its center. Michael B. Jordan excels as the highly skilled, scorned man blinded by his singular desire for revenge. As can be expected from the director of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Without Remorse is packed with brilliant fight and gun choreography and entertaining action set pieces.

5 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

Max