Cinematic female roles have grown increasingly bold and capable as their stories have become more diverse. In the last decade, the women of these films are breaking barriers as symbols of strength and resilience. From horror, drama, action movies, and more, these characters stand defiant in the face of oppression and danger.

RELATED: 10 Great Female-Fronted Action Movies Worth Revisiting

While there are numerous solid female characters across the box office, these women are completely normal: no superpowers or superhuman physical abilities. Familiar with deceit, heartache, and sacrifice, the women of these stories are forces to be reckoned with.

Cassie Thomas — "Promising Young Woman" (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Revenge has no expiration date and Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is the grim reaper for sexual predators. Seeking justice for her friend's college rape that led to suicide, Cassie dedicates her life to sending a message to men who prey on vulnerable women. She tracks down the powerful and successful parties responsible for silencing the crime, teaching them a lesson with no forgiveness.

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman brings audiences a character capable of carrying out retribution without superpowers, espionage, or intense action sequences.

Lorraine Broughton — "Atomic Blonde" (2017)

Image via Focus Features

The female equivalent to James Bond, Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is an MI6 agent that kicks butt and takes names. Sent to sort out a double agent list in Cold War-era Berlin, Lorraine trusts only herself, her skills, and her wits.

RELATED: 'The 355's" Jessica Chastain Shares Her Thoughts on Female Spy Movies

She’s lethal with everything from a gun to a stiletto. This character proves that females do not need to take a back seat role in espionage stories. No stranger to strong lead roles, Theron demonstrates once again that she can carry a film in any genre.

Adelaide Wilson & Red — "Us" (2019)

A hero or a villain? It’s hard to tell who is who when it comes to these women. Both portrayed by Lupita Nyong’o, Red and Adelaide are linked by dark forces as one is a shadow version of the other. Orchestrating a world takeover, Red seeks revenge on Adelaide for the life she stole.

These women are forces to be reckoned with as both are willing to fight to the death to see their plan through. Adelaide does everything she can to protect her family and the life she built, while Red is an intelligent leader capable of overcoming the adversity she was dealt as a child.

Mildred Hayes — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

A real-life mother bear, this woman is not to be trifled with. After her daughter’s brutal rape and murder goes unsolved, Mildred pays for three billboards to taunt local police while holding them accountable for her daughter’s death.

Winning the Oscar for this role, Frances McDormand lets loose as a foul-mouthed Missouri woman who takes no slack from anyone. With a tough exterior and a heart full of pain, Mildred does her best to get by after the loss of her daughter. This character proves that there is no love like a mother’s.

Katniss Everdeen — "The Hunger Games" (2012)

Image Via Lionsgate

Having to grow up early is no easy task. For Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), that means volunteering your life for your sister’s. When her younger sister’s name is called for the annual Hunger Games, Katniss, the only real provider left for her family, steps in to save her sister.

This dystopian heroine portrays that teen girls are capable of the skills necessary to survive life or death conditions in the wilderness. Armed with her bow, this tomboy is a symbol of strength through her devotion to her family and her will to survive even the worst of circumstances.

Astrid Young Teo — "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

A woman of business and family, Astrid stays humble and compassionate of those around her. She is a friend to Rachel (Constance Wu) regardless of her status and does her best to support her husband with his insecurities. Flawless, Gemma Chan expertly embodies success and grace with this character.

RELATED: The Most Romantic Movies You Can Watch on HBO Max Right Now

Even in the face of her husband’s infidelity, she’s a picture of elegance. She finally understands by the end of the film, there’s no reason to hide her success. Astrid is an excellent role model to prove there’s no shame in taking pride in your accomplishments.

Gretta - "Begin Again" (2013)

Coming back from a breakup doesn’t have to be a momentous production. Feeling alone and trying to move on from a devastating breakup, Gretta (Kiera Knightly) finds herself producing her album alongside washed-up music executive, Dan (Mark Ruffalo). Gretta’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance is worthy of recognition.

This introvert’s story resonates with viewers as a motivation that keeping a passion alive during a difficult time can be life-changing. Her humbleness is organic and her story is telling that there isn’t always a revenge story when a relationship ends.

Harley Quinn — "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (2020)

Bold, brash, and the right amount of sass, this portrayal of Harley Quinn is the story she needed. Margot Robbie’s first take on this iconic villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad was bogged down by a poor script and messy editing. Birds of Prey is the rock bottom breakup audiences needed for her. No longer weighed down by Joker (Jared Leto), Harley is out to make a name of her own as she teams up with a few other intense personalities.

RELATED: The Best Superhero Comedy Movies of the 21st Century

While Harley does exist in the DC Universe, she doesn’t possess notable superpowers like other comic book characters. Tough as nails, her path to confident independence resonates with fans who may have gone through a similar feat.

Okoye — "Black Panther" (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Another mortal in a universe filled with superheroes is quick-witted Okoye (Danai Gurira). This Dora Milaje General is a symbol of loyalty and heart. Leading an army of women, she protects the Wakandan throne at all costs. Excellent in combat, she is a woman not to be messed with.

The dedication to her people and her leadership makes Okoye a candidate worthy of praise. Her human status and ability to succeed without superpowers make the character more realistic to identify with. She’s an icon for young viewers as brings a strong representation to the screen.

Imperator Furiosa — "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

Another hard-hitting woman, Imperator Furiosa is a heroine in a world without heroes. Rescuing a group of female prisoners, Furiosa searches for her oasis in a post-apocalyptic world, with help from a mysterious transient named Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy). Gritty, Furiosa is intelligent in the art of deception and a mechanical genius. She’s able to gain the trust of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and then turn her back on him to save his enslaved wives.

She’s a tough woman in an even tougher world. Her dilemma, while distinct from those she rescues, is similar: she desires to find a home where women are safe. Her determination and skill set maker her another notable character in Theron’s repertoire.

KEEP READING: Female Directors Made a Record Amount of Movies in 2019

'The Book of Boba Fett': New Character Posters Reveal the Bounty Hunter's Allies and Enemies And just who is that Wookiee with the Hutt Twins?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email