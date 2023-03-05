Studio Ghibli is one of the most iconic and influential Japanese animation studios, which is primarily known for its whimsical and delightful tales with unique styles and tropes of animation that differ from what can be seen in contemporary anime. So many of their stories are heartwarming and delightful and have an important place in the greater world of animation.

RELATED: Every Studio Ghibli Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

The studio is known for releasing classics like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Kiki's Delivery Service. However, this is just a small fraction of the amazing films the studio has under its belt because many of their other highest-rated films on IMDb are truly marvelous works of art.

10 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

Image via Toei Company

IMDb score: 7.8/10

Kiki's Delivery Service follows a young witch that attempts to settle into a new community on a mandatory year of independence. While this may be one of the simplest narratives in a Ghibli film, it is certainly carried by the characters and overall atmosphere the film explores.

There isn't much of a story within this film as it instead focuses on the various situations and struggles our protagonist encounters and overcomes. The film feels like a delightful set of vignettes as we watch Kiki attempt to regain a spark of joy towards a passion she now feels encumbered by. The film works as a profound exploration of the fatigue someone may experience when doing something they love far too much.

9 'Whisper of the Heart' (1995)

IMDb score: 7.9/10

Although Whisper of the Heart is one of Ghibli's lesser-known films, it still maintains a special spot in the studio's catalog as a simple and sweet slice of life. The film tells the story of Shizuku, a young girl with a passion for writing and storytelling who one day notices that a mysterious person has checked out her previous library books.

Despite being very low-stakes and down-to-earth, this film still captures that signature Ghibli charm. The core of this film flourishes by expressing some great messages about the creation of art and how one's self-esteem may affect this. There is a roster of charming characters to watch, and their struggles and bonds feel extremely relatable and human.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Studio Ghibli Movies, From 'Only Yesterday' to 'The Cat Returns'

8 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' (2013)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

The Tale of Princess Kaguya is a notable standout in the Studio Ghibli roster, and the main reason for this is the film's distinct animation style. The animation feels as if it is a watercolor painting brought to life, and this is a style that is vastly different from many other films in the catalog.

The story of Kaguya follows a tiny girl who is found inside a bamboo stalk and swiftly begins to grow in age and enthralls herself with the people and environment around her. While many of Hayao Miyazaki's films focus on grand worlds and fantastical elements, Isao Takahata's direction leads to the most deeply personal character explorations. This film is one of the many shining examples of that, alongside Only Yesterday and Grave of the Fireflies.

7 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind takes place in a world affected by the aftermath of a global war that caused serve damage to the planet. Princess Nausicaä leads one of the remaining communities of people in an epic struggle to restore the balance between humanity and nature in a world now overcome by a poisonous wilderness inhabited by large and powerful insects.

Conceptually, Nausicaä has one of the most interesting settings in any Ghibli film. The sprawling locations this film has to offer are truly fascinating on a visual and audio level and are given greater depth as we watch how the many different factions and species have adapted to live and interact with the world around them.

RELATED: 10 Best Creatures In Studio Ghibli Films

6 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Castle in the Sky follows the story of a pair of kids who have to race against a number of aerial pirates and foes in search of a legendary floating castle that holds great secrets.

This film, in particular, consists of a signature element that can be seen in many of Miyazaki's films: airships. Airships are showcased in many of his films, some including Porco Rosso and The Wind Rises. However, the vessels in this film have always felt the grandest and most elaborate as they are drawn to life with some striking designs and fantastic battle and flying sequences.

5 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

IMDb score: 8.1/10

My Neighbor Totoro tells the delightful tale of a family that moves into the country and discovers that the surrounding area is full of magical spirits from the forest. This film is just such a visual and atmospheric treat, consisting of some of the best scenery, art direction, and character designs from all of Ghibli. These include the unforgettable Cat Bus and the stars of the Ghibli logo themselves, the titular Totoros.

RELATED: The 5 Most Delicious Looking Foods In Studio Ghibli Movies

Besides Spirited Away, Totoro easily feels like one of the most iconic Ghibli films. Many of the characters are distinct and memorable, and it's a film that represents many of Ghibli's best qualities, being a charmingly sweet and aesthetically pleasing adventure that both children and adults can experience and relate to.

4 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

IMDb score: 8.2/10

Howl's Moving Castleis probably the most surreal Ghibli film there is, telling the story of a young woman who is cursed with the appearance and characteristics of an old bitter witch and has to confront an insecure young wizard to break the spell. However, their relationship very swiftly becomes more interconnected.

This film feels like one of the grandest Ghibli films in terms of its scope and setting, showcasing some truly vibrant and aesthetic locations, including beautiful scenery and landscapes, cozy little buildings and towns, and of course, the notorious moving castle. Every aspect of this film feels as if it were made in a fantasy world in itself due to the enhanced detail within its whimsical presentation.

3 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

IMDb score: 8.4/10

Princess Mononoke shines as one of the more mature outings from Ghibli, showcasing some impactful gore and extremely haunting imagery to present its themes. The film tells the story of a young prince who gets cursed by the evils of the forest and has to embark on a trip to find a cure. Along the way, our prince finds himself torn between a war between the creatures of the forest and the people who seek to destroy it.

RELATED: 2022 In Review: 10 Must-Watch Non-Disney Animated Films, From 'Puss in Boots 2' and 'Mad God'

The film has a lot of genuine messages to express nature and its importance to our planet and how the impact of humans causes death and destruction to the sacred wilderness. Every element of this film feels like it was crafted to perfection to create an authentic portrayal of man's harm to the environment and the balances that need to be met to live in harmony.

2 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

IMDb score: 8.5/10

Grave of the Fireflies is easily one of the most heart-wrenching films out of the entirety of Studio Ghibli's catalog and maybe even of all time. The film tells the tragic story of two young siblings who struggle to survive on their own during the heated final months of World War II.

While Ghibli is known for its light-hearted and whimsical stories that provide a positive message, Grave of the Fireflies is a strong reminder that the studio isn't afraid to be very realistic and horrifying in some of the subject matter it explores. The film doesn't shy away from expressing the true horrors of war and showcases a bleak snapshot of war-torn Japan during the time.

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

IMDb score: 8.6/10

It probably comes as no surprise that Spirited Away is the highest-rated studio Ghibli film, being one of the most highly praised and appreciated animated films of all time. The reason for this film's immensely deserved success is a combination of its breathtaking animation, whimsical and expansive worldbuilding, and expertly crafted story of a young girl who is mysteriously transported to an enchanted world full of fantastical spirits and creatures.

Spirited Away tells one of the most deeply human stories despite taking place in a fantasy world full of fictional characters. The film is very mature and genuine with the ideas it chooses to explore and provides an equally enchanting and haunting account of the importance of one's self. The film's universal praise proves why it is undoubtedly the most successful Studio Ghibli film to date.

KEEP READING: The 13 Best Anime Movies For Beginners, From 'Spirited Away' to 'Belle'