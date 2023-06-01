Fans and directors alike routinely complain about studio interference. David Fincher said that the execs tried to control him on the set of Alien 3, Studio Ghibli's Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind was butchered when the distributor cut it down to 95 minutes for the English release, and Paramount reportedly had a hand in M. Night Shyamlan's disastrous Avatar movie.

However, the reverse is also sometimes true. On occasion, the studio heads are right, and their changes actually make a film stronger. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the instances where studio interference worked out for the better.

10 'Star Wars: Rogue One' (2016)

Image via Lucasfilm

Rogue One is one of the best Star Wars movies in recent years, perhaps because it wasn't afraid to take risks. One of the highlights is a scene near the end where Darth Vader pulverizes many rebel fighters. However, this scene was a last-minute addition at the studio's behest. The execs also pressured director Gareth Edwards to cut some filler scenes.

RELATED: The 10 Most Stressful Horror Movies, According to Reddit

"Since we’ll never see the original film, it's hard to say if it would have been better than the theatrical release. However, people generally rave about its ending and that was the result of a reshoot ordered by Disney," said user MagnesiumStearate.

9 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Mad Max: Fury Road brought fans back to the heavy metal wasteland world of Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), quickly becoming a modern action classic. The film is filled to the brim with creativity and small details, but several Redditors suggested that much of this only made it into the movie thanks to intervention from the studio heads.

RELATED: 10 Best 2000s Live-Action Disney Movies That Aren't Remakes

"The production was a mess, they were going over schedule and over budget. Warner Bros. sent an exec out to the Namib Desert to see what the hell was going on. Upon arriving, George Miller showed them a rough cut of footage that they had. The exec promptly flew back to WB and insisted they give Miller and co. more time and more money. It sure as hell paid off. The movie won [six] Oscars, more than any film that year," said Redditor riegpsych325.

8 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

This cult classic stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled teenager who begins to experience strange visions of a giant rabbit named Frank, who tells him that the world will end in 28 days. As Donnie becomes increasingly detached from reality, he begins to manipulate time and space in an attempt to save himself and those around him. The movie has a terrific ending, which was actually selected by the studio, not director Richard Kelly.

RELATED: 10 TV Character Deaths That No One Saw Coming, According to Reddit

"Donnie Darko’s theatrical cut is the best version. Most of the stuff that was added from the director’s cut felt so unnecessary and ruins the room for interpretation that the original gave to the audience," said user FyreArsenal.

7 'The Exorcist III' (1990)

George C. Scott leads the third Exorcist film as Detective Kinderman, a police officer investigating a string of murders who stumbles upon a darker truth than he bargained for. While it's a far cry from the brilliance of the original, The Exorcist III is at least a big improvement over the woeful second installment.

"[The studio] made the fairly reasonable demand that it climax in an exorcism and it's both awesome and worth the buildup of the rest of the film. The original ending was just anti-climactic," said user MalignantFanAccount.

6 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Image by Alex Bailey/20th Century

Rami Malek rightfully won an Oscar for this hit musical biopic. Bohemian Rhapsody is an entertaining movie with killer performances, though some criticized it for not sticking to the facts of Freddie Mercury's life. However, if the rumors are to be believed, the rough cut was a disaster and only salvaged due to some clever editing.

"The reason Bohemian Rhapsody won an Oscar... is because the shot footage was an absolute unwatchable mess and needed to be salvaged into the semblance of a film through the edit. I would assume the final version is a combination of the editor and the studio's vision," said Redditor Consistent-Annual268.

5 'The Butterfly Effect' (2004)

Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher) learns that he has the ability to revisit moments from his past, so he sets out to rectify the mistakes he believes have led to the current state of his life. However, he soon realizes that every change he makes in the past creates unforeseen and disastrous ripples in the present.

"The Butterfly Effect was supposed to have a much darker ending (director's version) than the theatrical. All [three] different filmed endings are interesting in their own way, but I totally understand the studio's decision," said user rafaews.

4 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Disney

This animated comedy follows Emperor Kuzco (David Spade), a selfish and vain ruler transformed into a llama by his power-hungry advisor Yzma (Eartha Kitt). The film's humor is irreverent and often absurd, and the animation is bright, colorful, and full of energy. The standout character is Kronk, Yzma's dim-witted henchman, voiced by Patrick Warburton.

"It was going to be a completely different movie until Disney intervened late in the production," said Redditor merko_merk. "Now it's one of their funniest. They basically only kept the setting. There is a great 2002 documentary about it called The Sweatbox. Definitely worth a watch!"

3 'True Romance' (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

True Romance is a crime thriller written by Quentin Tarantino but directed by Tony Scott. It centers on the love story between Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette), two newlyweds fleeing from the mafia. Like Natural Born Killers, it remains intriguing as an example of what Tarantino's writing looks like in the hands of another filmmaker.

"The original ending (which was filmed) had a sad ending where Clarence dies and it ends with Alabama driving off saying she never loved him and blaming him for his death. Tarantino insisted on this ending, but both the director Tony Scott and the studio hated it and insisted on the happier ending in the film which I think works much better and even Tarantino has come around to saying it works better for the film," said user lostwanderer02.

2 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Tim Robbins is Andy Dufresne, a mild-mannered banker convicted of murdering his wife and her lover and sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary. Despite facing adversity, he forms a deep friendship with Red (Morgan Freeman), an inmate who can procure anything within the prison walls. The story culminates in a powerful ending that was insisted upon by the studio.

"It was the studio who asked for the ending where we see Andy and Red reunited on the beach in Zihuatanejo. The original ending was like in the book where Red is on the bus to the border and says 'I hope'," said one Redditor. "What a great call," replied user Ccaves0127.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

More than 50 years later, The Godfather remains a towering crime film, unsurpassed in its genre. It may come as a surprise given Francis Ford Coppola's reputation, but several Redditors felt that many of the best parts of The Godfather were actually the product of studio interference.

"I heard [Paramount executive Robert Evans] told Coppola to make it shorter first, then asked him to make it longer after he saw the short version," said Redditor 2KYGWI. "He also told them to remove the intermission that the film was going to have — 'It’s too powerful: we don’t want to let them off the hook' — damn straight," said user Chen_Geller.

KEEP READING: 10 Sci-Fi Movies With the Worst Science, According to Reddit