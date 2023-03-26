The rom-com is among the most revered genres in cinema, dating back to the medium's inception. From silent film to the Golden Age of Hollywood, the rom-com has endured until modern times, evolving and experimenting with actors, tones, and even other genres. Rom-coms often get underestimated or discarded as a "chick" genre, but they are much more.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Comedies On Netflix Right Now

Throughout its history, the rom-com has delivered some genuinely subversive efforts. From Prizzi's Honor to Punch-Drunk Love, these films have revolutionized the romantic comedy genre, whether because of their acidic humor, provocative themes, cynical humor, or a combination of all these factors.

10 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper star in 2012's rom-com Silver Linings Playbook. The film follows Pat Solatano, a man with bipolar who forms an unlikely bond with a young widow as they train for an upcoming dance competition.

Silver Linings Playbook works as a sports drama, a dark comedy, and a rom-com. Thanks to Cooper and Lawrence's electrifying chemistry, the film soars despite lacking conventional tropes usually found in romantic comedies. Silver Linings Playbook is sweet and heartfelt but surprisingly cynical, opting for a refreshingly honest approach to mental health and romance.

9 'So I Married An Axe Murderer' (1993)

Image via TriStar Pictures

Mike Myers stars in the 1993 romantic black comedy, So I Married an Axe Murderer. The story centers on Charlie, a recently married man on his honeymoon who suspects his new bride might be a notorious serial killer known for killing her victims during their honeymoon.

Featuring one of Myers' most understated performances, So I Married an Axe Murderer is a unique take on the rom-com genre. Although far from perfect, the film is darkly funny while remaining sweet and mostly positive about its portrayal of love. Aided by Amanda Plummer's delightfully gonzo performance, So I Married an Axe Murderer is an enjoyable twist on the classic rom-com.

8 'Romance & Cigarrettes' (2005)

Image via Boroturro

John Turturro assembled an impressive cast for his black musical romance comedy Romance & Cigarettes, including the late James Gandolfini, Susan Sarandon, and a scene-stealing Kate Winslet. The film tells the story of Nick and Kitty Murder, a couple whose marriage deteriorates after she finds out he's been having an affair with a much-younger woman named Tula.

RELATED: 10 All-Time Most Rewatchable Musicals

Featuring a delightful soundtrack and one of Winslet's wildest performances, Romance & Cigarettes is a unique albeit scattered look into marriage and fidelity. Wacky but compelling, the film subverts common notions of love, exploring its themes through a somewhat cynical but empathetic approach.

7 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter star in Joel Coen's 1987 crime comedy Raising Arizona. The film revolves around an ex-convict who steals a baby to satisfy his wife's desire for a child after finding they are infertile. However, the baby's rich father sends a bounty hunter after the kidnapper, putting the couple's new family at risk.

Like most Coen Brothers comedies, Raising Arizona is witty, hilarious, and biting. An absurd look into the lengths people will go to for love, the film is among the duo's most eccentric efforts, bolstered by the king of the eccentrics himself, Nicolas Cage. Exhuberant and hilarious, Raising Arizona is chaotic, utterly memorable, and unlike any romantic comedy in the business.

6 'Prizzi's Honor' (1985)

20th Century Studios

John Huston's Oscar-winning black romantic comedy Prizzi's Honor stars Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner as rival assassins who fall in love before realizing they must kill each other — Anjelica Huston co-stars in a scene-stealing role that won her the 1986 Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Offering a highly cynical look into love and some genuinely disturbing moments, Prizzi's Honor is a one-of-a-kind romantic comedy. Gone are the genre's sappy tropes, replaced by a relentless portrayal of love that some might find refreshing but others will consider outright unsettling. Nicholson and Turner make for a stellar pairing, while Huston's distinctive approach adds a layer of confidence and pessimism to an already deadly comedy.

5 'The War of The Roses' (1989)

As one of the most iconic stars of the '80s, Kathleen Turner starred in many of the decade's most memorable movies. Danny DeVito's The War of the Roses finds her starring opposite Michael Douglas as a wealthy married couple undergoing a messy and increasingly violent divorce.

Wicked and often quite cruel, The War of the Roses is relentless in portraying the bleakness of marriage. The film presents a discouraging and ultimately bitter depiction of love and the institution of marriage, elevated by a pair of stunning and uncompromisingly dark performances by Turner and Douglas.

4 'The Lobster' (2015)

Image via Element Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos' absurdist black comedy The Lobster stars Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz. Set in a hotel where guests must find a partner in a specific time frame or get turned into animals, the film revolves around recently-divorced David in his quest for a mate.

Finding the humor in the disturbing, The Lobster is a morbidly funny depiction of love. Thanks to Lanthimos' uniquely strange style, The Lobster is a subversive triumph. Romantic but dark, the film is an absurd critique of society's increasingly formulaic and automatized views of romance and the idea of a partner to give life any meaning.

3 'The Opposite of Sex' (1998)

Christina Ricci and Lisa Kudrow deliver Oscar-worthy performances in 1998's scathing dark comedy The Opposite of Sex. Ricci plays Dedee Truitt, a pregnant 16-year-old who seduces her step-brother's male lover and convinces him to steal $10,000 and run away with her.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies About Heartbreak & Lost Love, According To Letterboxd

The Opposite of Sex is hilarious and wicked, featuring Ricci and Kudrow at their most biting. With witty dialog and relatable characters, the film presents a realistic depiction of love at a time when society is cynical about it. Acerbic to a fault but endlessly entertaining, The Opposite of Sex is a romantic comedy for the new age and one of the most unfairly overlooked films of the '90s.

2 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Paul Thomas Anderson's 2002 absurdist romantic comedy Punch-Drunk Love stars Adam Sandler in one of his best on-screen roles. The actor plays Barry Egan, a mistreated and volatile man with social anxiety who falls in love with his sister's co-worker.

Like most of PTA's films, Punch-Drunk Love is restless and fascinating. Anderson brings out the best in Sandler, resulting in an odd but honest depiction of love and loneliness that benefits from Anderson's approach and Sandler's larger-than-life comedic persona. Punch-Drunk Love is a sweet, delightful, and unpredictable entry into the rom-com genre that will never cease to amaze.

1 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Oscar-winner Ruth Gordon stars opposite Bud Cort in Hal Ashby's deliciously dark romantic comedy Harold and Maude. The film chronicles the relationship between Harold, a 19-year-old obsessed with death, and Maude, a 79-year-old woman with a unique outlook on life.

Quite possibly the most atypical rom-com in the history of rom-coms, Harold and Maude is a daring portrayal of love. Many will probably be scandalized by the film's off-putting, relentlessly aggressive approach, but that's what makes Harold and Maude so unique, so transgressive and vital for a genre that usually settles for the bare minimum.

KEEP READING: 10 Comedy Movies That Are Actually Sad