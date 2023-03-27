HBO's Emmy-award-winning show, Succession is a dark comedy starring Brian Cox as media tycoon and patriarch, Logan Roy. Amid Logan's uncertain health, his children fight to gain control of the family company and global conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, ensuing the Roy family deeper into the world of corruption, greed and betrayal.

With Succession's fourth and final season already underway, there are dozens of memorable episodes from the series that rank high among fans including "Safe Room" from season 2 and the most recent jaw-dropping finale, "All the Bells Say." Out of Succession's three seasons, which are the highest-rated episodes ranked according to IMDb?

10 "Hunting"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.0 /10

Greg (Nicholas Braun) agrees to meet with an author who is writing an unauthorized biography on Logan but during the interview, he starts to think his involvement will jeopardize his current standing with the Roy family. Logan announces to his management team that against their judgment, he's going to make another attempt at acquiring a rival media company.

According to GQ, series writer, Jesse Armstrong, the setting in Hungary for the Roy family hunting trip was inspired by Josef Stalin's dinner parties where he was known to create his own method of entertainment by playing cruel practical jokes on his guests. The episode is noted for the sadistic game Logan plays, "Boar on the Floor," as a way to find out who in his company is leaking information to outside sources.

9 "Safe Room"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.0 /10

Logan and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) plan to move in on a rival company while Shiv (Sarah Snook) assists with overseeing Waystar RoyCo's daily operations and Roman (Kieran Culkin) joins the company training program. Meanwhile, Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) attend the funeral of a board member who has a controversial past that could compromise Connor's future political ambitions.

Critics considered "Safe Room" to be one of Succession's best episodes ever, noting the balance of humor and serious subjects including Kendall's mental health. The episode also marked a significant moment for Kendall and his character development as he's pushed further and further away from his morals and over the ethical line.

8 "Which Side Are You On?"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 9.1 /10

Kendall attempts to outsmart his father by staging a vote of no confidence against Logan among the company's board members and tries to get as many shareholders as possible on his side. While Kendall and Roman recruit supporters, Shiv gets closer to a potentially dangerous but promising next step in her political career.

Tensions are high in the episode, "Which Side Are You On?" as Kendall makes a very bold and risky move against his father. According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Armstrong said the vote of no confidence against Logan was inspired by Disney's 2004 shareholders meeting which resulted in voting out company chairman, Michael Eisner.

7 "The Disruption"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.1 /10

While a federal investigation of the company weighs on the Roy family, Kendall becomes aware of his public image giving interviews and obsessively checking his social media. As Kendall adds fuel to his own downfall, Logan and his team plan their own PR strategy that requires Roman's support.

Between the twisted backstabbing and Kendall's complex ego, "The Disruption" is the tensest episode of Succession's third season. As father and son continue to be at odds, Kendall's efforts resonate with audiences as both pathetic and unfortunate as he shields his neediness with arrogance. The episode was also praised for a pivotal turn in Shiv's character who proves that she's impulsive but also sharp as a tack.

6 "Nobody Is Ever Missing"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2018)

IMDb Rating: 9.2 /10

As Tom (Matthew Macfrayden) and Shiv's wedding approaches, Logan receives word of a corporate takeover orchestrated by Kendall. Everyone's all smiles for the big day, but the joyful event indirectly serves as a backdrop for the continuing conflicts between the Roy family. Kendall makes an impulsive decision that could ruin his entire family and despite their feuding, Logan still comes to his son's rescue.

The show's first season finale, "Nobody Is Ever Missing," showcases how Logan treats his family as if it were just another business. While many would believe Logan covering for Kendall is what any father would do for their son, Logan's concern lies more with the family's public image and reputation than Kendall's well-being. Kendall's accident was inspired by the 1969 car accident involving Senator Ted Kennedy in Chappaquiddick as well as the cover-up of the incident which claimed the life of Mary Jo Kopechne.

5 "DC"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/ 10

Logan and Kendall travel to Washington D.C. with Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and Tom to testify before the Senate about allegations of sexual misconduct onboard their company cruise ships. Meanwhile, Roman flies to Turkey to present his business proposal when his trip takes a frightening unexpected, turn.

"DC" brings an earlier subplot of the family's cruise ships from season one to the forefront as the Roys are forced to answer for their company's actions. Compared to other episodes, "DC" sets a darker tone around the characters and emphasizes the truly rotten qualities of Logan and the Roy family, reminding fans that Succession is about bad people.

4 "Tern Haven"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.3 /10

Logan and the Roy family meet with another billionaire family, the Pierces, at their estate, Tern Haven, in Long Island to discuss the next steps in acquiring their family company, Pierce Global Media. As the families mingle with one another, tensions start to rise as the Pierce children pry into the personal lives of the Roy children.

"Tern Haven" introduces the left-winged Pierce family specifically Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) who had previously only been mentioned in the series. The families' political differences serve as fuel to the fire as their meeting quickly goes from professional to personal. While the Pierce family isn't directly based on any real-life billionaires, the narrative between the Pierce and Roy family was inspired by members of the American Taylor and Chandler media families.

3 "Chiantishire"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.3 /10

While trying to finalize Waystar's acquisition of a major streaming company, GoJo, the Roy family flies to Tuscany to attend the wedding of Logan's second wife, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter). Shiv learns a secret from her mother that severely impacts her personal choice of becoming a mother herself.

The episode's title, "Chiantishire," was coined from the nickname for a region in Tuscany where wealthy British people either live or spend their holiday. It was filmed on location in Italy. According to The New Yorker, showrunner Jesse Armstrong credited the work of E.M. Forster as the major inspiration behind the episode, specifically the film adaption of Forster's novel, A Room With a View.

2 "This Is Not For Tears"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.8 /10

Greg appears before the Senate to testify about the sexual misconduct on the Brightstar Cruises and struggles through the questioning. While Logan tries to decide who will be the scapegoat for the company scandal, Roman expresses his concern about the company's new source of financing leading to Kendall suggesting a familiar alternative choice.

The ending of "This Is Not For Tears" was meant to serve as the pinnacle point of Logan's relationship with his kids. Despite his cruel nature, Logan does (in his own way) love his kids but at this moment, he's giving them a dose of tough love forcing them to face the harsh realities of the world that he has shielded from them their entire lives.

1 "All The Bells Say"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.8 /10

The Roy children discover that GoJo CEO, Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) made a generous offer to Logan and if he accepts, it could have a detrimental impact on his children and their future with the company. As Shiv, Roman, and Kendall strategize their next move, Logan weighs his options with the help of an unlikely source.

"All The Bells Say" was a showstopping season finale that left a wild cliffhanger and most fans in utter disbelief. The episode received universal praise and was noted for portraying the Roy children talking out their problems with each other and revealing a genuine bond between the siblings that fans rarely get to see.

