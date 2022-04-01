Nothing was quite like HBO's Succession. With its explosive mix of comedy and drama, the series swept award shows and topped critics' lists during its run. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the Roy family, as each of them tries to vie for power in their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo.

The cast members all shine in their own ways, and Nicholas Britell's soundtrack sets the emotional tone, but it's the show's writing that really elevates Succession's best episodes. The best episodes from the award-winning series highlight fantastic performances from its talented cast, as well as feature some of the show's most crucial storylines that would shape Succession's dysfunctional family dynamics. Following Succession's numerous wins at the 75th Emmy Awards, it's the perfect time to revisit its greatest episodes.

20 "Secession"

Season 3, Episode 1 (2021)

Image via HBO

Set in the immediate aftermath of Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) explosive press conference attacking his father’s culpability in Waystar’s cover-up of sexual misconduct spanning decades, Succession's Season 3 premiere hits the ground running. Knowing he is disbanded from his family, Kendall tries to establish a base of operations for the war to come. Meanwhile, Logan (Brian Cox) makes for Sarajevo to strategize while Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) are sent to New York, with one of them set to temporarily stand as CEO of the company.

Rapid-paced and incredibly efficient in its ability to further the narrative and establish the outline for Season 3 while giving every moment the perfect amount of depth, “Secession” is a masterclass in writing even if it doesn’t contain many big moments in its own right. The performances are typically brilliant, from Snook and Culkin’s nuanced apprehension to Strong’s erratic and hollow self-assurance, while the episode is laced with Succession’s trademark satirical wit that ensures Season 3 was off to a flying start.

19 "Rehearsal"

Season 4, Episode 2 (2023)

Image via HBO

Family drama abounds in the Season 4 episode “Rehearsal” in which the three Roy siblings, all aligned against their father, attend Connor’s (Alan Ruck) wedding rehearsal only to learn that Willa (Justine Lupe) might be getting cold feet. Heading out on the town together, they blow off steam at a karaoke bar, but their friendly celebrations are interrupted when Logan intrudes to discuss business with them.

The phrase “you are not serious people” can still be heard clearly in the ears of all fans of the series, as Logan’s best efforts to convince his children to cooperate with the GoJo deal crumble into an exasperated woe. The conniving and underhand deals that all the Roy siblings are involved in progress further, with Roman’s ongoing communications with Logan being unveiled. Balancing heartfelt family cheer with the cold and callous demeanor of the Roys, “Rehearsal” is a focused and surprisingly wholesome episode that still includes a few barbed twists.

18 "Safe Room"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2019)

Sprawling and brilliant, “Safe Room” sees all the Roys and Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Greg in action. Connor attempts to garner support for his presidential campaign at “Mo” Lester’s funeral, Roman begins a six-week management training program, while Shiv ponders why Logan and Kendall have become so close. Gunshots in the building enforce a lockdown that sees Kendall and Logan discuss a deal with PGM representative Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter), while Tom and Greg find themselves in an inadequate safe room while the former makes inquiries into an anchor’s alleged Nazi sympathies.

Juggling the premise’s innate and painfully relevant darkness with black comedy and business politics, “Safe Room” is a sharp and skewering highlight of Succession’s second season. Kendall’s arc develops beautifully, culminating in a poignant and emotional scene between him and Shiv. “Safe Room” also marks Holly Hunter’s first appearance in the series, as well as the introduction of the bizarre sexual dynamic in Roman and Gerri’s working relationship.

17 "Tailgate Party"

Season 4, Episode 7 (2023)

Image via HBO

“Tailgate Party” sees the Roy siblings, still reeling from their father’s death, put on a traditional pre-election party which becomes a labyrinth of betrayal and blackmail. Shiv demands that Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) attend to combat Kendall and Roman’s efforts to sabotage the deal. Kendall works with a campaign insider to manipulate the party to his advantage, and damning information of GoJo is brought to light. Kendall and Matsson have a brief verbal spat, while Tom and Shiv’s relationship grows more complicated.

While there is a surface-level gleam of energetic fun, there is an unmistakable tension that simmers throughout the episode, one that is both heightened and made more comical thanks to Skarsgård’s prominent presence. Snook and Macfayden also shine in the episode, with their wavering romance put under the microscope as both their characters reveal some harsh truths about each other. All in all, “Tailgate Party” is a scintillating hour of television that exemplifies both the heart-pounding tension and comedic punch of Succession at its very best.

16 "Church and State"

Season 4, Episode 9 (2023)

Following the heart-racing calamity of the election, “Church and State” resumes the very next day with the Roys having to attend Logan’s funeral while protests erupt targeting ATN for their premature call of the election for Jeryd Mencken (Justin Kirk). Tom tries to control the situation from ATN while Shiv positions herself favorably as Mencken insists on Waystar having an American CEO when Matsson takes over. An overwhelmed Roman is unable to give a eulogy at the funeral, leading him to, in an ashamed an humiliated state, provoke the protesters.

With an extended 74-minute runtime, “Church and State” explores a lot of plot, juggling the emotional heft of Logan Roy’s funeral with a plethora of set-up work ahead of the series finale. The speeches given perfectly embody their respective characters – particularly James Cromwell’s searing performance of Ewan’s monologue – while pathos and comedy are balanced impressively. The chess pieces all aligned beautifully as well, making for a rousing and effective penultimate episode that is a testament to the writing and acting that defined the series’ excellence.

15 "Hunting"

Season 2, Episode 3 (2019)

In one of the most uncomfortable episodes of Succession, Logan subjects Tom, Karl (David Rasche), and Greg to a humiliating game of "boar on the floor," supposedly to test their loyalty. At Logan’s behest, the three of them crawl and oink while fighting over bits of sausage. It’s one of the most shocking examples of Logan’s casual cruelty – and also of his worldview. When Greg protests that the rules of the game make no sense, Logan replies, “There are no f**king rules.”

Part of what makes the scene work so well is that the show gives the viewer so little information about "boar on the floor." Is it a real game? Has Logan inflicted it on his subordinates before? Is it a joke or something deadly serious? Tom speaks for the audience when he says, “How the f**k would I know, Greg? You think I have a rational explanation for this?”

14 "Retired Janitors of Idaho"

Season 3, Episode 5 (2021)

This is possibly the funniest Succession episode, and that’s saying a lot. It revolves around the Waystar shareholder meeting, where the fate of the company hangs in the balance. Moments before Logan is meant to reassure the shareholders that all is well, he becomes feverish and delirious. While Logan rants about dead cats and yells at people who aren’t there, Tom, Shiv, and Roman try to avert catastrophe.

The episode succeeds because it crams all of the characters into one place, where their personalities collide and insults fly. As they race against time, the show becomes almost as tense as a thriller, which only adds to the hilarity. It also shows Logan at an embarrassingly low weak point, which still somehow doesn't diminish his intimidating effect on the rest of the team.

13 "The Disruption"

Season 3, Episode 3 (2021)

Image via HBO

“The Disruption” is one of Succession’s most brutal episodes. Kendall sets up speakers that blare Nirvana’s "Rape Me" while Shiv tries to give a speech addressing the sexual assault allegations against Waystar. In response, Shiv publishes a letter slamming Kendall for his mental health and addiction issues, to the disapproval of their other siblings.

It is often said that Succession makes being wealthy look miserable, and this episode does that more than any other. By the end of the hour, each of the Roy siblings is hurt and alone. Kendall and Shiv's relationship looks especially irreparable, which makes their reconciliation in the season finale all the more touching.

12 "Which Side Are You On?"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2018)

Image via HBO

This episode from Season 1 offers the first taste of the backstabbing and power moves that are hallmarks of the series. In the episode, Kendall attempts to oust Logan from his own company via a vote of no confidence. However, everything that could go wrong for Kendall does. His helicopter is grounded, so he has to take a car to the meeting. But then he gets caught in traffic too and must run on foot. Finally, at the last minute, Roman sides with Logan, dooming the vote – and Kendall.

This is a fascinating episode because it shows Kendall temporarily stripped of his wealth and all the power that comes with it. Kendall has never been the most relatable character, but as he sprints down crowded streets, urgently trying to rescue his plan, he almost seems like a normal person.

11 "Nobody Is Ever Missing"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2018)

Image via HBO

In this rollercoaster of an episode, Kendall hits rock bottom in more ways than one, becoming a TV character who ends up in a worse place from where they started. He seemingly finally outmaneuvers Logan, only to drunkenly crash a car into a lake and end up crying in his father’s arms. This would have inevitable ramifications for his future in the company and within his family.

The episode perfectly encapsulates the show’s themes around power and its corrosive effects. While the Roys are concerned with their power squabbles, their actions ripple outward and devastate the lives of ordinary people, from the sexual assault victims on the cruises to the waiter in Kendall’s car. As Logan says: "No real person involved."

10 "DC"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2019)

Image via IMDB

This is the episode where the skeletons in Waystar’s closet start banging to come out. The Roys are called to testify before Congress regarding the sexual assault allegations first hinted at the start of Season 1. There are explosive revelations when the testimonies are given, most being calculated attempts at staying in or gaining power.

As expected, the Roys find unique ways to embarrass themselves at the deposition. In particular, the audience is introduced to the iconic line “You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking a few Gregs,” which could be a thesis statement for the Tom/Greg relationship. But this episode is also notable because of how it lays bare the rot at the core of the Roy empire. ​​​​​​Morality means little to the show's main characters. Not even a government hearing can get them to take their actions seriously.

9 "Honeymoon States"

Season 4, Episode 4 (2023)

Image via HBO

Still reeling from Logan's unexpected death in the show, "Honeymoon States" starts with another shocker – Shiv is pregnant. Audiences barely have time to process the news before it's time for Logan's wake. Anyone who thought this would be a somber occasion would be disappointed (or pleasantly surprised) to learn that the fight for power begins. With a contentious piece of paper with Kendall's name on it, Ken and Roman are named co-CEOs, at least until the GoJo deal is closed.

The episode highlights how there really is no rest for the wicked, as the sharks begin to circle even before Logan is laid to rest. The kids are simultaneously grieving and scrambling to position themselves in their new reality, and Kerry is unceremoniously booted out and sent back "to her little apartment."

8 "Tern Haven"

Season 2, Episode 5 (2019)

This episode revolves around Logan’s attempt to purchase PGM, the company owned by the Pierce family. While they are political polar opposites, the Roys and Pierces are similarly dysfunctional (and have a shared love of obscene wealth, of course). Shiv is humiliated when Logan denies that she will become CEO, while Kendall and Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) bond over their similar backgrounds – and shared addictions.

This episode is so impactful because it reveals all the idiosyncrasies of the characters. It explores Shiv's ambition, Roman's sexual eccentricities, and Kendall's need for connection. That this all takes place over one tense, hilarious, and immaculately scripted dinner makes it all the more impressive.

7 "Chiantishire"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2021)

The penultimate episode of Season 3 is a rough one for all the Roy children. Connor’s marriage proposal to Willa goes unanswered. Shiv has a bruising conversation with their mother. Kendall sits down with Logan face-to-face only to realize he’s truly been beaten. And Roman accidentally sends his dad a dick pic in what might be the most Roman scene ever.

"Chiantishire" demonstrates Succession’s ability as a series to veer from comedy to tragedy and back. The audience laughs at the Roy siblings' mishaps, but somehow the show also encourages the viewer to sympathize with them. They might be spoiled heartless overgrown children, but they are children nonetheless, and the hold their abusive upbringing has on them is plain to see.

6 "Kill List"

Season 4, Episode 5 (2023)

Image via HBO

Just a few days after the death of their father, the Roy siblings fly to Norway for GoJo's annual retreat, by the somewhat forced invitation of its CEO, Lukas Matsson. It's not the first time audiences meet Matsson and hear about his company, but it is the episode that highlights how cutthroat the CEO can really be.

The unforgettable moment of the episode also defines the future of Waystar, as Roman makes a mistake (alongside Ken) by having an emotional outburst that only encourages Matsson to finalize his purchase of the company. In the background, Shiv positions herself alongside the new threat and potentially powerful ally. The cards are finally falling into place so soon after Logan's death, setting up more explosive final episodes for the series.

5 "This Is Not for Tears"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2019)

Image via HBO

"What could you possibly kill, that you loved so much, it would make the sun rise again?" The sexual assault allegations have hit the news and the shareholders are baying for blood. In this episode, the Roy clan debates who they will offer up as the blood sacrifice. Logan decides that Kendall will be the fall guy. But in a shocking TV plot twist, Kendall holds a press conference and announces that his father was aware of the crimes at Waystar all along.

What makes this episode work so well is that Logan intended to exploit Kendall’s guilt over the waiter’s death in Season 1. Instead, at the last moment, Kendall sees the undeniable truth about his father: Logan is cruel and greedy and does not care about the hurt his actions cause. Far from being the end for Kendall, this episode marks the start of his rebirth.

4 "America Decides"

Season 4, Episode 8 (2023)

It's election night, and Kendall and Roman continue to argue about Jeryd Mencken's extreme politics and how it could affect Waystar. Meanwhile, Shiv is still cultivating her seemingly improving relationship with Matsson. A brief argument between Tom and Shiv ends with both of them hurt, which just makes Tom's job that night at ATN that much tougher. Mencken ends up winning Arizona, which prompts ATN to prematurely announce his triumph.

"America Decides" underscores the fact that behind the freedom promised by democracy, powerful individuals are deciding the country's fate, especially during elections. Just like everything else in the series, it becomes a game of who ends up with more influence and wealth than when they started, all thanks to some tough decisions, as Kendall's chilling final line emphasizes. Of course, the painful scene between Tom and Shiv is also a highlight of the episode.

3 "All the Bells Say"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

Season 3 gave fans yet another incendiary finale. It starts with Kendall telling Shiv and Roman about the car crash. In what may be the show’s most heartfelt scene, the Roy siblings try to provide some support to one another. They even temporarily put aside their differences to take on their father. However, their plan fails because Tom has told Logan what they intend to do.

Tom's betrayal is hinted at all season. During their diner meeting, Tom tells Kendall that he's never seen Logan "get f**ked" once. And who could forget him telling Greg about the Roman emperor Nero, who murdered his wife and married his slave? As a result, the episode ends with a complete upending of the power dynamics. The children are out and Tom is on top. In this way, it demonstrates another of Succession's key themes: not only is power corrupting, but it's fickle, too. One's place in the hierarchy is never guaranteed. All of this set the stage for a gripping Season 4.

2 "With Open Eyes"

Season 4, Episode 10 (2023)

Image via Max

Succession ended in an explosive and spectacular fashion with Season 4's "With Open Eyes," which sees the siblings scrambling to secure their future as Kendall tries to block the GoJo deal. The once-opposing Shiv soon agrees to form a voting block with his siblings after she learns that Matsson doesn't actually plan on installing her as CEO. It all comes to a head in a tense 6–6 tie around the GoJo deal, with the final decision resting on Shiv. At the last minute, she chooses to vote against Kendall.

"With Open Eyes" is a whirlwind of an episode that serves as a fitting ending for the show. It displayed the siblings' high highs as it seemed like they would finally get what they wanted, only for that hope to come crashing down as Shiv made the only decision she could. In the end, none of them were worthy successors to the empire Logan kept dangling in front of them, with the finale giving the Roys what they deserved.

1 "Connor's Wedding"

Season 4, Episode 3 (2023)

Image via HBO

Three episodes into the final season, Succession shocks audiences by killing off Logan Roy. His sudden death happens on the same day as Connor and Willa's wedding (which they still push through with), and on the day Logan was flying to Sweden with his top team to meet Mattson.

The episode had some of the best performances from Succession's main characters, notably Sarah Snook, whose reaction as Shiv to her father's death captured what everyone was feeling at that moment. "Connor's Wedding" became a huge topic of discussion among fans online, sparking debates about the decision to write Logan out of the show. Now also an Emmy-Award winner, it's a bold, unforgettable, and dramatic episode that astonished viewers and reminded everyone of just how invested they are in the events in the HBO series.

NEXT: The Best 'Succession' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb