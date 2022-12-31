Common wisdom will likely tell a filmmaker that they should take their time ending a story. A great way to make sure an ending is satisfying is to ensure it concludes everything that came before, and help viewers feel like they didn't waste time watching. Ending a movie's story too abruptly can run the risk of feeling random and being funny, which might be okay if you're making a comedy, but that's not exactly desirable if that humor wasn't intentional.

There are abrupt endings to serious movies that actually work, however, and also aren't intended to be cliffhangers for future sequels to resolve. They'll often be there to make some kind of thematic point, or otherwise intended to impact the viewer in some way and leave them thinking. Some remarkable movies all used intentionally sudden endings for dramatic effect, and were mostly successful in doing so, even if these endings are sometimes frustrating on a first watch.

'The 400 Blows' (1959)

While The 400 Blows does have a series of sequels that see its main character, Antoine Doinel, grow from an adolescent to a young man, it's not accurate to call its abrupt ending a cliffhanger. The 12-year-old Antoine is shown to have a chaotic and unstructured lifestyle, with the ending reflecting this by having a sudden freeze-frame during a chase scene, leaving Antoine's immediate safety up in the air.

Reading the ending as a comment on Antoine feeling lost could be reaching, and some may instead feel like The 400 Blows is just trying to be artistic and unconventional by having essentially no resolution. Either way, it is memorable, whether you like it or not, and is a big reason for The 400 Blows being one of the best-known of the French New Wave.

'The Thing' (1982)

Rightfully standing as one of John Carpenter's best-known movies, The Thing is classic 1980s horror through and through. It reworks the premise of 1951's The Thing from Another World into something more suspenseful, dark and violent, being about a shape-shifting alien who targets a group of researchers in Antarctica, taking their lives and identities one by one.

The suddenness of the ending might have been one of the things that made it so critically divisive upon release. Things conclude with two men from the team left sitting beside each other, with little to no hope for rescue, and each still unsure of whether the other is who he says he is. It's chilling (pun intended), and leaves the viewer feeling uneasy even after the credits have started rolling.

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

No Country for Old Men starts off feeling like a relatively straightforward Neo-Western/crime-thriller, but takes great delight in subverting more and more of the genre's conventions as it goes on. The sheriff seems too old and out-of-the-loop to do much, the villain appears unkillable no matter how much damage he sustains, and the guy who seems like the protagonist dies off-screen a while before the movie ends.

It all concludes with a mysterious scene where Tommy Lee Jones's sheriff character is explaining a dream he had, shortly after the villain, Anton Chigurh, seems to have made a clean break. He finishes explaining his dream and then the credits roll, and it almost feels like a scene or two's missing. However, the empty feeling of dread conveyed, as a result, makes the movie's story all the more strong, and while frustrating at first, feels suitable once you sit with it for a bit.

'The Birds' (1963)

Alfred Hitchcock was unafraid to challenge audiences whilst also providing them with accessible entertainment, and his 1963 film The Birds demonstrates this well. It is a fairly straightforward horror movie about people in a small town trying to avoid swarms of deadly birds, but it's paced in an interesting way, lacks a traditional music score, and deliberately has no concrete conclusion.

This sense of bucking convention can also be seen in the ending, where the birds cease attacking people, allowing the surviving characters to cautiously exit the house they were holed up in. It creates a sense of unease, because it's uncertain if or when they'll start attacking again, and whether the characters will be able to stay alive if/when they do.

'Safe' (1995)

Featuring a commanding lead performance from Julianne Moore, Safe is a movie that's as strange and cold as it is unexpectedly engrossing. It's a bleak drama about a woman who develops an intense sensitivity to chemicals, with her physical symptoms getting progressively worse throughout the film's first half.

The second half of Safe sees the protagonist staying at an odd retreat called Wrenwood, which may well be some sort of cult that wants to exploit her or worsen her life, rather than help her condition. The film leaves Moore's character, Carol, at this retreat, ensuring audiences will never know if she got better, or what her condition exactly was in the first place.

The original ending of 'Clerks' (1994)

Clerks is a movie about feeling lost in life, and doing the best you can to pass time at a dead-end job. Its ending leaves a few things up in the air (enough for two sequels at least), but it originally had a planned ending that was far darker and more abrupt than what viewers ended up getting.

The film was planned to end with an armed robbery which would feature main character, Dante, being shot and killed right before the movie suddenly cut to credits (according to Rolling Stone). It would have clashed with the consistently comedic tone of what came before, and the ending as it stands is abrupt and thematically appropriate enough, without being as bleak or needlessly violent.

'The Sword of Doom' (1966)

An iconic samurai movie that isn't afraid to show the more brutal side of the lifestyle, The Sword of Doom follows a lone swordsman with serious bloodlust. He kills indiscriminately and doesn't seem to have any morals, leading to him violently clashing with just about everyone he comes across.

It abruptly ends during one large fight scene, which was originally intended as a cliffhanger to be resolved in a sequel. However, since that sequel never happened, The Sword of Doom stands as having one jarring (but effective) conclusion that maintains a sense of dread and horror beyond the film's final gruesome images.

'American Graffiti' (1973)

American Graffiti is one of the defining coming-of-age movies of the 1970s, and is probably the most famous movie directed by George Lucas that isn't set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. It focuses on a group of friends enjoying the last days of summer vacation in 1962, emphasizing characters and a relaxed atmosphere over having a traditional narrative.

The ending stands in contrast to this, however, as the viewer is suddenly informed through a text-only epilogue that two of the four main characters end up dying tragically young: one while fighting in the Vietnam War, and the other in a car accident. It's jarring and abrupt, but speaks to the unpredictability of life, and the added hardships of life as an adult versus life as a carefree teenager.

'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)

Sam Raimi returned to horror with Drag Me to Hell; the genre that helped make him a well-known director back in the 1980s, with the Evil Dead series. It's a frenetic and gross (and surprisingly not R-rated) horror movie about a young woman who has a horrible curse put on her after she takes part in foreclosing an elderly woman's home.

Despite fighting for survival throughout the entire movie, the protagonist's efforts aren't enough, and she is indeed suddenly dragged to hell in the film's final scene. Seeing someone go through so much and ultimately not exceed can be brutal, but then again, horror movies wouldn't be as suspenseful if none ever ended like this.

'Troll 2' (1990)

Troll 2 is a notoriously silly B-movie that's held up as one of the prime examples of a "so-bad-it's-good" film. It follows a family who move to a new town and find themselves targeted by the apparent goblin population, with the family's young son the only one who has any idea that they're in danger.

To call the sudden, bleak ending scary might be a stretch, but it's at least not quite as laughable as other parts of Troll 2. The protagonist's mother is turned into green goo off-screen, with things ending right after the hero sees she's being eaten by the not-quite-defeated goblins. There is no Troll 3 to elaborate things further, either.

