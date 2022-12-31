Common wisdom will likely tell a filmmaker that they should take their time ending a story. A great way to make sure an ending is satisfying is to ensure it concludes everything that came before, and help viewers feel like they didn't waste time watching. Ending a movie's story too abruptly can run the risk of feeling random and being funny, which might be okay if you're making a comedy, but that's not exactly desirable if that humor wasn't intentional.

There are abrupt endings to serious movies that actually work, however, and also aren't intended to be cliffhangers for future sequels to resolve. They'll often be there to make some kind of thematic point, or otherwise intended to impact the viewer in some way and leave them thinking. Some remarkable movies all used intentionally sudden endings for dramatic effect, and were mostly successful in doing so, even if these endings are sometimes frustrating on a first watch. It can help make a real impact, or leave the viewer shaken and on edge leaving the movie they've just watched, which can be a feeling that some filmmakers do indeed want to provoke. The following movies are generally successful with their abrupt ending, making the unsatisfying feel oddly fitting, and perhaps even unconventionally satisfying.

15 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

Directed by François Truffaut

While The 400 Blows does have a series of sequels that see its main character, Antoine Doinel, grow from an adolescent to a young man, it's not accurate to call its abrupt ending a cliffhanger. In one of the best movies of the 1950s, the 12-year-old Antoine is shown to have a chaotic and unstructured lifestyle, with the ending reflecting this by having a sudden freeze-frame during a chase scene, leaving Antoine's immediate safety up in the air.

Reading the ending as a comment on Antoine feeling lost could be reaching, and some may instead feel like The 400 Blows is just trying to be artistic and unconventional by having essentially no resolution. Either way, it is memorable, whether you like it or not, and is a big reason for The 400 Blows being one of the best-known of the French New Wave.

14 'The Thing' (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Rightfully standing as one of John Carpenter's best-known movies, The Thing is classic 1980s horror through and through. It reworks the premise of 1951's The Thing from Another World into something more suspenseful, dark, and violent, being about a shape-shifting alien who targets a group of researchers in Antarctica, taking their lives and identities one by one.

The suddenness of the ending might have been one of the things that made the film so critically divisive upon release. Things conclude with two men from the team left sitting beside each other, with little to no hope for rescue, and each still unsure of whether the other is who he says he is. It's chilling (pun intended), and leaves the viewer feeling uneasy even after the credits have started rolling.

13 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by Ethan and Joel Coen

No Country for Old Men starts off feeling like a relatively straightforward Neo-Western/crime thriller, but takes great delight in subverting more and more of the genre's conventions as it goes on. The sheriff seems too old and out-of-the-loop to do much, the villain appears unkillable no matter how much damage he sustains, and the guy who seems like the protagonist dies off-screen a while before the movie ends.

It all concludes with a mysterious scene where Tommy Lee Jones's sheriff character is explaining a dream he had, shortly after the villain, Anton Chigurh, seems to have made a clean break. He finishes explaining his dream and then the credits roll, and it almost feels like a scene or two is missing. However, the empty feeling of dread conveyed, as a result, makes the movie's story all the more strong, and while frustrating at first, feels suitable once you sit with it for a bit.

12 'The Birds' (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was unafraid to challenge audiences whilst also providing them with accessible entertainment, and his 1963 film The Birds demonstrates this well. It is a fairly straightforward horror movie about people in a small town trying to avoid swarms of deadly birds, but it's paced in an interesting way, lacks a traditional music score, and deliberately has no concrete conclusion.

This sense of bucking convention can also be seen in the ending, where the birds cease attacking people, allowing the surviving characters to cautiously exit the house they were holed up in. It creates a sense of unease, because it's uncertain if or when they'll start attacking again, and whether the characters will be able to stay alive if/when they do. The ending certainly contributes to the film's reputation as among Alfred Hitchcock's best movies.

11 'Safe' (1995)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Featuring a commanding lead performance from Julianne Moore, Safe is a movie that's as strange and cold as it is unexpectedly engrossing. It's a bleak drama about a woman who develops an intense sensitivity to chemicals, with her physical symptoms getting progressively worse throughout the film's first half.

The second half of Safe sees the protagonist staying at an odd retreat called Wrenwood, which may well be some sort of cult that wants to exploit her or worsen her life, rather than help her condition. The film leaves Moore's character, Carol, at this retreat, ensuring audiences will never know if she got better, or what her condition exactly was in the first place.

10 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is best known for his crime movies, and Mean Streets is one of his most significant within the genre. Though his later films that dealt with criminal lifestyles and gangsters might've been more refined and intricately plotted, Mean Streets has charm for how loose and scrappy it can feel, which makes scenes come across as in the moment and genuinely grounded.

It features early performances from Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, and mostly revolves around a group of young men living within the mob to some extent, all dreaming of bigger things. The way it generally stays away from having too concrete a story is also demonstrated by its jarring ending, which sees numerous major characters get shot at while in a car, causing an accident where certain fates are left unknown because the film simply ends.

9 'Clerks' (1994) – Original Ending

Directed by Kevin Smith

Clerks is a beloved Gen X movie about feeling lost in life, and doing the best you can to pass time at a dead-end job. Its ending leaves a few things up in the air (enough for two sequels at least), but it originally had a planned ending that was far darker and more abrupt than what viewers ended up getting.

Clerks was planned to end with an armed robbery which would feature main character, Dante, being shot and killed right before the movie suddenly cut to credits. It would have clashed with the consistently comedic tone of what came before, and the ending as it stands is abrupt and thematically appropriate enough, without being as bleak or needlessly violent.

8 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

Directed by John Landis

Plenty of classic horror movies end very abruptly. If the main monster is dead, for example, it might well be for the best that epilogues are kept to a minimum, or even excised altogether. Such is the case with An American Werewolf in London, which has a bloody and then quite sad ending that still feels very abrupt, and leaves some things hanging.

Various people are killed, and then the protagonist is shot and killed while in werewolf form. His love interest is devastated, but then the end credits suddenly hit. There's little indication of whether the people killed in the climactic attack will turn into werewolves themselves, with that being something left hanging without really having attention drawn to it in a cliffhanger sort of way.

7 'The Sword of Doom' (1966)

Directed by Kihachi Okamoto