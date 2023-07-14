There's nothing like the excitement of seeing a big-budget film during the summer. A conversation unfolded over at r/movies that posed the question, what is the greatest summer blockbuster of all time? Redditors took a walk down memory lane to remember their favorite movies released during the summer.

From the hype surrounding Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope to the non-stop buzz about the release of Jurassic Park, these flicks will forever be solidified with viewers as the movie they just couldn't wait to see. Find out which films Reddit users think are the best summer blockbusters.

10 'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most anticipated summer films of 1989 was Tim Burton's Batman. The film featured a strong ensemble cast including Michael Keaton as Batman, Jack Nicholson as The Joker, and Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale. Combine that with Burton's signature playful use of bold colors, and it's no wonder there was so much hype around its release.

Reddit user ElCochinoFeo said about the movie, "Batman (1989) had this huge buzz, unlike anything I'd seen in my life at that time. Their marketing was mysterious and simple. By the time it came out, people felt like they just had to see it." It's no shock that the film was a massive box-office success.

9 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Arnold Schwarzenegger dominated the 80s in The Terminator and made a triumphant return in the sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Director James Cameron (who went on to create several blockbusters like Titanic and Avatar) worked his magic to generate plenty of excitement around the film's release.

Reddit user Ha1rBall added the movie to the discussion of the best summer blockbusters of all time, writing, "T2. I was around for all the big ones named here. None of them compare to T2." Viewers flocked to watch Sarah Conner (played by the iconic Linda Hamilton) kick butt and take names.

8 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

The year was 2008 and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight was THE summer movie. Christian Bale killed it as Batman and Heath Ledger's performance as the deranged Joker won him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (which he received posthumously) after his tragic death.

Redditor jc2190 said about the movie, "1990 kid here, and for me, it has to be The Dark Knight. I remember seeing it at 3 am (they had midnight, 3, and 6 showings at Regal near me) and saw it again later on Imax and being immersed in that world. I'm a huge Batman fan as well, and being a teenager at that time, thought it was the movie of the year."

7 'Independence Day' (1996)

Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum owned the summer of 1996 for the roles in the patriotic blockbuster Independence Day. Directed by Roland Emmerich (the man behind the action-packed, poorly reviewed 1998 Godzilla), the flick filled movie theaters and became the highest-grossing film of the year.

Reddit user VikAzeem23 wrote about the movie's success, "Not going to lie, not even about quality per se, but Independence Day was the first thing that came to mind for some reason." Unfortunately, the follow-up film Independence Day: Resurgencedidn't live up to its predecessor.

6 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

What happens when A-listers Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black (among others) are thrown into the jungle together? Tropic Thunder was comedy gold and held its own among the 08 summer releases. It even landed as one of the funniest movies of all time, according to Reddit.

Redditor TheDadThatGrills wrote about the film, "Tropic Thunder was a great summer Blockbuster release." User TomBirkinstock replied, "That was such a fun movie. I understand why more people aren't picking comedies, but there was a period of time when the summer comedy stood side-by-side with the summer blockbuster."

5 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise ruled 1986 as Maverick in the box-office hit Top Gun. Who would think that he would reprise the role decades later on Top Gun: Maverick? Directed by Joseph Kosinski (think TRON: Legacy), the movie smashed records to become the biggest movie of 2022.

Reddit user thingaumbuku joined the conversation, writing about the film, "For personal preference? Top Gun: Maverick." It received six Academy Award nominations (including Best Motion Picture of the Year). The film only took home one Oscar for Best Sound, but there's no denying it brought viewers back to theaters post-Covid.

4 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

1993 will go down in history as the year Jurassic Park hit theaters. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Goldblum gave outstanding performances in the film, making it one of the best summer romps of all time. Director Steven Spielberg proves time and time again that he's the king of blockbusters.

Redditor A_Song_Of_Two_Humans said about the flick, "The correct answer is Jurassic Park. Summer of 93 was about 95% dinosaur related. The marketing/merchandise for the film was unreal. Plus the film itself was brilliant." This one even found a place as one of 10 movies from the '90s that never get old.

3 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Indiana Jones has become synonymous with the summer blockbuster and Raiders of the Lost Ark was the film to see in 1981. Harrison Ford and Spielberg teamed up and created an unstoppable franchise which resulted in five theatrically released films (Director James Mangold took over for the latest installment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny).

Reddior TomBirkinstock wrote about the impact of the initial release, saying, "There are probably a dozen or so movies for me, but I would go with Raiders of the Lost Ark. I love how it takes so much from movie history from Buster Keaton to 1930s serials to Bogie and Bacall's classic run and creates something truly unique."

2 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Image via LucasFilm

Generation X can attest to the fact that Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope was a game-changer when it comes to summer blockbusters. George Lucas directed this film that made Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Ford household names. It was so huge that it became a social phenomenon.

Reddit user Yabanijin reflected on the release of the movie, saying "In my lifetime, Star Wars. Not even close. I have yet to see a movie that ran 24 hours a day and still had a line around the block. OR was still in theaters a YEAR after release. The only thing that could even challenge it is Gone with the Wind, and I was not alive for that. I honestly think most people have no idea how big Star Wars was, really."

1 'Jaws' (1975)

In the summer of 1975, everyone couldn't wait to see the horror film Jaws. Directed by Spielberg, it was the movie that started it all. Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw star in the film which made viewers terrified to go into the water. It landed as one of the 10 most thrilling movies of all time, according to the AFI.

Redditor Kylon1138 said about the movie, "Jaws. There is no other answer. It's the film that created the summer blockbuster." User LoveEffective1349 wrote, "Unlike most that follow it, it wasn't made to "follow the blockbuster formula". It wasn't trying to tick the boxes of a formula movie...it just happened to resonate."

