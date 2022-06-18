Why go outside when you can travel to different worlds from the comfort of your living room?

We all have Amazon Prime. The delivery service has made life abundantly easier since we can buy practically anything we want from the comfort of our own homes. With that said, what about their streaming service? Prime Video is a part of your Amazon subscription, yet most people rarely use it. Some didn’t even know it existed. With summer in full swing, here is a guide to the 15 best films you can stream on Prime Video. Let’s have the best staycation possible with an incredible catalog of movies.

Run Time: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Written by: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Scott Z Burns

Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Ana de Armas

The final chapter in the Daniel Craig era has finally arrived. No Time To Die sees a retired James Bond return for one final mission, which might be his grandest adventure yet. With this iteration coming to an end, Craig delivers another fantastic performance as the super spy.

No Time To Die is an incredible film. It brings excellent action and espionage, making for a satisfying conclusion to the series. If you’re looking for a blockbuster full of action and adventure, look no further than the James Bond.

Run Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Directed by: Marc Webb

Written by: Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel, Geoffrey Aren, and Chloë Grace Moretz

Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a greeting-card writer, is blindsided when his girlfriend, Summer (Zooey Deschanel), suddenly dumps him. He reflects on their 500 days together to figure out where their love affair went sour, and in doing so, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life.

500 Days of Summer is a fantastic film, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is terrific as the lead. Director Marc Webb creates a rom-com that looks at the highs and lows of romance. It’s funny, touching, and has a story that sticks with you. Finding that balance can be challenging, especially for romantic comedies, but 500 Days of Summer does so effortlessly.

Run Time: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Directed by: Tony Scott

Written by: Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, and Anthony Edwards

The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. Tom Cruise shines in this 80s classic as the hotshot pilot, Maverick. Top Gun is a perfect summer film because it’s bursting at the seams with charisma. Cruise plays Maverick with such energy, and the rest of the cast matches that tone.

Top Gun has the spirit of summer in its DNA and culminates in one of the best beach scenes in cinematic history. Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, and Anthony Edwards round out a terrific cast. If you’ve got the need for speed, you just want to watch a solid film; Top Gun is for you.

Run Time: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Directed by: J.J. Abrams

Written by: Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Damon Lindelof

Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, and Zoe Saldana

This Star Trek sequel sees the rise of one of the franchise's most prominent villains. Star Trek Into Darkness sees the return of the Starship Enterprise and Capt. James Kirk (Chris Pine) in the command. Capt. Kirk must lead his crew on a mission to capture their most formidable enemy, Khan.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Khan is a very different take, but it works for this iteration of Star Trek. While not as iconic as Star Trek ‘09, Star Trek Into Darkness has excellent moments, and seeing the return of Kirk along with Spock (Zachary Quinto), Bones (Karl Urban), and Uhura (Zoe Saldana) is always a delight.

Run Time: 2 hours and 0 minutes

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Written by: Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, and Ray Romano

Kumail Nanjiani stars as a Pakistani comedian who meets an American graduate student named Emily (Zoe Kazan) at one of his stand-up shows. As their relationship grows, Kumail worries about what his Muslim parents will think of her. After Emily ends up in a coma, Kumail develops a strong bond with her parents.

The Big Sick is a remarkable film. It’s a comedy first and foremost, but the romance and drama in this movie make it a standout. Having Kumail Nanjiani co-write the screenplay and bring it to life adds authenticity to the film. It shows that he deeply understands the message and themes they want to portray, and they execute it flawlessly.

Run Time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Written by: Pat Casey and Josh Miller

Starring: Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Tika Sumpter

When it comes to video game movies, you can’t do much better than Sonic the Hedgehog. The blue blur finds his way to earth and gets the attention of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Now, Sonic must team up with an officer named Tom (James Marsden), so he can escape before Robotnik steals his power.

Sonic the Hedgehog is the total package. It has almost everything you could want from a video game movie. It’s funny, action-packed, and has a good message about family. It’s a solid film for the family to enjoy.

Run Time: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Written by: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan

Starring: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris

Arguably the best of the Daniel Craig era, Skyfall is a terrific James Bond film. Craig returns as 007 and takes on his biggest mission yet. After an assignment goes awry, it leads to disastrous events. Agents around the world are exposed, and MI6 is attacked. In this epic adventure, Bond must confront his past and battle Silva (Javier Bardem).

Skyfall is action-packed and features an incredible score plus stellar performances by Craig, Bardem, and Judi Dench as M. It’s a near-perfect spy thriller and one of the most entertaining Bond films of the last two decades.

Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Directed by: Tom McGrath

Written by: Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons

Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, David Cross, and Jonah Hill

As far as animated movies go, Megamind is severely underrated. Will Ferrell stars as the titular character, Megamind, a supervillain who finally defeats his archnemesis, Metro Man (Brad Pitt). The hero has fallen. What happens next? Without Metro Man, Megamind has no purpose and has to reevaluate his every existence.

Megamind is a unique take on superheroes. Having the villain go through a journey of self-reflection and discover that he wants to be a hero is an incredible twist. It’s a charming film that packs a surprising emotional punch. It’s funny, heartwarming, and surprisingly clever. Having the villain go through a journey of self-reflection and discover that he wants to be a hero is an incredible twist. It’s a charming film that packs a surprising emotional punch.

Run Time: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Written by: Andre Aciman, Walter Fasano, and Luca Guadagnino

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg

It’s the summer of 1983, and Elio Perlman (Timothee Chalamet) is spending time in Lombardy, Italy, where he soon meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), his father’s research assistant. During their time in the beautiful city, the two discover their love for each other, which changes their lives forever.

Call Me By Your Name is a coming-of-age romantic drama that will tug at your heartstrings. Chalamet’s performance is truly a sight to behold, which is why this story resonates with many people.

Run Time: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Directed by: Marc Forster

Written by: Matthew Michael Carnahan, Frew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof

Starring: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, and Matthew Fox

World War Z is a zombie film, but it’s also an action/adventure film. Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that will threaten life on earth. Brad Pitt’s charisma makes this a fun adventure even though the pandemic setting might hit a bit too close to home.

World War Z is a fun summer blockbuster that you can watch at the drop of a hat with minimal effort. The movie became the highest-grossing zombie movie of all time, and it’s easy to see why. Sometimes a good popcorn flick is all you need.

Run Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Directed by: Roland Emmerich

Written by: Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich

Starring: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum

Independence Day is the perfect summer blockbuster, not just because it takes place during Independence Day, but because it encapsulates what a blockbuster is supposed to be. An alien invasion threatens life on earth, and there will be total destruction over the Fourth of July weekend. Our only hope is a motley crew who are united by fate.

The film stars Will Smith and serves as a snapshot of a bygone era. A time when movie stars and sci-fi dominated the big screen. The film’s plot doesn’t matter because we’re watching for the spectacle and adventure. Independence Day is a film that knows what it’s supposed to be. It’s a film that is supposed to give you thrills and showcase the fantastic talents of Will Smith, and it does it beautifully.

Run Time: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Written by: Yeon Sang-ho

Starring: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-Seok, Chooi Woo-sik, Kim Soo-ahn, and Kim Eui-sung

Train to Busan is a zombie-horror film that pulls no punches. Seok Woo (Gon Yoo) and his daughter Soo-an (Kim Soo-Ahn) are trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak in South Korea. The two fight for survival in this intense thriller.

Yeon Sang-ho’s screenplay is fantastic because it subverts our expectations and turns the zombie idea on its head. The twists, the deaths, the use of cramped quarters, and the setting all make Train to Busan an incredible ride.

Run Time: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Directed by: Penny Marshall

Written by: Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

Starring: Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, and Anne Ramsay

Baseball and summer go together like movies and popcorn. So, a baseball movie is the perfect summer flick, right? A League of Their Own takes us back to World War II and shows the rise of an all-female baseball league.

A League of Their Own is a dramedy that primarily focuses on two sisters, Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty). Their relationship sparks the attention of a scout, and they both end up in this baseball league. A League of Their Own is a unique spin on the genre and remains one of the best sports films.

Run Time: 2 hours and 57 minutes

Directed by: Mel Gibson

Written by: Randall Wallace

Starring: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack, and Brendan Gleeson

Braveheart is the story of the legendary hero William Wallace (Mel Gibson). During the 13th century, Wallace spurred a Scottish revolt against the English monarchy after the death of his loved one. This historical epic shows the rise of a warrior and a symbol of freedom. Wallace is a character of selfless bravery, and Gibson brings the gravitas you need for a film of this scale.

Braveheart is a historical drama that makes the stakes feel larger than life. It crafts a story that feels like it should be in the pages of a fantasy novel, but a version of these events did happen. Seeing William Wallace’s incredible story on screen makes Braveheart a must-watch.

Run Time: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Written by: William Broyles Jr.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, and Paul Sanchez

After getting stranded on a deserted island, FedEx executive Chuck Noland (Tom Hanks) must learn to survive on the island for years. This drama features one of Tom Hanks’ best performances. Chuck is a brilliant and tragic character, and Hanks brings all the nuances this role needs to the forefront.

This film works because of how much Hanks sells this character. Director Robert Zemeckis brings William Broyles Jr’s fantastic script to life in this chilling tale. When your co-star is a volleyball named Wilson, you must carry most of the film, and Hanks delivers the performance of a lifetime.

Run Time: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Directed by: James Cameron

Written by: James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Michael Biehn

Director James Cameron’s The Terminator is still a fantastic film. A cyborg assassin travels back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), but the mission is never that simple. Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) also goes back in time to protect Sarah because her unborn son will lead the resistance against Skynet.

The Terminator became one of the world's most well-known franchises, and it all starts here. Arnold Schwarzenegger is an absolute terror as the Terminator, and the movie still holds up. It’s timeless because the premise is simplistic, but the world-building is strong. You’re invested in Kyle Reese and Sarah Connor and want to prevent this dark future.

