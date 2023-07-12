Summer is here, and that means it's time to give in to those sweet summer vibes. Trips to the beach, family vacations, days lounging by the pool sipping on a nice cold drink, and of course, relaxing and watching some fun movies.

On the hot days when the air conditioning is just calling your name, there is nothing better to do than watch a movie. And some movies just scream summer and set the perfect mood for the season. Whether it's from reliving childhood memories, imagining yourself in the water you see on screen, or just remembering that euphoric feeling from school being out, these are the films that Reddit users feel define the perfect summer movies.

10 'The Sandlot' (1993)

When it comes to coming-of-age movies, it doesn't get much better than The Sandlot. Throughout the summer, a group of boys play baseball, form friendships, and find themselves trying to get a baseball signed by legendary Babe Ruth back from a massive dog.

Baseball, friendships, young boys learning about life, making s'mores, watching fireworks, and more make this movie one of the ultimate summer classics. Thirty years after its initial release, it still remains a delight to watch. According to Redditor Business-Tourist6292, "The Sandlot is a glorious, perfect example of a summer coming-of-age movie. It has the nostalgia and everything."

9 'Jaws' (1975)

Summer usually means going for a swim, and for many people, it means swimming in the great blue oceans. Jaws was the movie that made summer swimmers everywhere a little scared to dip their toes back in the water and be extra vigilant of any sharks in the water.

Horror/thriller movies may not be the typical pick for an enjoyable summer watch, but Jaws remains popular with fans for a reason. Multiple Reddit users named this movie as one of their summer favorites; whether it's the feeling of it being a summer Blockbuster hit or the thoughts of being out in the water, this one just hits the spot.

8 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Dazed and Confused is ready to bring you to the precipice of a fun summer in 1976. The classic high school comedy follows a group of students on their last day of school before the summer begins, and there are plenty of celebrations to be had and antics to be a part of.

The film had a stellar cast that went on to become huge stars, including Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck, and is considered by many to be one of the best high school films ever made. With the film taking place right as the students' summer vacation is about to kick off, it's a perfect summer movie. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 explains, "Dazed and Confused is a good summer watch, with it being the last day of school and that feeling that summer is just about to begin."

7 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

For many people, during their youth, nothing said summer like heading off to summer camp or gearing up for a summer working as a camp counselor, which is exactly what Wet Hot American Summer exemplifies in the most hilarious way. Set on the last of camp, the movie follows counselors as they try to accomplish all their unfinished business.

This movie was stacked with some of the top comedic talents like Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, and Paul Rudd. It has since become a cult classic and spawned both a sequel series and prequel series on Netflix. Several Reddit users point to Wet Hot American Summer as their go-to pick and say that it's "for sure" on their list of movies that feel like summer.

6 'The Kings of Summer' (2013)

It's not uncommon to fantasize about leaving everything behind and running off to live in the woods for an adventure. In The Kings of Summer, three teenage boys decide to do just that and run away from the pressures of their parents to begin a poignant journey of self-discovery.

This often overlooked coming-of-age story is a beautiful movie that evokes a sense of nostalgia for what teens used to dream of during their summer vacations. Reddit user AcanthaceaeJupiter26 shares, "The Kings of Summer — without directly reflecting my own reality — always takes me back to my own summer breaks from school; each season was an adventure, opportunities were endless, and you always had to go home when your weird friend got hurt."

5 'National Lampoon's Vacation' (1993)

What says summer more than a classic family vacation? National Lampoon's Vacation is the ultimate vacation movie about the Griswold family, who decide to embark on a family road trip with the goal of visiting an amusement park, but things go awry, and the vacation turns into a nightmare.

Associating summer family vacations with this '80s classic is hardly a stretch. After all, most people can relate to wacky family vacations or enjoy reminiscing about summers past, and it was easy to imagine Chevy Chase as the stereotypical vacation dad. As FantasiaDolls says, "I guess for me, summer movies mean dysfunctional family vacations."

4 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

For those wanting to pass those summer days with some LGBTQ+ romance in their lives, it's hard to go wrong with Call Me By Your Name. Starring Timothee Chalamet, the film tells the story of a teenage boy who falls for his father's assistant and begins to explore his sexual orientation and comes to terms with it.

There's something irresistible about a summer romance, especially when combined with a coming-of-age tale and explorations of identity and first loves. Which is just one of the many reasons Redditors love it for their summer watch list. Reddit user nayapapaya shares, "The filmmaking is so languid and transporting. The heat is just dripping off the screen, and the blues and greens are captured so brilliantly."

3 'One Crazy Summer' (1986)

One Crazy Summer is a movie that some would call a perfect time capsule for the '80s. Starring John Cusack and Demi Moore, the movie follows a struggling cartoonist who bands together with his friends to help a struggling singer who finds herself in trouble and on the verge of losing her home.

The title of this comedy really says it all. The ensemble in the movie seems to have a truly crazy summer, and it's just one part of what has solidified this film as a classic summer re-watch. Reddit user OceanGuy1995 calls it "One of my favorite summer movies," and it's clear to see why many Redditors feel that way.

2 'Grease' (1978)

The movie musical Grease is a cultural icon. The now iconic film begins its story with Sandy and Danny Zuko developing a summer romance that comes to an end, or so they thought. When they realize they're both at the same school, their story resumes, and the music keeps on going.

The film embodies the culture of the 1950s, and the songs are all catchy and memorable on their own, which is part of what has sustained this film with multiple generations of audiences for the last 45 years. There's something joyful about the movie that's impossible to resist, and when asked about summer movies, all Redditor KevinAitken1960 could say was, "Grease. Definitely Grease."

1 'Stand by Me' (1986)

Inspired by a Stephen King book, Stand By Me is the ultimate story of friendship and growing up. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Jerry O'Connell, and Corey Feldman, the film follows four young boys who go on a journey to search for the dead body of a local teenager.

Stand By Me packs an emotional punch for all who watch it and has become known as one of the best coming-of-age stories ever made. It evokes feelings of nostalgia for a time when summer could mean going on adventures with your friends. Reddit user Ally4179 says, "I'm going to also say Stand By Me. It's such a great summer vibe movie, with the friendship and adventure."

