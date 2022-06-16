2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Hulu. The streaming giant has only increased in power since its new ownership under Disney, with the recently released Fire Island already making waves with a solid critical reception. Not to mention there's the highly anticipated Prey, which is primed to bring new blood to the Predator franchise in early August. You won't have to wait that long to experience some movies to fit the Summer season, as Hulu has a surprisingly large repertoire of films despite being most well-known for their television programs.

If you're not a Hulu subscriber or are just interested in what other services may have to offer, be sure to check out our other streaming guides for Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.

Related:The Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Image via Universal Pictures

Run Time: 2 hours and 1 minute

Directed by: Edgar Wright

Written by: Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg

Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Timothy Dalton, and Olivia Coleman

Arguably the best film from Edgar Wright (which is really saying something), Hot Fuzz is far more than just a funny satire on action films. It's one of the best-written action comedies of all time, following an exceptional London police officer who is forced to transfer to a small town in the countryside for literally being too good at his job. Once he gets there, he unravels a conspiracy in a twist conclusion that is far too amazing to spoil for you here, so go give Hot Fuzz a buzz if you haven't already.

Watch on Hulu

Image via 20th Century Studios

Run Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Directed by: Pierre Morel

Written by: Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen

Starring: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, and Famke Janssen

Liam Neeson has become pretty well known for being the poster child for older action stars, but you can't really blame the actor for taking on all these roles when he was in a movie that was as successful as Taken. Even those who have never watched a single minute of the movie know that the film is about a father with "a particular set of skills" tracking down his daughter after she was abducted. There's a reason why that phone call has become such an iconic scene in film history because what comes after it is an action-packed thrill ride about one pissed-off dad.

Watch on Hulu

Image via 20th Century Fox

Run Time: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Directed by: John McTiernan

Written by: Jim Thomas and John Thomas

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Venture, Bill Duke, and Sonny Landham

To put it bluntly, this film will make you "a god-damned sexual tyrannosaurus". Just like Blain. There are just too many amazing quotes to count in Predator, with a good chunk of them being said before the iconic alien even shows up. The band of instantly likable brothers is seemingly on just another mission to Central America until they begin to get picked off by something in the jungle that they can't see. The creature hunting them turns out to be an extra-terrestrial being that hunts the galaxy's deadliest inhabitants for sport, but this is the first time that such an awesome being has come face to face with someone like Arnold freakin' Schwarzenegger.

Watch on Hulu

Image via 20th Century Fox

Run Time: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

Written by: Carlos Saldanha, Earl Richey Jones, Todd R. Jones, Don Rhymer, Joshua Sternin, Jennifer Ventimilia, and Sam Harper

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, Jamie Foxx, will.i.am, and Jemaine Clement

Though tonally it contrasts pretty significantly with the violent Predator, Rio still takes advantage of a luscious tropical setting. As the name implies, Rio takes place in, well, Rio, and the city is beautifully rendered in some vibrant, stunning animation. It's a classic "fish out of water" story where Blu, a domesticated blue macaw, is supposedly one of the last of his kind, so he's invited to Rio de Janeiro in an attempt to save the blue macaw from extinction.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Toho Co., Ltd.

Run Time: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Directed by: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Written by: Katsuhiro Ôtomo and Izô Hashimoto

Starring: Misuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, and Tesshô Genda

HBO Max may be the first streamer that comes to mind when thinking of Japanese animation due to its catalog of Studio Ghibli films, but Hulu also has its fair share of anime content, including one of the most acclaimed films of the genre. Akira is a gorgeous, visceral, intense glimpse into the near future of "Neo-Japan", with a dark futuristic world similar to Ghost in the Shell. Here, a group of bikers takes on a super-powered ex-biker before he turns Neo-Japan into an all-out war zone.

Watch on Hulu

Hitch (2005)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Run Time: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Directed by: Andy Tennant

Written by: Kevin Bisch

Starring: Will Smith, Kevin James, and Eva Mendes

Alex Hitchens's job is fitting given his name. He's essentially a dating coach who sets up men with women they perceive as being far out of their league. Hitch (Will Smith) prides himself on his anonymity, but his rapid success stories eventually catch the attention of a journalist who wants to expose the date-doctor for manipulating the subjects of his clients. Both of them have the best of intentions, but their paths intertwine to make them realize the romance they've been too busy to pay attention to.

Watch on Hulu

Image via 20th Century Fox

Run Time: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Directed and Written by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Starring: Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller, and Christine Taylor

Not a true story, but still one that follows a group of underdogs trying to save their gym. The gang at Average Joe's Gym has been dealing with White Goodman, an eccentric health nut and owner of a rival gym. When Goodman tries to close Average Joe's Gym, their only hope to save it is to participate in a national dodgeball championship. It's a cameo-filled fun time with plenty of dodging, ducking, dipping, diving, and more dodging.

Watch on Hulu

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Run Time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

Directed by: Ted Kotcheff

Written by: Robert Klane

Starring: Andrew McArthy, Jonathan Silverman, Catherine Mary Stewart, and Terry Kiser

Believe it or not, cult-favorite Weekend at Bernie's wasn't too well received by critics when it first premiered. For whatever reason, the story about two guys who lug around their deceased boss's corpse wherever they go to hide the fact that he was murdered didn't resonate with some people. Weird. Anyway, the dark comedy still has plenty of great moments of visual humor to showcase its silly concept.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Bleecker Street

Run Time: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Written by: Jules Asner

Starring: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and Farrah Mackenzie

Otherwise known as "Ocean's 7/11", Logan Lucky is probably the closest thing we're ever going to get to an Ocean's 14 from Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh returns to his heist film roots in an even more satirical and humorous theft caper, where down-on-his-luck Jimmy Logan, his amputee brother, his gear head sister, and an eccentric explosive convict attempt to rob a NASCAR race. Fans of the Ocean's trilogy will undoubtedly feel right at home with the style and tone of the film, and it's refreshing to see a new heist film as the genre hasn't had too many entries in the last few years.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Run Time: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Directed and Written by: Richard Linklater

Starring: Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Matthew McConaughey, Rory Cochrane, and Mila Jovovich

If you're looking for Matthew McConaughey's first-ever feature film, look no further. An early venture from Richard Linklater, Dazed and Confused is arguably the ultimate stoner comedy. A slice-of-life story about a group of weed enthusiasts in their last year of high school, you'll be hard-pressed to find a movie script with more uses of the word "man" than Dazed and Confused.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Warner Bros.

Run Time: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Directed by: Ron Howard

Written by: Charles Leavitt, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, Ben Whishaw, and Brendan Gleason

Moby Dick is one of the most recognizable pieces of literature in the entire world, but many don't know the true story behind the whale-hunting epic. In the Heart of the Sea attempts to tell this incredible tale, where a ship and her crew in the 1800s had a deadly encounter with a creature not unlike the great white whale depicted in Herman Melville's novel. It's a true aquatic epic that showcases the awesome might of the sea and its inhabitants.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Neon

Run Time: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Directed by: Bong Joon Ho

Written by: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-sik, and So-dam Park

After winning the coveted Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Parasite cemented itself into the history books when it became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. With accolades like that, you better believe that the film is something else. It's one of those movies where describing the plot almost feels like a disservice to the film, so just know that it follows a Korean family living in poverty and get ready for a wild, unexpected, beautiful ride.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Lionsgate

Run Time: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Directed and Written by: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and John Legend

Switching gears to a movie that almost won Best Picture, there's a reason that La La Land captured the hearts and minds of audiences and film fans. The whole movie is a love letter to Los Angeles, jazz, and movie-making in general. It feels like a classic musical from the bygone dynasty that reigned supreme in Hollywood from the 40s through the 60s, but also has something to say about the ambition that these careers and locations illicit and what people are willing to do to achieve success.

Watch on Hulu

Image via Universal Pictures

Run Time: 1 hour and 51 minutes

Directed by: Nicholas Stoller

Written by: Jason Segel

Starring: Jason Segal, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand

Writer and star Jason Segal has gone on record saying that he made Forgetting Sarah Marshall as a response to some previous breakups he'd had, and that very much shows. Peter Bretter was madly in love with his TV girlfriend Sarah Marshall until he found out that she had fallen for a reckless rock star and wanted to break up with him. This sends Peter into a full-blown existential crisis, where he travels to Hawaii to find himself, and maybe even find a new chance at romance. Of course, things get complicated when he finds out that Sarah and her boyfriend are also staying at the same hotel he is.

Watch on Hulu

Demolition Man (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

Run Time: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Directed by: Marco Brambilla

Written by: Peter M. Lenkov, Robert Reneau, and Daniel Waters

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, and Sandra Bullock

The names John Spartan and Simon Phoenix should tell you what kind of movie Demolition Man is. It's a goofy, fun, on-the-nose action sci-fi satire where no-nonsense cop John Spartan awakes in the future to track down Simon Phoenix, a serial anarchist wreaking havoc in a futuristic utopia. While it's first and foremost a very 90s action film, Demolition Man feels very self-aware about its goofy concept and is having a blast with it.

Watch on Hulu