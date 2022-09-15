As summer comes to an end and horror fans get ready for a season of indulging in their favorite scary films, now is the perfect time to wrap up the hot months with some of the best summer-themed horror movies.

The summer heat can be the perfect scary setting for many iconic horror movies, from Camp Crystal Lake to the terrifying waters on Amity Island. Reminisce on summer memories and start transitioning into the spooky season with these warm weather thrillers.

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Two siblings, played by Gina Philips and Justin Long are on their way home from college for the summer, but their journey is interrupted when a mysterious driver runs them off the road.

The two discover a terrifying secret and are pursued by the flesh-eating creature by the name of Jeepers Creepers. The demonic murderer pursues the siblings, forcing them to fight for their lives.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Four friends accidentally hit a man with their car after a night out and hide his body instead of telling anyone. A year later, Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a letter that confirms someone saw their crime.

The friends are tormented by ominous letters as they are pursued by a mysterious figure with a metal hook for a hand. The stranger continues to hunt down the group of friends throughout the summer.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Mysterious events start to unfold in the quiet town called Centerville. As the residents begin to realize something is wrong, the town is quickly filled with rampaging zombies as the undead begin to rise.

A group of college students stop by during their summer road trip and are quickly attacked by the flesh-eating monsters as the local police try to put a stop to the growing devastation.

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

This is a horror film that serves as both a parody and a standalone horror flick. The funny and horrifying movie follows a group of five college students who go to an isolated cabin for a summer trip.

As horror ensues, the group realizes that not only are they being attacked, but they are also being controlled for a dark, sinister reason. They try to escape from the terror but find themselves continuously met with obstacles to stop them from leaving.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

A young girl (Felissa Rose) is sent to a summer camp by her abusive aunt and endures bullying from the other kids at camp.

While she’s there, mysterious and horrific deaths begin to occur, causing everyone to become paranoid as they witness more gruesome deaths. The film has a disturbing twist ending and many layers of horror.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Based on a terrifying true story, the movie follows a group of teenagers who encounter the horrifying Leatherface and his family of backwoods cannibals during a detour to their family’s old farmhouse.

The chainsaw-wielding murderer hunts down the friend group in one of the earliest, most gruesome horror films. The film was considered so horrific it was even banned in several countries due to its extreme violence.

Friday the 13th (1980)

In 1957, a young boy named Jason drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. The following year, two counselors are mysteriously and gruesomely murdered. In 1980, a group of camp counselors reopened Camp Crystal Lake with a descendant of the original owners.

The counselors endure a terrifying summer as they are picked off by a mysterious character, who just might be Jason returning for revenge.

Jaws (1975)

A killer shark unleashes chaos and murder in the beach community of Amity Island. Police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) won't allow it, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town in the summer months.

A local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer take it upon themselves to hunt the beast down before it claims any more victims.

The Final Girls (2015)

After the death of her Mother, the daughter of a late famous scream queen from the ’80s finds herself pulled into the world of her mother’s most popular movie, a slasher called Camp Bloodbath which follows the themes of iconic horror movies such as Friday the 13th.

Max (Taissa Farmiga) and her friends have to use their horror knowledge to survive and return to the real world. The film is a nod to slasher tropes but has an emotional core that makes it stand out in the genre.

It (2017)

It Chapter One is filled with both terror and summer nostalgia. The film follows seven children living in Derry, Maine, in 1989 who are terrorized by a shape-shifting monster disguised as the infamous deadly clown Pennywise played by Bill Skarsgård who is able to take the form of their greatest fears.

The friends come together throughout the summer to stop this evil force and save the children of their town.

