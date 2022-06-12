For the top half of the world, summer has officially begun. It's as good an excuse as any to watch some films that best reflect the hottest season of the year. And for anyone unlucky enough to be in the Southern Hemisphere at the moment, perhaps watching these films is an excellent way to get a taste of the season that will properly arrive come the year's end.

Ultimately, the movies that best capture a concept like a season are always subjective, but the very best reflect the heat, laid-back vibes, or even the tension of summer. They're undeniably summer films and do an admirable job at giving an accurate on-screen depiction of what summer feels like and what it both does for and does to people.

'Do The Right Thing' (1989)

Spike Lee's greatest film so far is also one of the greatest summer movies of all time. This is because it goes beyond referencing the feeling of summer in its visuals and makes the heat directly impact the characters and the overall plot.

This is because the film takes place on the hottest day of the year in a neighborhood in Brooklyn that's usually rife with tension, with the stress of the heat pushing everyone a little further. As such, things build before they erupt into violence, and the humor that's present earlier on in the film all but disappears by the end. It also deals with its themes in a fiery, passionate way, making for a movie that confronts and depicts racial tension and violence with a simmering intensity.

'Jaws' (1975)

Jaws is an endlessly rewatchable summer favorite and one of the very best films from Steven Spielberg (in a career that's stacked with great films). It's straightforward but satisfying: three guys go on a dangerous mission to kill a giant shark to protect their small seaside town. That's about it.

Plenty of beach scenes and the setting overall ensure this nails the feeling of a nostalgic summer holiday. Of course, the one downside is that it may make you more cautious about swimming at the beach. Still, there's some comfort to be taken from the fact that Jaws is a far from scientifically accurate movie, both in terms of the size of its shark and the unrelenting way it attacks people.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Ari Aster's second feature is a horror film almost entirely in broad daylight. It involves a group of young Americans taking a holiday to Sweden for a midsummer festival, only to be greeted with terror and violence when they get mixed up in a bizarre cult.

It's far from a happy summer film, but the sunniness and constant daylight of the film mean it has the look and feel of the season. There's also the title, which references the middle of summer (obviously), and the film takes place in a part of the world that experiences next to no nighttime during the middle of the season. It's an uncharacteristically bright-colored but thematically and psychologically very dark film, and an overall interesting horror movie, to say the least.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

One of the all-time great films, 12 Angry Men takes place inside a sweltering jury room, with the heat being a significant factor as to why the 12 men referred to in the title are so angry. 11 jurors feel sure that the defendant in the case they've been sitting through is guilty, while one (Henry Fonda) doubts the prosecution case, and one by one, tries to get the other jurors to support his point of view and acquit the young man on trial.

There's not much by way of summery visuals, but it's easy to feel the heat due to how much the characters sweat throughout the film. Tensions are high throughout, which is a pretty understandable thing to happen when it's hot, and because of this sweat, anxiety, and stress, 12 Angry Men does - in a way - reflect the less comfortable aspects of the hottest season of the year quite well.

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

An early Richard Linklater film, and still one of his best in a diverse (and honestly sometimes underrated) filmography, Dazed and Confused is about the first day of the summer holidays, focusing on a large group of friends and what they get up to in the 12 hours or so following the final bell of the school year ringing.

It's a relaxed and breezy coming-of-age comedy and perfectly captures the excitement of finishing a year of school and having the whole summer (and beyond) to look forward to. It's an optimistic and fun film and unashamedly nostalgic. It captures some of the best things about summer, especially for those who are in their younger years.

'Point Break' (1991)

Point Break was not the first Keanu Reeves movie, but it might've been the one that defined him as an action star. Reeves plays an FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a group of bank robbers, a fun plot that leads to numerous fun action scenes, enough so that Point Break is arguably one the best action movies of the 1990s.

As for the summery aspects? For one, there's the coastal setting, which looks like a nice place to vacation at. Also, the bank robbers happen to be keen surfers, too, and so there are inevitably plenty of scenes at the beach where they get to show off their skills. Things ramp up as the film progresses and become less relaxed, turning the chilled-out vibes of summer into something sweltering and sinister.

'In the Heights' (2021)

In the Heights is an ensemble musical that takes place in New York City, focusing on a group of (mostly) young characters as they try to make their way in the world and enjoy both their youth and the summer as best as they can.

It's an entertaining and vibrant movie, effectively capturing the optimism and sunniness of summer, thanks to its big musical numbers and great use of vibrant colors. There's also a blackout that plays a significant role in the film's plot at one stage, which was likely caused by the immense heat of the summer, so it manages to work in the season narratively, too.

'Palm Springs' (2020)

Palm Springs is a brisk and entertaining science-fiction romantic-comedy that may already have a spot among the best time loop movies of all time, despite being a relatively recent release. It's about a young man stuck living the same tedious day over and over again, and how his world is shaken up when a young woman happens to fall into the same time loop as him, too.

It evokes the heat well, due to the costumes, colors, and setting - after all, it does take place near a desert, which emphasizes the heat even more. There's also the way it reflects the way summers can feel long and unending when you're in one, as it's taken to an extreme here by forcing the main characters into a literally endless summer. It's a hot, crazy, funny film that uses the summer season just as well as it utilizes time travel.

