The program line-up for the upcoming Sundance Film Festival 2023, which starts today, will showcase some exciting releases for the year. It will feature titles like; Infinity Pool (dir. Brandon Cronenberg), All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (prod. Barry Jenkins), and Randall Park’s feature film directorial debut, Shortcomings. Sundance is a pinnacle achievement for any emerging or independent filmmaker around. Started by Robert Redford in 1981, his idea was to provide a platform for new and original talent in movie-making. The festival has launched the careers of countless directors and actors that are beloved today. Let’s leave it to history to do the talking as we look back at the best and most impactful films to come out of Sundance’s past.

Blood Simple (1984)

Two young brothers with no real experience in filmmaking set out to make a low-budget neo-noir movie about infidelity and murder. After making a short trailer presentation and shopping it around, they received enough funding to make a full-length feature. Blood Simple ended up winning the Grand Jury prize at the 1985 Sundance, and those brothers were Joel and Ethan Coen. They went on to co-direct a few tiny movies you may have heard of called Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men. Not only did this film’s success at Sundance launch their careers, but it also introduced the world to Frances McDormand, composer Carter Burwell​​​​​​, and cinematographer-turned-director Barry Sonnenfeld.

Heathers (1989)

Bold and ahead of its time, the eventual cult classic Heathers premiered at Sundance in 1989. It was director Michael Lehmann’s directorial debut, and despite its well-known cast featuring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, and Shannen Doherty, the film was a box office failure. It wasn’t until years later that the dark comedy gained a fan following that brought its popularity to unimaginable heights. It even garnered an Off-Broadway musical adaptation and a Paramount Network television show. The original film is a must-watch for every adolescent going through the social woes of high school, and its iconic lines will live on forever. Thank you to Sundance for introducing Heathers to the world because now people will forever quote, “F*** me gently with a chainsaw.” and "What's your damage, Heather?"

sex, lies, and videotape (1989)

Alongside Heathers, the 1989 Sundance Festival also premiered Steven Soderbergh’s debut, sex, lies, and videotape. It won the Audience Award, which boosted the film to great success, later earning the Palme d'Or at Cannes and an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay. At only 26 years old, Soderbergh became independent cinema’s godfather. He stayed faithful to the indie scene while tackling major commercial successes like Erin Brockovich, the Ocean’s Trilogy, and Magic Mike. After Sundance catapulted his career, he’s gone on to win an Academy Award for Best Director, and he’s one of only five directors to win all four major critic’s choice awards.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

A landmark legacy of Sundance is Quentin Tarantino’s first film, Reservoir Dogs. The film represents everything that the festival stands for; incredibly original scripts with an unknown but ingenious director behind them. After its premiere, it became the gold standard for independent filmmaking. Not everyone in the audience loved the film, many critics were appalled by the gratuitous violence. As his future films would prove, Tarantino was just scratching the surface in his debut. The Sundance premiere of Reservoir Dogs set the tone for a generation of filmmakers to come who are inspired by Tarantino and hope to follow his path of glory.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Image Via Rank Film Distributors

If you’ve ever wondered what the common denominator is between films like Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Bridget Jones Diary, the answer is Richard Curtis. The British screenwriter found his footing in film history with the release of his second script, Four Weddings and a Funeral. The world premiere of the film was at Sundance in 1994, where audiences were charmed by leading man Hugh Grant. He was a small-time actor leading up to this film, but after the festival, his fame entered a global level. Four Weddings and a Funeral ended up being one of the highest-grossing films out of Britain at the time and even got newcomer Curtis an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Despite not being a part of Sundance’s official competition, showing The Usual Suspects during the 1995 festival was instrumental to the film’s successful release. It had everyone asking, ‘Who is Keyser Söze?’ The film was writer Christopher McQuarrie’s second screenplay, for which he gained an Oscar, BAFTA, and many other awards. Well deserved, considering he redefined the crime thriller genre and crafted one of the greatest plot twists in cinema history.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Once the World Wide Web became a critical factor in promoting and watching movies, the marketing team behind The Blair Witch Project went all out. Leading up to its Sundance premiere in 1999, a website called blairwitch.com was launched. It contained police reports and evidence of three students who had gone missing in the woods while trying to capture video of the Blair Witch. The filmmakers, who were completely unknown at the time, maintained that this was a documentary effort gone wrong, not a piece of fiction. It was one of the very first films to adopt the found footage horror style that has since become commonplace in the genre. With the platform of the Sundance premiere and the viral marketing campaign, The Blair Witch Project is one of the most successful independent films of all time.

American Psycho (2000)

Director Mary Harron is an independent film trailblazer. She broke through the glass ceiling in a widely male-dominated industry with her second feature film, American Psycho. The satirical commentary on narcissism and brutal masculinity shocked audiences and critics alike, creating a divisive reception. One thing they could all agree on was the exceptional performance from Christian Bale. Following the Sundance premiere in 2000 came a surprisingly successful theatrical run for an indie flick, and the conversation about it still hasn’t let up. The tale of Patrick Bateman ranks high on the list of "best movies ever made" by film bros everywhere.

Memento (2000)

Image via Summit Entertainment

One way to get the word out about your new film is to do a multiple-festival circuit. For someone directing their sophomore feature, getting picked for the likes of the Venice or Sundance Film Festival is a huge milestone. That was the case for emerging director at the time, Christopher Nolan. His psychological thriller, Memento, was only his second directorial feat and became a festival favorite. However, the film has some Sundance alumni to thank for its success. Part of the marketing strategy for Memento was akin to The Blair Witch Project idea, creating a cryptic website that leaves easter eggs behind. And despite finding international buyers, no studio in the USA wanted to distribute it. That was until Sundance legend Steven Soderbergh saw it and decided to champion it to spread the word. Without Sundance, we may have never gotten movies like Inception, The Dark Knight, or Interstellar.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

When we think about independent film success stories, the journey of Little Miss Sunshine comes to mind. It was the first feature film for co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris and screenwriter Michael Arandt. Despite that, they landed an all-star cast featuring Steve Carrell, Greg Kinnear, Alan Arkin, and Toni Collette. It also introduced the world to Paul Dano's genius and Abigail Breslin's charm. Immediately following the premiere of Little Miss Sunshine at Sundance 2006, it struck one of the biggest distribution deals in the festival’s history. The dark family comedy went on to win two Oscars, two BAFTAs, and a gaggle of Independent Spirit Awards.

In Bruges (2008)

After the success of his short film Six Shooter, decorated playwright Martin McDonagh was given the opportunity to write and direct his first feature film, In Bruges. The story he wrote was of two assassins stuck in the Belgian city of Bruges to hide out until their tyrannical boss tells them what to do next. The brilliant dialogue, the chemistry between stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell and the cynical take on existence for a memorable and impressive debut. On the opening night of Sundance in 2008, In Bruges premiered to wide acclaim. After that, McDonagh released fan-fave Seven Psychopaths and award-fave Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He most recently reunited Farrell and Gleeson in another exceptional bleak comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence is now a household name. She has done everything from action franchises to biopics to Oscar-winning dramas. Many people were introduced to her as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, but her real breakout was in the independent film Winter’s Bone. Directed by experienced filmmaker Debra Granik, the story follows the coming-of-age of Ree (Lawrence) as she navigates a life of poverty in the Ozarks. The reception for Winter’s Bone was exemplary; it won the Sundance Grand Jury Dramatic and Screenplay awards, got nominated for four Academy Awards, and critic Roger Ebert gave it a perfect four out of four. Jennifer Lawrence’s career skyrocketed after this film and her Oscar nod for Best Actress. It set her on the path to be one of today’s most successful and talented young actors.

Fruitvale Station (2013)

As we’ve seen, winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize or the Audience Award boosts films to find their rightful success. At the 2013 festival, Ryan Coogler’s directorial debut, Fruitvale Station, took home both prizes and ignited a bidding war for distribution rights. The movie tackled the tragic true story of Oscar Grant, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan in his first leading role. Newcomer Coogler handled the sensitive and upsetting subject matter with respect and grace, solidifying himself as a director to watch. Fruitvale Station is a must-watch for any fans of Coogler’s later works, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Whiplash (2014)

The Sundance Festival is directly responsible for the successful career of director Damien Chazelle. His short film, Whiplash, was a part of the 2013 program and gained enough traction for investors to fund a feature-length version. Whiplash, the full version, opened the 2014 Sundance and, like Fruitvale Station, won both the Grand Jury and Audience Awards. The way Chazelle made a movie about jazz drumming a psychological thriller impressed movie fans everywhere. J.K. Simmons’ performance as the crazed and toxic band leader won him his first Oscar. Chazelle rode the high of Whiplash and next released the enchanting musical La La Land, which almost won the Best Picture Oscar. Still climbing the ladder, his highly anticipated new film Babylon hit theaters last month.

Get Out (2017)

No one expected sketch comedy performer Jordan Peele to deliver a directorial debut as good as Get Out. The neo-horror film about race politics set a new bar for the genre. Despite already having a name, premiering the film at Sundance in 2017 was a perfect fit for Peele. He wrote a completely original script with immense impact and an important story. Post-Sundance, it had a staggering theater run, completely obliterating the box-office standard. Get Out earned Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and is included in Sight & Sound's 100 Greatest Films of All Time list. With his newer releases Us and Nope, Peele has only just begun changing the cinema game permanently.

Hereditary (2018)

Image via A24

Ari Aster isn’t going anywhere. After a handful of short films, his first-ever feature, Hereditary, premiered at Sundance Festival in 2018. Differently from Jordan Peele, Aster took horror to an unprecedented level. His shocking imagery, meticulously crafted scares, and emotional storylines shocked the audience in the best way possible. Not only is it genuinely one of the scariest movies to date, but it is also one of the most widely acclaimed movies in recent history. Independent movie production company A24 reached new heights with the release of Hereditary. They continued their collaborations with Aster for his second film, Midsommar, and his upcoming third film, Beau is Afraid. When it comes to showcasing new and exciting talent in film, Sundance takes the cake.