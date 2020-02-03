Some people watch the Super Bowl for the sports, some people watch the half-time show, some folks are all about the movie trailers, but across the board, Super Bowl commercials have become a hallmark of the annual event. It’s a strange and fascinating cultural phenomenon that finds some of the biggest talents in the industry, both behind and in front of the camera, signing up for the high-profile ads that topped $5.6 million for a 30-second spot in 2020.

In previous years, A-list filmmakers like David Fincher, Michael Bay, and Zack Snyder helmed Super Bowl commercials — Ridley Scott directed an Apple commercial in 1984 — so it will be interesting to see which big names pop up this year. So far, in the lead up to the big game, we’ve already seen folks like Chris Evans, Bryan Cranston, and Martin Scorsese headlining major ads. The other big thing with Super Bowl commercials is how damn weird they can be. They always seem to exist on a spectrum that only has two categories; downright depressing and full-on surreal. From #BabyNut to a dancing Sam Elliott and a skinny-bones Jason Momoa, check out the best Super Bowl commercials of 2020 below and stay tuned for more updates throughout the game.